The Practice of Patient Education

With patients leaving the hospital sicker and more care being done in outpatient settings or at home, patients need to become active, informed participants on their health care team. This one-of-a-kind text provides unique advice to help nurses apply their knowledge and skills to teaching patients in the clinical setting with specific diseases, including special populations. The book is organized into two basic sections - the first describes the theories and process of learning and teaching, and the second focuses on the major fields of patient education practice in place today. The new case study approach also makes it easy for students to understand how to apply teaching strategies to specific patient types resulting in better informed patients and a more positive teaching/learning experience.