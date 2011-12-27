The Practice of Interventional Radiology, with online cases and video - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437717198, 9781455733545

The Practice of Interventional Radiology, with online cases and video

1st Edition

Expert Consult Premium Edition - Enhanced Online Features and Print

Authors: Karim Valji
eBook ISBN: 9781455733545
eBook ISBN: 9780323249225
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437717198
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th December 2011
Page Count: 784
Description

The Practice of Interventional Radiology, by Dr. Karim Valji, presents a comprehensive approach to help you master the latest techniques. Online case studies teach you a wide range of interventional techniques, such as chemoembolization of tumors, venous access, angioplasty and stenting, and much more. With coverage of neurointerventional procedures, image-guided non-vascular and vascular procedures, and interventional oncologic procedures - plus access to the full text, case studies, images, and videos online at www.expertconsult.com - you’ll have everything you need to offer more patients a safer alternative to open surgery.

Key Features

  • Presents the entire spectrum of vascular and nonvascular image-guided interventional procedures in a rigorous but practical, concise, and balanced fashion.
  • Stay current on the latest developments in interventional radiology including neurointerventional procedures, image-guided non-vascular and vascular procedures, and interventional oncologic procedures.
  • Learn the tenets of disease pathology, patient care, techniques and expected outcomes, and the relative merits of various treatment modalities.
  • Find everything you need quickly and easily with consistent chapters that include patient cases, normal and variant anatomy, techniques, and complications.
  • Master procedures and recognize diseases through over 100 case studies available online, which include images and interactive Q&A to test your knowledge; 
  • Online videos that demonstrate basic and expert-level interventional techniques.

  • Access the fully searchable text at www.expertconsult.com, along with over 100 cases, 1500 corresponding images, and videos.

Table of Contents

SECTION I

basic PRINCIPLES and techniques

1 Pathogenesis of Vascular Diseases

2 Patient Evaluation and Care

3 Standard Angiographic and Interventional Techniques

4 Percutaneous Biopsy

5 Transcatheter Fluid Drainage

SECTION II

Aorta and extremity arteries

6 Thoracic Aorta

7 Abdominal Aorta

8 Pelvic and Lower Extremity Arteries

9 Upper Extremity Arteries

 

SECTION III

Visceral arteries and veins

10 Renal Arteries and Veins

11 Mesenteric Arteries

12 Hepatic, Splenic, and Portal Vascular Systems

13 Endocrine, Exocrine, and Reproductive Systems

SECTION IV

pulmonary vasculATURE AND VENOUS SYSTEMS

14 Pulmonary and Bronchial Arteries

15 Lower Extremity Veins

16 Inferior Vena Cava

17 Upper Extremity Veins and Superior Vena Cava

SECTION V

miscellaneous VASCULAR INTERVENTIONS

18 Vascular Access Placement and Foreign Body Retrieval

19 Hemodialysis Access

20 Neurointerventions

SECTION VI

NONVASCULAR AND ONCOLOGIC INTERVENTIONS

21 Gastrointestinal Interventions

22 Biliary System

23 Urologic and Genital Systems

24 Interventional Oncology

Details

No. of pages:
784
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455733545
eBook ISBN:
9780323249225
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437717198

About the Author

Karim Valji

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Chief of Interventional Radiology, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington

