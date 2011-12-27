The Practice of Interventional Radiology, with online cases and video
1st Edition
Expert Consult Premium Edition - Enhanced Online Features and Print
Description
The Practice of Interventional Radiology, by Dr. Karim Valji, presents a comprehensive approach to help you master the latest techniques. Online case studies teach you a wide range of interventional techniques, such as chemoembolization of tumors, venous access, angioplasty and stenting, and much more. With coverage of neurointerventional procedures, image-guided non-vascular and vascular procedures, and interventional oncologic procedures - plus access to the full text, case studies, images, and videos online at www.expertconsult.com - you’ll have everything you need to offer more patients a safer alternative to open surgery.
Key Features
- Presents the entire spectrum of vascular and nonvascular image-guided interventional procedures in a rigorous but practical, concise, and balanced fashion.
- Stay current on the latest developments in interventional radiology including neurointerventional procedures, image-guided non-vascular and vascular procedures, and interventional oncologic procedures.
- Learn the tenets of disease pathology, patient care, techniques and expected outcomes, and the relative merits of various treatment modalities.
- Find everything you need quickly and easily with consistent chapters that include patient cases, normal and variant anatomy, techniques, and complications.
- Master procedures and recognize diseases through over 100 case studies available online, which include images and interactive Q&A to test your knowledge;
- Online videos that demonstrate basic and expert-level interventional techniques.
- Access the fully searchable text at www.expertconsult.com, along with over 100 cases, 1500 corresponding images, and videos.
Table of Contents
SECTION I
basic PRINCIPLES and techniques
1 Pathogenesis of Vascular Diseases
2 Patient Evaluation and Care
3 Standard Angiographic and Interventional Techniques
4 Percutaneous Biopsy
5 Transcatheter Fluid Drainage
SECTION II
Aorta and extremity arteries
6 Thoracic Aorta
7 Abdominal Aorta
8 Pelvic and Lower Extremity Arteries
9 Upper Extremity Arteries
SECTION III
Visceral arteries and veins
10 Renal Arteries and Veins
11 Mesenteric Arteries
12 Hepatic, Splenic, and Portal Vascular Systems
13 Endocrine, Exocrine, and Reproductive Systems
SECTION IV
pulmonary vasculATURE AND VENOUS SYSTEMS
14 Pulmonary and Bronchial Arteries
15 Lower Extremity Veins
16 Inferior Vena Cava
17 Upper Extremity Veins and Superior Vena Cava
SECTION V
miscellaneous VASCULAR INTERVENTIONS
18 Vascular Access Placement and Foreign Body Retrieval
19 Hemodialysis Access
20 Neurointerventions
SECTION VI
NONVASCULAR AND ONCOLOGIC INTERVENTIONS
21 Gastrointestinal Interventions
22 Biliary System
23 Urologic and Genital Systems
24 Interventional Oncology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 27th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455733545
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323249225
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437717198
About the Author
Karim Valji
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Chief of Interventional Radiology, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington