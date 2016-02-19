The Practical Use of Theory in Fluid Flow Book 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780936282015

The Practical Use of Theory in Fluid Flow Book 1

1st Edition

Inertial Flows

Authors: Stuart Winston Churchill
Hardcover ISBN: 9780936282015
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th January 1988
Page Count: 176
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
101.82
86.55
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780936282015

About the Author

Stuart Winston Churchill

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.