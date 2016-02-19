The Potential of Earth-Sheltered and Underground Space

Table of Contents



Sponsors and Staff

Foreword

Introduction

Agenda

Chapter I Public Policy

Plenary Session

The Engineering Professions' Role in the Energy Crisis

Underground Space: Its Contribution to the Sustainable Society

Womb or Tomb? The Designer's Role in the Energy Crisis

Theme Session

Urban Transit: What Role Will Subways Play in Meeting Transportation Needs?

Planning Rapid Transit Systems

Civil Defense - Why Aren't We Using the Subsurface?

Incorporating Civil Defense Shelter Space in New Underground Construction

People Protection - Switzerland's Approach

Using the Kansas City Underground for Civil Defense: An Alternative to

Evacuation of an Urban Population

Chapter II Earth Sheltered Buildings

Plenary Session

Earth Sheltered Buildings Coupled With the Sun Opportunities and Constraints in Design

A Computer Simulation of the Thermal Performance of Earth Covered Roofs

Panel on Construction Activity and Innovations:

Earth Sheltering in the Eastern United States

Earth Sheltering in the Midwest

Earth Shelter Trends in the South Central Plains

Earth Sheltered Design and Construction Activity in the Western States including Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Oregon and Washington

Theme Session

Warm Climate Residential Design

Living Conditions in Underground Houses in Coober Pedy, Australia

The Need for an Interdisciplinary Approach to the Design of Earth Sheltered Environments: The Role of the Interior Designer

Cold Climate Residential Design

Earth Sheltered Housing/Cold Climate Design

An Earth Bermed - Passive Solar House, Case Study of an Actual Project

Non-Residential Heat Transfer Research And Energy Use

Passive Air Conditioning: Air Tempering in Flow Through Rock Lined Tunnels

Energy Use of Non-Residential Earth-Sheltered Buildings in Five Different Climates

Commercial Construction Issues

On-Site Building Materials Using UMR Water Jet Technology

Geotechnical Considerations of an Earth Sheltered Manufacturing Facility in Northern Illinois

Structural Design & Systems - Residential

Application of the Bernold System to Barrel Shell Earth Sheltered Architecture

Geotechnical Aspects of Site Selection and Evaluation for Earth Sheltered-Type Housing

Construction Problems in The Minnesota Demonstration Program

Energy Performance & Residential Case Studies

A Preliminary, Experimental, Energy Performance Assessment of Five Houses in the MHFA Earth Sheltered Housing Demonstration Program

Going Underground: An Owner/Builder's Experience

Terra Vista - HUD Award Winning Passive Solar Earth Sheltered House

Ferrocement Earth Sheltered Housing Projects

Case History: Earth Sheltered House in Versailles, Missouri

Chapter III Urban Planning For Underground Space Use

Plenary Session

The Role of the Real Estate Developer in the Future of the Underground Industry

Kansas City's Underground Assets as Viewed from City Hall

Use of Underground Space in Chongqing, China

Theme Session

Improving Environmental Health In Underground Homes And Offices

The Psychological and Physiological Ecology of Indoor Environments

Mixed Use, Multi-Level Projects: Three Case Studies

Perspectives of Planned Two-Tiered Use of Space in Kansas City, Norway and Sweden

Public-Private Cooperation in Developing an Underground Pedestrian System

Earth Sheltered Planned Residential Development

Underground Building: A New Form of Architectural Design for the Total Building Market

Chapter IV Deep Mined Space

Theme Session

Institutional Issues Arising From Deep Space Use

Tunnels of Tomorrow

Contractual Issues

Risk and Insurance

Petroleum Storage Policies And Problems

The Qualitative Effects on Petroleum Resulting from Prolonged Storage in Deep Underground Cavities

Finnish Viewpoints and Recent Developments in Oil Cavern Technology

Motivation and Parameters for the Use of Underground Space



