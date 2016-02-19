The Potential of Earth-Sheltered and Underground Space
1st Edition
Today's Resource for Tomorrow's Space and Energy Viability
Editors: T. Lance Holthusen
eBook ISBN: 9781483146553
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 522
Description
The Potential of Earth-Sheltered and Underground Space: Today's Resource for Tomorrow's Space and Energy Viability contains the proceedings of the Underground Space Conference and Exposition held in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 8-10, 1981. The book contains four chapters that present both the plenary session and theme session of the conference. The chapters are organized depending on the topics they discuss. The topics covered include public policy; Earth sheltered buildings; urban planning for underground space use; and deep mined space.
Table of Contents
Sponsors and Staff
Foreword
Introduction
Agenda
Chapter I Public Policy
Plenary Session
The Engineering Professions' Role in the Energy Crisis
Underground Space: Its Contribution to the Sustainable Society
Womb or Tomb? The Designer's Role in the Energy Crisis
Theme Session
Urban Transit: What Role Will Subways Play in Meeting Transportation Needs?
Planning Rapid Transit Systems
Civil Defense - Why Aren't We Using the Subsurface?
Incorporating Civil Defense Shelter Space in New Underground Construction
People Protection - Switzerland's Approach
Using the Kansas City Underground for Civil Defense: An Alternative to
Evacuation of an Urban Population
Chapter II Earth Sheltered Buildings
Plenary Session
Earth Sheltered Buildings Coupled With the Sun Opportunities and Constraints in Design
A Computer Simulation of the Thermal Performance of Earth Covered Roofs
Panel on Construction Activity and Innovations:
Earth Sheltering in the Eastern United States
Earth Sheltering in the Midwest
Earth Shelter Trends in the South Central Plains
Earth Sheltered Design and Construction Activity in the Western States including Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Oregon and Washington
Theme Session
Warm Climate Residential Design
Living Conditions in Underground Houses in Coober Pedy, Australia
The Need for an Interdisciplinary Approach to the Design of Earth Sheltered Environments: The Role of the Interior Designer
Cold Climate Residential Design
Earth Sheltered Housing/Cold Climate Design
An Earth Bermed - Passive Solar House, Case Study of an Actual Project
Non-Residential Heat Transfer Research And Energy Use
Passive Air Conditioning: Air Tempering in Flow Through Rock Lined Tunnels
Energy Use of Non-Residential Earth-Sheltered Buildings in Five Different Climates
Commercial Construction Issues
On-Site Building Materials Using UMR Water Jet Technology
Geotechnical Considerations of an Earth Sheltered Manufacturing Facility in Northern Illinois
Structural Design & Systems - Residential
Application of the Bernold System to Barrel Shell Earth Sheltered Architecture
Geotechnical Aspects of Site Selection and Evaluation for Earth Sheltered-Type Housing
Construction Problems in The Minnesota Demonstration Program
Energy Performance & Residential Case Studies
A Preliminary, Experimental, Energy Performance Assessment of Five Houses in the MHFA Earth Sheltered Housing Demonstration Program
Going Underground: An Owner/Builder's Experience
Terra Vista - HUD Award Winning Passive Solar Earth Sheltered House
Ferrocement Earth Sheltered Housing Projects
Case History: Earth Sheltered House in Versailles, Missouri
Chapter III Urban Planning For Underground Space Use
Plenary Session
The Role of the Real Estate Developer in the Future of the Underground Industry
Kansas City's Underground Assets as Viewed from City Hall
Use of Underground Space in Chongqing, China
Theme Session
Improving Environmental Health In Underground Homes And Offices
The Psychological and Physiological Ecology of Indoor Environments
Mixed Use, Multi-Level Projects: Three Case Studies
Perspectives of Planned Two-Tiered Use of Space in Kansas City, Norway and Sweden
Public-Private Cooperation in Developing an Underground Pedestrian System
Earth Sheltered Planned Residential Development
Underground Building: A New Form of Architectural Design for the Total Building Market
Chapter IV Deep Mined Space
Theme Session
Institutional Issues Arising From Deep Space Use
Tunnels of Tomorrow
Contractual Issues
Risk and Insurance
Petroleum Storage Policies And Problems
The Qualitative Effects on Petroleum Resulting from Prolonged Storage in Deep Underground Cavities
Finnish Viewpoints and Recent Developments in Oil Cavern Technology
Motivation and Parameters for the Use of Underground Space
Details
About the Editor
T. Lance Holthusen
