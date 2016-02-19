The Porphyrins V2

The Porphyrins, Volume II: Structure and Synthesis, Part B is devoted to the structure and synthesis of porphyrins, their precursors, catabolic derivatives, and related systems. The book also covers nomenclature, history, geochemistry, purification, and structural determination of porphyrins, metalloporphyrins, and mono- and polypyrrolic compounds. This volume is organized into 10 chapters and begins with an overview of hydroporphyrins, paying particular attention to their synthesis and stereochemistry as well as reactivity, spectroscopy, and analogues. This book then discusses the synthesis, properties, thermodynamic stability, and evolution of porphyrinogens. The following chapters focus on porphyrins reversibly modified at the periphery by oxidation (oxophlorins) and by irreversible reactions at the periphery. The synthesis of photoexcited porphyrins, metalloporphyrins, and chlorophylls is covered. In addition, chapters on linear polypyrroles, their metal complexes, and macrocycles other than porphyrins are included. This book should be useful to inorganic, organic, physical, and biochemists interested in porphyrin chemistry and biochemistry.