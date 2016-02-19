The Porphyrins V2
1st Edition
Structure and Synthesis, Part B
Description
The Porphyrins, Volume II: Structure and Synthesis, Part B is devoted to the structure and synthesis of porphyrins, their precursors, catabolic derivatives, and related systems. The book also covers nomenclature, history, geochemistry, purification, and structural determination of porphyrins, metalloporphyrins, and mono- and polypyrrolic compounds. This volume is organized into 10 chapters and begins with an overview of hydroporphyrins, paying particular attention to their synthesis and stereochemistry as well as reactivity, spectroscopy, and analogues. This book then discusses the synthesis, properties, thermodynamic stability, and evolution of porphyrinogens. The following chapters focus on porphyrins reversibly modified at the periphery by oxidation (oxophlorins) and by irreversible reactions at the periphery. The synthesis of photoexcited porphyrins, metalloporphyrins, and chlorophylls is covered. In addition, chapters on linear polypyrroles, their metal complexes, and macrocycles other than porphyrins are included. This book should be useful to inorganic, organic, physical, and biochemists interested in porphyrin chemistry and biochemistry.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
General Preface
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1 Synthesis and Stereochemistry of Hydroporphyrins
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis of Hydroporphyrins
III. Stereochemistry
IV. Conclusions
V. Appendix: Recent Studies in Chlorophyll Chemistry
References
2 Hydroporphyrins: Reactivity, Spectroscopy, and Hydroporphyrin Analogues
I. Reactivity of Hydroporphyrins
II. Spectroscopy of Hydroporphyrins
III. Oxy and Oxo Analogues of the Hydroporphyrins
References
3 The Porphyrinogens
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis
III. Properties
IV. Thermodynamic Stability and Evolution
References
4 Oxophlorins (Oxyporphyrins)
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of the Oxophlorins
III. Properties of the Oxophlorins
IV. Oxidation of Hemes
References
5 Irreversible Reactions on the Porphyrin Periphery (Excluding Oxidations, Reductions, and Photochemical Reactions)
I. Reactivity Patterns of the Porphyrin Periphery
II. Introduction of Carbon Substituents into the Porphyrin Periphery
III. Introduction of Nitrogen Substituents into the Porphyrin Periphery
IV. Introduction of Sulfur Substituents into the Porphyrin Periphery
V. Halogenation of the Porphyrin Periphery
References
6 Chemical Transformations Involving Photoexcited Porphyrins and Metalloporphyrins
I. Introduction
II. Photoprocesses Not Involving Permanent Transformation of the Porphyrin
III. Photoprocesses Involving Permanent Transformations of the Porphyrin
References
7 Linear Polypyrrolic Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Nomenclature
III. Bipyrrolic Compounds
IV. Tripyrrolic Compounds
V. Tetrapyrrolic Compounds
References
8 Metal Complexes of Open-Chain Tetrapyrrole Pigments
I. Introduction
II. Composition and Electronic and Vibrational Spectra of Open-Chain Tetrapyrrolic Metal Complexes
III. EPR Studies
IV. X-Ray Structures
V. Chemical Reactivity
VI. A Comparison of Open-Chain Tetrapyrrole Chromophores with Related Macrocyclic Systems
References
9 Stereochemistry and Absolute Configuration of Chlorophylls and Linear Tetrapyrroles
I. Introduction
II. Chlorophylls of Higher Plants
III. Bacterial Chlorophylls
IV. Stereochemistry of the Esterifying Alcohols
V. Linear Tetrapyrroles
References
10 Pyrrolic Macrocycles Other than Porphyrins
I. Corroies
II. 22π-Electron Macrocycles: Sapphyrins and Related Compounds
III. 1-Substituted and 1,19-Disubstituted Metallotetradehydrocorrins
IV. 1-Substituted and 1,19-Disubstituted Corrins
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th May 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149563