The Porphyrins V1
1st Edition
Structure and Synthesis, Part A
Description
The Porphyrins, Volume I: Structure and Synthesis, Part Ais the first in a series of seven volumes and covers topics like nomenclature, purification, and structural determination of porphyrins, metalloporphyrins, and other related compounds. This volume serves to be a critical review of the topics covered and presents a complete and comprehensible discussion on the chemistry and biochemistry of porphyrins. The chapters in the text tackle the history and geochemistry of porphyrins and related systems. Also covered and discussed in the chapters is the synthesis of porphyrins from mono-, di-, and tetrapyrrolic intermediates. The isolation and modification of porphyrins from natural sources are also discussed. Other related compounds are also included, such as metallo-, aza-, and N-methylporphyrins, and their synthesis and properties. This book is a good introduction and reference for students studying in the fields of chemistry and biochemistry.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
General Preface
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1 Nomenclature
I. Introduction
II. Pyrroles
III. Systems with Two Pyrrole Rings
IV. Porphyrins and Related Compounds: The Fischer Nomenclature
V. Porphyrins and Related Compounds: A Revised Nomenclature
VI. Linear Tri- and Tetrapyrroles
VII. Ring-Contracted and Ring-Expanded Systems
VIII. Metal Complexes
References
2 Selected Landmarks in the History of Porphyrins and Their Biologically Functional Derivatives
I. Challenge of Disease States
II. Thudichum'sCruentine (Hematoporphyrin)
III. Experimental Disease States
IV. Important Books, Monographs, and Reviews
V. Conferences, Symposia, and Colloquia
VI. Determination of Iron Content of Hemoglobin (A Standard for Hemoglobinometry)
VII. Crystallization of Porphyrins, Hemes, and Hemoproteins
VIII. Hemochromogens
IX. Continuum of Concepts
X. Ongoing Problems: Return to the Functional Environment of the Cell
XI. Concluding Remarks
XII. Addendum
References
3 Synthesis of Porphyrins from Monopyrroles
I. Synthesis of Porphin and Chlorin
II. Synthesis of ß-Substituted Porphyrins
III. Synthesis of meso-Substituted Porphyrins
IV. Mechanistic Considerations
V. Cis, Trans-Dipyrrylmethene and Polypyrrylmethene Precursors
VI. Substituent Effects
VII. Cyclic Tetrapyrrole Intermediates
VIII. Conclusion
References
4 Synthesis of Pyrroles and of Porphyrins via Single-Step Coupling of Dipyrrolic Intermediates
I. Synthesis of Pyrroles from Acyclic Precursors
II. Manipulations of MonopyrrolicPorphyrin Precursors: Transformation of ß-Substituents of 5-Methylpyrrole-2-Carboxylic Esters
III. Synthesis of Dipyrrolic Intermediates and Their Conversion to Porphyrins
IV. Appendix: Selected Examples of 2 + 2 Porphyrin Syntheses
References
5 Synthesis of Porphyrins from 1,19-Dideoxybiladienes-ac and 1,19-Dideoxybilenes-b
I. Introduction
II. Linear Tetrapyrroles
References
6 Synthesis of Porphyrins from Oxobilane Intermediates
I. Introduction
II. Dipyrroketones
III. Porphyrins from a-Oxobilanes
IV. Porphyrins from b-Oxobilanes
V. Differential Protection of Pyrrole Rings
VI. Synthesis of Porphyrins Bearing Labile Groups
VII. Conclusions
References
7 Isolation and Modification of Natural Porphyrins
I. Introduction
II. Protoporphyrin and Related Natural Porphyrin Derivatives
III. Porphyrins Derived from Degradation of Chlorophylls
IV. Interconversion of Porphyrins by Chemical Means
References
8 N-Substituted Porphyrins and Corroles
I. N-Substituted Octaalkylporphyrins
II. N-Methylated Octaethylchlorins
III. N-Alkyl-meso-Tetraphenylporphyrins
IV. N-Alkylcorroles
V. N-Acetylcorroles
VI. Conclusions
References
9 Azaporphyrins
I. Introduction
II. Monoazaporphyrins
III. Diazaporphyrins
IV. Tetraazaporphyrins (Porphyrazines)
V. Phthalocyanines
VI. Analogues of the Phthalocyanines
VII. Mono-, Di-, and Triazabenzoporphyrins Related to Phthalocyanines
References
10 Synthesis and Properties of Metalloporphyrins
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Central Metals of Group Ia (Alkali Metals)
IV. Central Metals of Groups IIa and IIb (Alkaline Earth and Zinc Metals)
V. Central Metals of Groups IIIa, IIIb, and the Lanthanoids
VI. Central Metals of Groups IVa, IVb, Va, and Vb
VII. Central Metals of Groups VIa and VIIa
VIII. Central Metals of Groups VIIIa and Ib
IX. Postscript
References
11 Geochemistry of Porphyrins
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Fractionation of Geoporphyrins
III. Identification Methods
IV. Treibs' Scheme
V. A Survey of Geoporphyrins: Occurrence and Properties
VI. Diagenetic Reactions of Tetrapyrroles
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
12 Chromatography of Porphyrins and Metalloporphyrins
I. Introduction
II. Porphyrins and Metalloporphyrins
III. Porphyrin and Metalloporphyrin Esters
IV. Synthetic Porphyrins
V. Conclusion
VI. Addendum
References
13 Nonchromatographic Methods of Purification of Porphyrins
I. Introduction
II. Electrophoresis
III. Countercurrent Distribution
IV. Extraction Methods
V. Precipitation and Crystallization
VI. Sublimation
VII. Miscellaneous
VIII. Problems and Future Perspectives
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th August 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143738