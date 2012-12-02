The Porphyrin Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123932280, 9780080923925

The Porphyrin Handbook

1st Edition

Multporphyrins, Multiphthalocyanines and Arrays

Editors: Karl Kadish Roger Guilard Kevin Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780080923925
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123932280
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 354
Description

The Porphyrin Handbook, Volume 18: Multiporphyrins, Multiphthalocyanines and Arrays provides information pertinent to every aspect of the chemistry, synthesis, spectroscopy, and structure of phthalocyanines. This book examines the biology and medical implications of porphyrin systems.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the results obtained in the research concerning the properties and formation of a class of metal phthalocyanine derivatives containing of two macrocyclic units. This text then examines the luminescence and photophysical data of multiporphyrin systems in which the chromophore centers are held together by weak, medium, or strong bonding interactions. Other chapters consider the intensive electronic absorption and circular dichroism properties of chiral phthalocyanines. This book discusses as well the chemistry porphyrin and corrin systems. The final chapter deals with geoporphyrins or sedimentary porphyrins, which are the most abundant porphyrin derivatives on earth.

This book is a valuable resource for research scientists, engineers, and clinicians.

Table of Contents

Multiporphyrins, Multiphthalocyanines and Arrays. Single-Atom Bridged Dinuclear Metal Complexes with Emphasis on Phthalocyanine Systems (C. Ercolani, M.P. Donzello, B. Floris).
Recent Advances in Free and Metalated Multi-Porphyrin Assemblies and Arrays. A Photophysical Perspective (P. D. Harvey).
Stacked Polymeric Phthalocyanines: Synthesis and Structure-Related Properties (M. Hanack, D. Dini).
Self-assembly of Chiral Phthalocyanines and Chiral Crown Ether Phthalocyanines (P. Thordarson, R.J.M. Nolte, A.E. Rowan).
New Developments In Corrole Chemistry; Special Emphasis on Face-to-Face Bismacrocycles (R. Guilard, K.M. Kadish, J-M. Barbe).

Details

No. of pages:
354
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080923925
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123932280

About the Editor

Karl Kadish

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Houston, Texas, U.S.A.

Roger Guilard

Affiliations and Expertise

Universit&éacute; de Bourgogne, Dijon, France

Kevin Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

