The Porphyrin Handbook
1st Edition
Multporphyrins, Multiphthalocyanines and Arrays
Description
The Porphyrin Handbook, Volume 18: Multiporphyrins, Multiphthalocyanines and Arrays provides information pertinent to every aspect of the chemistry, synthesis, spectroscopy, and structure of phthalocyanines. This book examines the biology and medical implications of porphyrin systems.
Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the results obtained in the research concerning the properties and formation of a class of metal phthalocyanine derivatives containing of two macrocyclic units. This text then examines the luminescence and photophysical data of multiporphyrin systems in which the chromophore centers are held together by weak, medium, or strong bonding interactions. Other chapters consider the intensive electronic absorption and circular dichroism properties of chiral phthalocyanines. This book discusses as well the chemistry porphyrin and corrin systems. The final chapter deals with geoporphyrins or sedimentary porphyrins, which are the most abundant porphyrin derivatives on earth.
This book is a valuable resource for research scientists, engineers, and clinicians.
Table of Contents
Multiporphyrins, Multiphthalocyanines and Arrays.
Single-Atom Bridged Dinuclear Metal Complexes with Emphasis on Phthalocyanine Systems (C. Ercolani, M.P. Donzello, B. Floris).
Recent Advances in Free and Metalated Multi-Porphyrin Assemblies and Arrays. A Photophysical Perspective (P. D. Harvey).
Stacked Polymeric Phthalocyanines: Synthesis and Structure-Related Properties (M. Hanack, D. Dini).
Self-assembly of Chiral Phthalocyanines and Chiral Crown Ether Phthalocyanines (P. Thordarson, R.J.M. Nolte, A.E. Rowan).
New Developments In Corrole Chemistry; Special Emphasis on Face-to-Face Bismacrocycles (R. Guilard, K.M. Kadish, J-M. Barbe).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080923925
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123932280
About the Editor
Karl Kadish
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Houston, Texas, U.S.A.
Roger Guilard
Affiliations and Expertise
Universit&éacute; de Bourgogne, Dijon, France
Kevin Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA