The Porphyrin Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123932259, 9780080923895

The Porphyrin Handbook

1st Edition

Phthalocyanines: Synthesis

Editors: Karl Kadish Roger Guilard Kevin Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780080923895
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123932259
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 369
Description

The Porphyrin Handbook, Volume 15: Phthalocyanines: Synthesis provides information pertinent to every aspect of the chemistry, synthesis, spectroscopy, and structure of phthalocyanines. This book examines the biology and medical implications of porphyrin systems.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the importance of compounds such as heme and chlorophyll that play vital roles in the biological systems responsible for the transportation of oxygen to cells in the body. This text then explores the different methods used for the preparation of phthalocyanine and its metallated derivatives. Other chapters consider the detailed survey of phthalocyanine formation, characterization, and purification. This book discusses as well the synthesis of low-symmetry phthalocyanines and related compounds. The final chapter deals with a survey of the structure, synthesis, and physiochemical properties of porphyrazines with annulated heterocycles.

This book is a valuable resource for research scientists, engineers, and clinicians.

Table of Contents

Phthalocyanines: Synthesis Synthesis of Phthalocyanine Precursors. (W.M. Sharman, J.E. Van Lier).
The Synthesis of Symmetrical Phthalocyanines (N.B. McKeown).
Design and Synthesis of Low-Symmetry Phthalocyanines and Related Systems (M.S. Rodríguez-Morgade, G. de La Torre, T. Torres).
Synthesis and Spectroscopic Properties of Phthalocyanine Analogues (N. Kobayashi).
Porphyrazines with Annulated Heterocycles (C. Ercolani, P. Stuzhin).

Details

No. of pages:
369
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080923895
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123932259

About the Editor

Karl Kadish

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Houston, Texas, U.S.A.

Roger Guilard

Affiliations and Expertise

Universit&éacute; de Bourgogne, Dijon, France

Kevin Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

