The Porphyrin Handbook
1st Edition
Chlorophylls and Bilins: Biosynthesis, Synthesis and Degradation
Description
The Porphyrin Handbook, Volume 13: Chlorophylls and Bilins: Biosynthesis, Synthesis, and Degradation provides information pertinent to every aspect of the chemistry, synthesis, spectroscopy, and structure of phthalocyanines. This book examines the biology and medical implications of porphyrin systems.
Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of magnesium chelatase as a complex enzyme involved in the biosynthesis of chlorophyll and bacteriochlorophyll. This text then provides an accurate historical review of the two enzymes involved in photosynthetic pigment production. Other chapters consider the processes that take place in darkness in all plants including angiosperms as the early steps of chlorophyll biosynthesis. This book discusses as well the reactivity and structures of the known chlorophyll catabolites from vascular plants, synthetic sources, and microorganisms. The final chapter deals with the methodologies used for the synthesis of bile pigments.
This book is a valuable resource for research scientists, engineers, and clinicians.
Table of Contents
Chlorophylls and Bilins: Biosynthesis, Synthesis and Degradation.
Mechanism, Structure and Regulation of Magnesium Chelatase (R. D. Willows, M. Hansson).
Intermediate Steps in Chlorophyll Biosynthesis: Methylation and Cyclization (D. W. Bollivar).
The Last Steps of Chlorophyll Biosynthesis (W. Ruediger).
The Light-Independent Protochlorophyllide Reductase: A Nitrogenase-Like Enzyme Catalyzing a Key Reaction for Greening in the Dark (Y. Fujita, C. Bauer).
Chlorosome Chlorophylls (Bacteriochlorophylls c, d and e): Structures, Partial Syntheses and Biosynthesic Proposals (K. M. Smith).
Chlorophyll Breakdown and Chlorophyll Catabolites (B. Kräutler).
Biosynthesis and Biological Functions of Bilins (N. Frankenberg, J. C. Lagarias).
Synthesis of Bilins (A. Gossauer).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080923871
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123932235
About the Editor
Karl Kadish
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Houston, Texas, U.S.A.
Kevin Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA
Roger Guilard
Affiliations and Expertise
Universit&éacute; de Bourgogne, Dijon, France