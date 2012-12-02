The Porphyrin Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123932235, 9780080923871

The Porphyrin Handbook

1st Edition

Chlorophylls and Bilins: Biosynthesis, Synthesis and Degradation

Editors: Karl Kadish Kevin Smith Roger Guilard
eBook ISBN: 9780080923871
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123932235
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 318
Description

The Porphyrin Handbook, Volume 13: Chlorophylls and Bilins: Biosynthesis, Synthesis, and Degradation provides information pertinent to every aspect of the chemistry, synthesis, spectroscopy, and structure of phthalocyanines. This book examines the biology and medical implications of porphyrin systems.

Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of magnesium chelatase as a complex enzyme involved in the biosynthesis of chlorophyll and bacteriochlorophyll. This text then provides an accurate historical review of the two enzymes involved in photosynthetic pigment production. Other chapters consider the processes that take place in darkness in all plants including angiosperms as the early steps of chlorophyll biosynthesis. This book discusses as well the reactivity and structures of the known chlorophyll catabolites from vascular plants, synthetic sources, and microorganisms. The final chapter deals with the methodologies used for the synthesis of bile pigments.

This book is a valuable resource for research scientists, engineers, and clinicians.

Table of Contents

Chlorophylls and Bilins: Biosynthesis, Synthesis and Degradation.
Mechanism, Structure and Regulation of Magnesium Chelatase (R. D. Willows, M. Hansson).
Intermediate Steps in Chlorophyll Biosynthesis: Methylation and Cyclization (D. W. Bollivar).
The Last Steps of Chlorophyll Biosynthesis (W. Ruediger).
The Light-Independent Protochlorophyllide Reductase: A Nitrogenase-Like Enzyme Catalyzing a Key Reaction for Greening in the Dark (Y. Fujita, C. Bauer).
Chlorosome Chlorophylls (Bacteriochlorophylls c, d and e): Structures, Partial Syntheses and Biosynthesic Proposals (K. M. Smith).
Chlorophyll Breakdown and Chlorophyll Catabolites (B. Kräutler).
Biosynthesis and Biological Functions of Bilins (N. Frankenberg, J. C. Lagarias).
Synthesis of Bilins (A. Gossauer).

Details

No. of pages:
318
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080923871
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123932235

About the Editor

Karl Kadish

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Houston, Texas, U.S.A.

Kevin Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

Roger Guilard

Affiliations and Expertise

Universit&éacute; de Bourgogne, Dijon, France

