The Porphyrin Handbook
1st Edition
Bioinorganic and Bioorganic Chemistry
Description
The Porphyrin Handbook, Volume 11: Bioinorganic and Bioorganic Chemistry presents the fundamental aspects of the synthesis, structure, chemistry, and spectroscopy of phthalocyanines. This book discusses the biology and medical implications of porphyrin systems.
Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the design, synthesis, and study of the structural and functional models of heme/copper terminal oxidases. This text then examines the proteins containing iron-protoporphyrin IX (heme), which play key roles in photosynthesis and respiration. Other chapters consider the syntheses of chiral porphyrin derivatives and summarize the uses of such compounds in enantioselective control. This book discusses as well the reactivity and synthesis of synthetic carbine metalloporphyrins. The final chapter deals with the B12-coenzymes, which is the most complex and physiologically important organometallic enzymatic reactions that directly depend on the reactivity of metal coordinated organic ligands.
This book is a valuable resource for research scientists, clinicians, and engineers.
Table of Contents
Bioinorganic and Bioorganic Chemistry.
Functional and Structural Analogs of the Dioxygen Reduction Site in Terminal Oxidases (J. P. Collman, R. Boulatov, C. J. Sunderland).
Electron Tunneling in Heme Proteins (H. B. Gray, J. R. Winkler).
Chiral Metalloporphyrins and their use in Enantiocontrol (J-C. Marchon, R. Ramasseul). Carbene Complexes of Metalloporphyrins and Heme Proteins (G. Simonneaux, P. Le Maux).
Metalloporphyrins in the Biomimetic Oxidation of Lignin and Lignin Model Compounds (C. Crestini, P. Tagliatesta).
Biochemistry of Methyl-CoM Reductase and Coenzyme F430 (S. W. Ragsdale).
Structure, Reactions and Functions of B12 and B12-Proteins (B. Kräutler, S. Ostermann).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080923857
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123932211
About the Editor
Roger Guilard
Affiliations and Expertise
Universit&éacute; de Bourgogne, Dijon, France
Karl Kadish
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Houston, Texas, U.S.A.
Kevin Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA