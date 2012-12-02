The Porphyrin Handbook, Volume 11: Bioinorganic and Bioorganic Chemistry presents the fundamental aspects of the synthesis, structure, chemistry, and spectroscopy of phthalocyanines. This book discusses the biology and medical implications of porphyrin systems.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the design, synthesis, and study of the structural and functional models of heme/copper terminal oxidases. This text then examines the proteins containing iron-protoporphyrin IX (heme), which play key roles in photosynthesis and respiration. Other chapters consider the syntheses of chiral porphyrin derivatives and summarize the uses of such compounds in enantioselective control. This book discusses as well the reactivity and synthesis of synthetic carbine metalloporphyrins. The final chapter deals with the B12-coenzymes, which is the most complex and physiologically important organometallic enzymatic reactions that directly depend on the reactivity of metal coordinated organic ligands.

This book is a valuable resource for research scientists, clinicians, and engineers.