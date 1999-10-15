The Porphyrin Handbook, Volume 5 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123932051, 9780080923789

The Porphyrin Handbook, Volume 5

1st Edition

Editors: Karl Kadish Kevin Smith Roger Guilard
eBook ISBN: 9780080923789
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123932051
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th October 1999
Page Count: 360
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
57100.00
615.00
690.00
420.00
525.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. NMR Spectroscopy of Diamagnetic Porphyrins.
  2. Proton NMR and EPR Spectroscopy of Paramagnetic Metalloporphyrins.
  3. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance of Hemoproteins.
  4. Isocyanides and Phosphines as Axial Ligands in Heme Proteins and Iron Porphyrin Models.
  5. Solution Structures of Hemoproteins.

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080923789
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123932051

About the Editor

Karl Kadish

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Houston, Texas, U.S.A.

Kevin Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

Roger Guilard

Affiliations and Expertise

Universit&éacute; de Bourgogne, Dijon, France

Reviews

@qu: "The first 10 volumes in this series won an Award for Excellence in Professional/Scholarly Publishing for 1999 by the Association of American Publishers, Professional and Scholarly Division, in the Chemistry category". @qu: "This valuable series gathers together world-renowned experts in porphyrin research to discuss the chemistry, physics, biology, and medicine of porphyrins and related macrocycles." @source: Journal of the American Chemical Society @qu: "I have, at times, had people lined up to get at my volumes of The Porphyrin Handbook. Quite popular. People I don't know wander in to take a look and some hang around for quite a while. I put a couch in a public area outside my office to handle the traffic." @source: Professor Thomas L. Poulos, University of California, Irvine.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.