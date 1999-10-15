The Porphyrin Handbook, Volume 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123932020, 9780080923758

The Porphyrin Handbook, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: Karl Kadish Kevin Smith Roger Guilard
eBook ISBN: 9780080923758
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123932020
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th October 1999
Page Count: 421
Table of Contents

  1. Porphyrin Isomers.
    9. Expanded Porphyrins.
    10. Syntheses of Novel Porphyrinoid Chromophores.
    11. Syntheses of Corroles.
    12. Metallocorroles: Molecular Structure, Spectroscopy and Electronic States.
    13. meso-Azaporphyrins and Their Analogues.
    14. Core-Modified Heteroanalogues of Porphyrins and Metalloporphyrins.

About the Editor

Karl Kadish

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Houston, Texas, U.S.A.

Kevin Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

Roger Guilard

Affiliations and Expertise

Universit&éacute; de Bourgogne, Dijon, France

@qu: "The first 10 volumes in this series won an Award for Excellence in Professional/Scholarly Publishing for 1999 by the Association of American Publishers, Professional and Scholarly Division, in the Chemistry category". @qu: "This valuable series gathers together world-renowned experts in porphyrin research to discuss the chemistry, physics, biology, and medicine of porphyrins and related macrocycles." @source: Journal of the American Chemical Society @qu: "I have, at times, had people lined up to get at my volumes of The Porphyrin Handbook. Quite popular. People I don't know wander in to take a look and some hang around for quite a while. I put a couch in a public area outside my office to handle the traffic." @source: Professor Thomas L. Poulos, University of California, Irvine.

