The Polysaccharides
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1 Classification of Polysaccharides
I. Introduction
II. Homoglycans and Heteroglycans with Two Different Sugar Residues in the Main Chain
III. Problems in Classification by Structure
References
2 Cellulose
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence and Usage
III. Proof of Structure
IV. Modern Structure Studies
V. Diffraction and Chain Conformation
VI. Cellulose Derivatives
References
3 Other Plant Polysaccharides
I. Introduction
II. D-Glucans, D-Xylo-D-Glucans, and D-Gluco-D-Mannoglycans
III. D-Mannans and D-Galacto-D-Mannans
IV. L-Arabinans, D-Galactans, and L-Arabino-D-Galactans
V. D-Galacturonans
VI. D-Xylans
VII. Conclusions
References
4 Algal Polysaccharides
I. Introduction
II. Glycans of the Cyanophyta (Blue-Green Algae)
III. Glycans of the Rhodophyta (Red Algae)
IV. Starches of the Cryptophyta
V. Glycans of the Chlorophyta (Green Algae)
VI. Glycans of the Pyrrhophyta (Dinoflagellates)
VII. Laminarans of the Euglenophyta (Green Algae)
VIII. Glycans of the Xanthophyta (Yellow-Green Algae)
IX. Calcium-Binding Glycans of the Chrysophyta (Golden Algae)
X. Glycans of the Bacillariophyta (Diatoms)
XI. Glycans of the Phaeophyta (Brown Algae)
Species Index
References
5 Bacterial Polysaccharides
I. Introduction
II. Components of Bacterial Polysaccharides
III. Specific Polysaccharides
IV. Nonspecific Polysaccharides
V. Teichoic Acids
VI. Peptidoglycans
VII. Conclusion
References
6 The Chemistry of Polysaccharides of Fungi and Lichens
I. Introduction
II. α-D-Glucans
III. β-D-Glucans
IV. Mannans
V. Galactans and Phosphonogalactans
VI. 2-Acetamido-2-Deoxy-D-Glucuronopyranan
VII. 2-Amino-2-Deoxy-D-Galactopyranan
VIII. Chitin and Chitosan
IX. Heteropolysaccharides with Mannan Main Chains
X. Heteropolysaccharides with Galactan Main Chains
XI. Miscellaneous Polysaccharides
XII. Crystallinity and Ordered Structures
References
7 Industrial Utilization of Polysaccharides
I. Introduction
II. Economic Aspects
III. Markets
IV. Polysaccharides of Commercial Importance
V. Overview
References
Index
Description
The Polysaccharides, Volume 2 is a seven-chapter text that presents the status of polysaccharide chemistry and related aspects of biochemistry.
The opening chapter is concerned with the major classifications of polysaccharides, such as homoglycans and diheteroglycans. The succeeding five chapters discuss the occurrence, usage, structural studies, conformation, and derivatives of specific carbohydrate group, including cellulose, plant, algal, bacterial, and fungal polysaccharides. The last chapter deals with the industrial application and economic aspects of polysaccharides.
This book will prove useful to chemists and biochemists working on polysaccharides and other complex carbohydrates.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 518
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th October 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277929