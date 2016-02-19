The Polysaccharides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120656028, 9781483277929

The Polysaccharides

1st Edition

Editors: Gerald O. Aspinall
eBook ISBN: 9781483277929
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1983
Page Count: 518
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1 Classification of Polysaccharides

I. Introduction

II. Homoglycans and Heteroglycans with Two Different Sugar Residues in the Main Chain

III. Problems in Classification by Structure

References

2 Cellulose

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence and Usage

III. Proof of Structure

IV. Modern Structure Studies

V. Diffraction and Chain Conformation

VI. Cellulose Derivatives

References

3 Other Plant Polysaccharides

I. Introduction

II. D-Glucans, D-Xylo-D-Glucans, and D-Gluco-D-Mannoglycans

III. D-Mannans and D-Galacto-D-Mannans

IV. L-Arabinans, D-Galactans, and L-Arabino-D-Galactans

V. D-Galacturonans

VI. D-Xylans

VII. Conclusions

References

4 Algal Polysaccharides

I. Introduction

II. Glycans of the Cyanophyta (Blue-Green Algae)

III. Glycans of the Rhodophyta (Red Algae)

IV. Starches of the Cryptophyta

V. Glycans of the Chlorophyta (Green Algae)

VI. Glycans of the Pyrrhophyta (Dinoflagellates)

VII. Laminarans of the Euglenophyta (Green Algae)

VIII. Glycans of the Xanthophyta (Yellow-Green Algae)

IX. Calcium-Binding Glycans of the Chrysophyta (Golden Algae)

X. Glycans of the Bacillariophyta (Diatoms)

XI. Glycans of the Phaeophyta (Brown Algae)

Species Index

References

5 Bacterial Polysaccharides

I. Introduction

II. Components of Bacterial Polysaccharides

III. Specific Polysaccharides

IV. Nonspecific Polysaccharides

V. Teichoic Acids

VI. Peptidoglycans

VII. Conclusion

References

6 The Chemistry of Polysaccharides of Fungi and Lichens

I. Introduction

II. α-D-Glucans

III. β-D-Glucans

IV. Mannans

V. Galactans and Phosphonogalactans

VI. 2-Acetamido-2-Deoxy-D-Glucuronopyranan

VII. 2-Amino-2-Deoxy-D-Galactopyranan

VIII. Chitin and Chitosan

IX. Heteropolysaccharides with Mannan Main Chains

X. Heteropolysaccharides with Galactan Main Chains

XI. Miscellaneous Polysaccharides

XII. Crystallinity and Ordered Structures

References

7 Industrial Utilization of Polysaccharides

I. Introduction

II. Economic Aspects

III. Markets

IV. Polysaccharides of Commercial Importance

V. Overview

References

Index

Description

The Polysaccharides, Volume 2 is a seven-chapter text that presents the status of polysaccharide chemistry and related aspects of biochemistry.

The opening chapter is concerned with the major classifications of polysaccharides, such as homoglycans and diheteroglycans. The succeeding five chapters discuss the occurrence, usage, structural studies, conformation, and derivatives of specific carbohydrate group, including cellulose, plant, algal, bacterial, and fungal polysaccharides. The last chapter deals with the industrial application and economic aspects of polysaccharides.

This book will prove useful to chemists and biochemists working on polysaccharides and other complex carbohydrates.

Details

No. of pages:
518
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483277929

