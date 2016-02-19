The Polysaccharides, Volume 2 is a seven-chapter text that presents the status of polysaccharide chemistry and related aspects of biochemistry.

The opening chapter is concerned with the major classifications of polysaccharides, such as homoglycans and diheteroglycans. The succeeding five chapters discuss the occurrence, usage, structural studies, conformation, and derivatives of specific carbohydrate group, including cellulose, plant, algal, bacterial, and fungal polysaccharides. The last chapter deals with the industrial application and economic aspects of polysaccharides.

This book will prove useful to chemists and biochemists working on polysaccharides and other complex carbohydrates.