The Politics of Nuclear Waste
1st Edition
Pergamon Policy Studies on Energy
Description
The Politics of Nuclear Waste covers several issues concerning nuclear waste, such as management, disposal, and its impact on politics. Consisting of eight chapters, the book covers several aspects of the politics of nuclear waste. The opening chapter discusses nuclear waste management in the United States, while the next chapter reviews a cross national perspective on the politics of nuclear waste. Chapter 3 talks about congressional and executive branch factions in nuclear waste management policy, while Chapter 4 discusses federal-state conflict in nuclear waste management. Chapter 5 tackles consultation and concurrence, and Chapter 6 deals with public participation. Chapter seven aims to answer “When does consultation become co-optation?” and “When does information become propaganda?” The last chapter discusses prospects for consensus. This book will be of great interest to those concerned with the implication of nuclear waste management for the political climate.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1. Nuclear Waste Management in the United States
Chapter 2. A Cross-National Perspective on the Politics of Nuclear Waste
Chapter 3. What Happened to the IRG? Congressional and Executive Branch Factions in Nuclear Waste Management Policy
Chapter 4. Federal-State Conflict in Nuclear Waste Management: The Legal Bases
Chapter 5. Consultation and Concurrence: Process or Substance
Chapter 6. Public Participation: U.S. and European Perspectives
Chapter 7. When Does Consultation Become Co-optation? When Does Information Become Propaganda? An Environmental Perspective
Epilogue Prospects for Consensus
Appendix A. Presidential Message and Fact Sheet of February 12, 1980
Appendix B. Policy Statement of the American Nuclear Society on High Level Waste
Appendix C. Executive Summary of the Interim Report of the State Planning Council
Appendix D. Participants of the Aspen Institute Conference
Index
About the Editor and Contributors
