The Politics of Nuclear Waste - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080263236, 9781483154244

The Politics of Nuclear Waste

1st Edition

Pergamon Policy Studies on Energy

Editors: E. William Colglazier
eBook ISBN: 9781483154244
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 290
Description

The Politics of Nuclear Waste covers several issues concerning nuclear waste, such as management, disposal, and its impact on politics. Consisting of eight chapters, the book covers several aspects of the politics of nuclear waste. The opening chapter discusses nuclear waste management in the United States, while the next chapter reviews a cross national perspective on the politics of nuclear waste. Chapter 3 talks about congressional and executive branch factions in nuclear waste management policy, while Chapter 4 discusses federal-state conflict in nuclear waste management. Chapter 5 tackles consultation and concurrence, and Chapter 6 deals with public participation. Chapter seven aims to answer “When does consultation become co-optation?” and “When does information become propaganda?” The last chapter discusses prospects for consensus. This book will be of great interest to those concerned with the implication of nuclear waste management for the political climate.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1. Nuclear Waste Management in the United States

Chapter 2. A Cross-National Perspective on the Politics of Nuclear Waste

Chapter 3. What Happened to the IRG? Congressional and Executive Branch Factions in Nuclear Waste Management Policy

Chapter 4. Federal-State Conflict in Nuclear Waste Management: The Legal Bases

Chapter 5. Consultation and Concurrence: Process or Substance

Chapter 6. Public Participation: U.S. and European Perspectives

Chapter 7. When Does Consultation Become Co-optation? When Does Information Become Propaganda? An Environmental Perspective

Epilogue Prospects for Consensus

Appendix A. Presidential Message and Fact Sheet of February 12, 1980

Appendix B. Policy Statement of the American Nuclear Society on High Level Waste

Appendix C. Executive Summary of the Interim Report of the State Planning Council

Appendix D. Participants of the Aspen Institute Conference

Index

About the Editor and Contributors

Details

No. of pages:
290
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483154244

About the Editor

E. William Colglazier

