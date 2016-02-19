The Politics of Nuclear Waste covers several issues concerning nuclear waste, such as management, disposal, and its impact on politics. Consisting of eight chapters, the book covers several aspects of the politics of nuclear waste. The opening chapter discusses nuclear waste management in the United States, while the next chapter reviews a cross national perspective on the politics of nuclear waste. Chapter 3 talks about congressional and executive branch factions in nuclear waste management policy, while Chapter 4 discusses federal-state conflict in nuclear waste management. Chapter 5 tackles consultation and concurrence, and Chapter 6 deals with public participation. Chapter seven aims to answer “When does consultation become co-optation?” and “When does information become propaganda?” The last chapter discusses prospects for consensus. This book will be of great interest to those concerned with the implication of nuclear waste management for the political climate.