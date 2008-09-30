The Politics of Libraries and Librarianship
1st Edition
Challenges and Realities
Part 1 An international political framework for libraries: An international political framework for libraries; Intellectual property – benefit or burden for Africa? The CI study on copyright and access to knowledge. Part 2 Politics and funding for libraries: Some international examples: Political realities and the English public library service; Public library development in New South Wales; Libraries in the South Pacific; Staying alive in a political world: The case of libraries and information centres in Nigeria; Libraries and politics – Danish reflections and examples; The political framework for public libraries in the Netherlands. Part 3 Library education: A unified approach to the teaching of library studies; Is library course accreditation a political necessity?
This book covers aspects of the political environment which surrounds and engages libraries and their librarians. It includes anecdotes on the role of the political sphere in the business of library associations.
- Provides recent stories and real examples of: The various political contexts under which libraries operate
- Why it is important to be politically aware
- How political climates influence decision making for libraries
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
- 220
- English
- © Chandos Publishing 2008
- 30th September 2008
- Chandos Publishing
- 9781780631394
- 9781843343448
- 9781843343431
…very good examples of demonstrating how copyright can hinder a productive use of information assets in developing countries., Journal of Librarianship and Information Science
…informative and well written., Journal of Librarianship and Information Science
