Table of Contents



List of Contributors

1 Introduction

I Nonindustrial Societies

2 The Social Organization of Mediation in Nonindustrial Societies: Implications for Informal Community Justice in America

Introduction

Mediation in Small-Scale Societies

Characteristics of Mediation in Small-Scale Societies

Community Mediation Programs in Contemporary America

Conclusions

References

3 In Search of Nyaya Panchayats: The Politics of a Moribund Institution

Introduction

Historical Background

Decentralization and Panchayati Raj

Nyaya Panchayats in Bharatpur

Ideological and Structural Dimensions of Nyaya Panchayats: Operations

Nyaya Panchayats in Action: Caseload, Process, Politics, and Alternative Forums

Conclusion: Nyaya Panchayats and the Pattern of Disputing in Rural India

Appendix

References

II The Drift Toward Fascism

4 Individualistic and Collective Legalization: The Theory and Practice of Legal Advice for Workers in Prefascist Germany

Toward a Theory of Legalization in Antagonistic Societies

The Historical Conditions of Legal Advice in Prefascist Germany

The Workers' Offices

Public Legal Advice Centers and the Peace of Law Movement

Conclusion

References

5 The Politics of Informal Justice: The Japanese Experience, 1922-1942

The Impetus toward Conciliation

The Critics' Response

An Appraisal

References

6 The Discourse of Summary Justice and the Discourse of Popular Justice: An Analysis of Legal Rhetoric in Argentina

Introduction

Two Models of the Administration of Justice

The Model of Popular Justice

The Model of Summary Justice: The Argentine Case

The Discourses of Summary Justice and Popular Justice

Summary Justice: The Arrogance of Discourse

Conclusion

References

III Liberal Capitalism

7 The Movement toward Procedural Informalism in North America and Western Europe: A Critical Survey

"Making Rights Effective Conciliation

Diversion

Constitutionalism and Procedural Informalism

Procedural Informalism and the Prospects for Social Change in the Welfare State

References

IV The Revolutionary Situation

8 Institutionalizing Neighborhood Courts: Two Chilean Experiences

Introduction

Origins of the Neighborhood Courts

Operation of the Professional Neighborhood Court

The Squatter Settlement Courts

Conclusion

References

9 Law and Revolution in Portugal: The Experiences of Popular Justice after the 25th of April 1974

Introduction

The Experiences of Popular Justice

Popular Justice in the Context of the Portuguese Revolution

An Evaluation of Popular Justice in the Revolutionary Process

Reflections

References

10 A Socialist Legal System in the Making: Mozambique before and after Independence

The Colonial Legal System: An Overview

Frelimo, The Liberated Zones, and the Birth of an Informal Legal System

The Transitional Phase and the Role of the "Dynamizing Groups" in Extending Popular Justice

Independence and the Institutionalization of a Formal Legal System

Conclusion

References

About the Authors

Subject Index