The Politics of Informal Justice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120415021, 9781483297354

The Politics of Informal Justice

1st Edition

Volume 2: Comparative Studies

Authors: Richard L. Abel
eBook ISBN: 9781483297354
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1981
Page Count: 338
Description

The Politics of Informal Justice, Volume 2 demonstrates the existence of examples of informal justice in every society, practicing a wide range of political ideology.

The book situates contemporary experiments with informal justice in a broad comparative and historical perspective. It identifies the characteristics and common elements of informal justice in four settings: in precapitalist societies and contemporary Third World nations; under liberal capitalism, social democracy, and fascism; and in socialist revolutions and established socialist regimes.

The text will be of interest to political scientists, sociologists, historians, and those concerned in the study of legal systems.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

1 Introduction

I Nonindustrial Societies

2 The Social Organization of Mediation in Nonindustrial Societies: Implications for Informal Community Justice in America

Introduction

Mediation in Small-Scale Societies

Characteristics of Mediation in Small-Scale Societies

Community Mediation Programs in Contemporary America

Conclusions

References

3 In Search of Nyaya Panchayats: The Politics of a Moribund Institution

Introduction

Historical Background

Decentralization and Panchayati Raj

Nyaya Panchayats in Bharatpur

Ideological and Structural Dimensions of Nyaya Panchayats: Operations

Nyaya Panchayats in Action: Caseload, Process, Politics, and Alternative Forums

Conclusion: Nyaya Panchayats and the Pattern of Disputing in Rural India

Appendix

References

II The Drift Toward Fascism

4 Individualistic and Collective Legalization: The Theory and Practice of Legal Advice for Workers in Prefascist Germany

Toward a Theory of Legalization in Antagonistic Societies

The Historical Conditions of Legal Advice in Prefascist Germany

The Workers' Offices

Public Legal Advice Centers and the Peace of Law Movement

Conclusion

References

5 The Politics of Informal Justice: The Japanese Experience, 1922-1942

The Impetus toward Conciliation

The Critics' Response

An Appraisal

References

6 The Discourse of Summary Justice and the Discourse of Popular Justice: An Analysis of Legal Rhetoric in Argentina

Introduction

Two Models of the Administration of Justice

The Model of Popular Justice

The Model of Summary Justice: The Argentine Case

The Discourses of Summary Justice and Popular Justice

Summary Justice: The Arrogance of Discourse

Conclusion

References

III Liberal Capitalism

7 The Movement toward Procedural Informalism in North America and Western Europe: A Critical Survey

"Making Rights Effective Conciliation

Diversion

Constitutionalism and Procedural Informalism

Procedural Informalism and the Prospects for Social Change in the Welfare State

References

IV The Revolutionary Situation

8 Institutionalizing Neighborhood Courts: Two Chilean Experiences

Introduction

Origins of the Neighborhood Courts

Operation of the Professional Neighborhood Court

The Squatter Settlement Courts

Conclusion

References

9 Law and Revolution in Portugal: The Experiences of Popular Justice after the 25th of April 1974

Introduction

The Experiences of Popular Justice

Popular Justice in the Context of the Portuguese Revolution

An Evaluation of Popular Justice in the Revolutionary Process

Reflections

References

10 A Socialist Legal System in the Making: Mozambique before and after Independence

The Colonial Legal System: An Overview

Frelimo, The Liberated Zones, and the Birth of an Informal Legal System

The Transitional Phase and the Role of the "Dynamizing Groups" in Extending Popular Justice

Independence and the Institutionalization of a Formal Legal System

Conclusion

References

About the Authors

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
338
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483297354

About the Author

Richard L. Abel

Ratings and Reviews

