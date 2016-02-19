The Politics of Inflation
1st Edition
A Comparative Analysis
Description
The Politics of Inflation: A Comparative Analysis is a collection of papers that covers the inflation trend of various countries. The emphasis of this title is on the domestic and international causes of each country's level and duration of inflation. The text first covers the aspects of the interplay among economic and political systems and processes, and then proceeds to tackling the politics of inflation in historical perspective. Next, the selection talks about the transatlantic aspects of inflation, along with the inflation fighting in Britain, Italy, and Portugal. The book also details the politics of inflation in the U.S. and the inflation policy in Germany. Chapter 7 tackles the inflation and politics in U.K., while Chapter 8 covers the political causes and effects of Argentine inflammation. The last chapter deals with inflation and democratic transition in Spain. The book will be of great use to economists, political scientists, and individuals concerned with the global economy.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Chapter
1 Inflation, Recession, and the Political Process: Challenges to Theory and Practice
2 Economic Sectors and Inflationary Policies: The Politics of Inflation in Historical Perspective
3 Europe and the United States: The Transatlantic Aspects of Inflation
4 The IMF in Europe: Inflation Fighting in Britain, Italy, and Portugal
5 The Bucks Stop Here: The Politics of Inflation in the United States
6 Inflation Policy in Germany: The Institutional and Political Determinants
7 Reigning in the Surge: Inflation and Politics in the United Kingdom
8 The Political Causes and Effects of Argentine Inflation
9 Inflation and Democratic Transition in Spain
Index
About the Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 261
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189215