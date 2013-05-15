The Plugged-In Professor - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346944, 9781780633428

The Plugged-In Professor

1st Edition

Tips and Techniques for Teaching with Social Media

Editors: Sharmila Ferris Hilary Wilder
eBook ISBN: 9781780633428
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346944
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 15th May 2013
Page Count: 376
Table of Contents

List of tables and figure

List of abbreviations

Acknowledgments

Preface

About the editors

About the contributors

Part 1: Writing, research, and information fluency

Chapter 1: Writing for Wikipedia: co-constructing knowledge and writing for a public audience

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

Chapter 2: Organizing with Pinterest and Delicious

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Organizational/Goal resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

Chapter 3: Students’ inadequate exposure to learning technology: overcoming the pedagogical challenge using wikis

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

Chapter 4: Collecting and analyzing primary sources

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Instructions for students – sample for class with a single blog

Approximate time required

Required resources

Technological requirements

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

Chapter 5: Unraveling the research process: social bookmarking and collaborative learning

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Second class session

Third class session

Fourth class session

Final assignment

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

Part 2: Communication and collaboration

2A: Communication, oral and written

Chapter 6: Using Wimba Voice Board to facilitate foreign language conversation courses

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

Chapter 7: Web conferencing and peer feedback

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Chapter 8: Learning through YouTube

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

Chapter 9: Wiki-workshopping: using Wikispaces for peer writing workshops

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

2B: Collaboration

Chapter 10: Using persistent wikis as a pedagogical resource

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

Chapter 11: Social media and public speaking: student-produced multimedia informative presentations

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

Chapter 12: Collaborative presentations using Google Docs

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental material

Chapter 13: Cooperative study blog

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

Option 1 Make the students responsible (recommended)

Option 2 Do it yourself

Appendix B Tips for posting to the blog

Appendix C Studying with the blog

Part 3: Critical thinking and creativity

3A: Critical thinking

Chapter 14: Using Facebook to apply social learning theory

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

Chapter 15: Technology as a tool to develop problem-solving skills in general chemistry

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Chapter 16: Communicating experiential learning through an online portfolio in Tumblr

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

Chapter 17: The Biology Taboo Wiktionary: a tool for improving student comprehension of key terminology in introductory biology courses

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

3B: Creativity

Chapter 18: Mobile digital storytelling in the second language classroom

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

Cultural aha moment

Chapter 19: Creating a video dialogue with streaming video clips

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

Chapter 20: Remix as an educational activity

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

Chapter 21: Using Twitter to assist students in writing a concise nut graph

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Part 4: Integrative learning

Chapter 22: Using simulation, video sharing, and discussion threads for practice-based skills

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

Chapter 23: Using Facebook Mobile as a tool to create a virtual learning community for pre-service teachers

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

Chapter 24: Using social software tools to facilitate peer e-mentoring and self-reflection among students on practicum

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Supplemental materials

Chapter 25: Using opinion leaders on Twitter to amplify PR and marketing messages

Abstract:

Discipline/Academic areas addressed

Instructional purpose

Student learning outcomes

Prerequisite skills and knowledge

Step-by-step directions

Approximate time required

Required resources

Variations on the basic theme

Observations and advice

Index

Description

New technologies are transforming the way students work. The Plugged in Professor provides a timely and exceptional resource for using social media and other new technologies to help college students meet both general and discipline-specific objectives. The title covers techniques built around well-known social networking technologies, as well as other emerging technologies such as mobile phone and tablet apps. With a practical focus and reader-friendly format, this book shows educators how to apply techniques in each technology, and includes clear student learning objectives, step-by-step directions, observations and advice, and supplemental readings and resources. Twenty-five chapters by leading contributors cover key aspects of new technologies in education, in four parts: Writing, research and information fluency; Communication and collaboration; Critical thinking and creativity; and Integrative learning.

Key Features

  • Provides a cutting-edge resource for academics and practitioners in effective ways of reaching today’s students through the use of their favourite tool, social media
  • Outlines a range of strategies taking advantage of the unique learning styles and habits of net generation learners
  • Exposes students to ways in which these technologies can be used in their professional and personal lives

Readership

Educators in higher education

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780633428
Paperback ISBN:
9781843346944

Reviews

"...clearly articulates that learning can be promoted in a host of ways through the use of social media. Therefore this is a valuable resource."- Wabash Center Book Reviews

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Sharmila Ferris Editor

Sharmila P. Ferris is Professor in the Department of Communication at William Paterson University, USA. She recently completed a five year term as Director for the university’s Center for Teaching Excellence. Her research is in new technologies, bringing an interdisciplinary focus to computer-mediated communication. In this area she has published in a variety of print and electronic journals.

Hilary Wilder Editor

Hilary A. Wilder is Professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Professional Studies, and the coordinator for the M.Ed. Curriculum and Learning, Learning Technologies concentration at William Paterson University, USA. Her research is in the use of information and communication technologies in education, particularly the use of online and social networking tools to promote writing literacy.

Affiliations and Expertise

William Paterson University of New Jersey, USA

