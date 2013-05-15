The Plugged-In Professor
1st Edition
Tips and Techniques for Teaching with Social Media
Table of Contents
List of tables and figure
List of abbreviations
Acknowledgments
Preface
About the editors
About the contributors
Part 1: Writing, research, and information fluency
Chapter 1: Writing for Wikipedia: co-constructing knowledge and writing for a public audience
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
Chapter 2: Organizing with Pinterest and Delicious
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Organizational/Goal resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
Chapter 3: Students’ inadequate exposure to learning technology: overcoming the pedagogical challenge using wikis
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
Chapter 4: Collecting and analyzing primary sources
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Instructions for students – sample for class with a single blog
Approximate time required
Required resources
Technological requirements
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
Chapter 5: Unraveling the research process: social bookmarking and collaborative learning
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Second class session
Third class session
Fourth class session
Final assignment
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
Part 2: Communication and collaboration
2A: Communication, oral and written
Chapter 6: Using Wimba Voice Board to facilitate foreign language conversation courses
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
Chapter 7: Web conferencing and peer feedback
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Chapter 8: Learning through YouTube
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
Chapter 9: Wiki-workshopping: using Wikispaces for peer writing workshops
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
2B: Collaboration
Chapter 10: Using persistent wikis as a pedagogical resource
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
Chapter 11: Social media and public speaking: student-produced multimedia informative presentations
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
Chapter 12: Collaborative presentations using Google Docs
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental material
Chapter 13: Cooperative study blog
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
Option 1 Make the students responsible (recommended)
Option 2 Do it yourself
Appendix B Tips for posting to the blog
Appendix C Studying with the blog
Part 3: Critical thinking and creativity
3A: Critical thinking
Chapter 14: Using Facebook to apply social learning theory
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
Chapter 15: Technology as a tool to develop problem-solving skills in general chemistry
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Chapter 16: Communicating experiential learning through an online portfolio in Tumblr
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
Chapter 17: The Biology Taboo Wiktionary: a tool for improving student comprehension of key terminology in introductory biology courses
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
3B: Creativity
Chapter 18: Mobile digital storytelling in the second language classroom
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
Cultural aha moment
Chapter 19: Creating a video dialogue with streaming video clips
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
Chapter 20: Remix as an educational activity
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
Chapter 21: Using Twitter to assist students in writing a concise nut graph
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Part 4: Integrative learning
Chapter 22: Using simulation, video sharing, and discussion threads for practice-based skills
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
Chapter 23: Using Facebook Mobile as a tool to create a virtual learning community for pre-service teachers
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
Chapter 24: Using social software tools to facilitate peer e-mentoring and self-reflection among students on practicum
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Supplemental materials
Chapter 25: Using opinion leaders on Twitter to amplify PR and marketing messages
Abstract:
Discipline/Academic areas addressed
Instructional purpose
Student learning outcomes
Prerequisite skills and knowledge
Step-by-step directions
Approximate time required
Required resources
Variations on the basic theme
Observations and advice
Index
Description
New technologies are transforming the way students work. The Plugged in Professor provides a timely and exceptional resource for using social media and other new technologies to help college students meet both general and discipline-specific objectives. The title covers techniques built around well-known social networking technologies, as well as other emerging technologies such as mobile phone and tablet apps. With a practical focus and reader-friendly format, this book shows educators how to apply techniques in each technology, and includes clear student learning objectives, step-by-step directions, observations and advice, and supplemental readings and resources. Twenty-five chapters by leading contributors cover key aspects of new technologies in education, in four parts: Writing, research and information fluency; Communication and collaboration; Critical thinking and creativity; and Integrative learning.
Key Features
- Provides a cutting-edge resource for academics and practitioners in effective ways of reaching today’s students through the use of their favourite tool, social media
- Outlines a range of strategies taking advantage of the unique learning styles and habits of net generation learners
- Exposes students to ways in which these technologies can be used in their professional and personal lives
Readership
Educators in higher education
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 15th May 2013
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633428
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843346944
Reviews
"...clearly articulates that learning can be promoted in a host of ways through the use of social media. Therefore this is a valuable resource."- Wabash Center Book Reviews
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Sharmila Ferris Editor
Sharmila P. Ferris is Professor in the Department of Communication at William Paterson University, USA. She recently completed a five year term as Director for the university’s Center for Teaching Excellence. Her research is in new technologies, bringing an interdisciplinary focus to computer-mediated communication. In this area she has published in a variety of print and electronic journals.
Hilary Wilder Editor
Hilary A. Wilder is Professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Professional Studies, and the coordinator for the M.Ed. Curriculum and Learning, Learning Technologies concentration at William Paterson University, USA. Her research is in the use of information and communication technologies in education, particularly the use of online and social networking tools to promote writing literacy.
Affiliations and Expertise
William Paterson University of New Jersey, USA