The Plasma Proteins
2nd Edition
Structure, Function, and Genetic Control
The Plasma Proteins: Structure, Function, and Genetic Control, Second Edition, Volume I is a systematic account of the structure, function, and genetic control of plasma proteins. Clinical relevance is introduced in terms of principles, with emphasis on human proteins. Animal proteins are also used as examples in some cases.
Comprised of nine chapters, this volume begins with a historical background on plasma proteins, along with their nomenclature, characterization, and genetic markers. The primary structure and three-dimensional conformation of plasma proteins are also considered. The discussion then turns to the chemical, physical, and biological properties of various plasma proteins such as serum albumin, lipoproteins, and immunoglobulins. Subsequent chapters deal with protease inhibitors in plasma; purification, physical properties, chemical composition, and molecular structure of transferrin; biosynthesis and metabolism of serum lipoproteins; and physical, chemical, and functional properties of the proteins of the complement system. The final chapter is devoted to ?2-microglobulin, with particular reference to its purification and physical properties; chemical composition and structure; physiological function, biosynthesis, and catabolism; and presence and function in cell membranes.
This monograph will be of interest to molecular biologists and biochemists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1 Perspectives-Past, Present, and Future
I. Introduction
II. Historical
III. Characterization of the Plasma Proteins
IV. The Scroll of the Plasma Proteins
V. Genetic Markers in Plasma Proteins
VI. Primary Structure and Three-Dimensional Conformation of Plasma Proteins
VII. Conclusion
References
2 Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Omega-The Roster of the Plasma Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Serum Albumin
III. Thyroxine-Binding Proteins
IV. α- and β-Glycoproteins in Search of a Function
V. α1-Globulins
VI. α2-Globulins
VII. β-Globulins
VIII. Minor Low Molecular Weight Proteins with y or Basic Mobility and Unknown Function
IX. Lipoproteins
X. The Complement System
XI. Coagulation Proteins
XII. Immunoglobulins
References
3 Serum Albumin
I. Introduction
II. Purification and Properties
III. Metabolism, Physiological Functions, and Alterations in Disease
IV. Genetic Aspects and Phylogeny
References
4 α1-Acid Glycoprotein
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Purification
III. Crystallization
IV. Chemical Properties
V. Physicochemical Properties
VI. Immunochemical Properties
VII. Studies on the Structure of the Carbohydrate Moiety
VIII. Polymorphism
IX. The Carbohydrate-Protein Linkage
X. The Amino Acid Sequence
XI. The Amino Acid Substitutions
XII. Homology with Other Plasma Proteins
XIII. Secondary Structure
XIV. Genetically Determined Protein Variants
XV. Metabolism
XVI. Speculations Pertaining to the Biological Role
References
5 Protease Inhibitors in Plasma
I. Introduction
II. α1-Antitrypsin
III. α2-Macroglobulins
IV. Other Protease Inhibitors of Plasma
V. Comparative Biochemistry
References
6 Transferrin
I. Introduction
II. Purification and Physical Properties
III. Chemical Composition and Molecular Structure
IV. Genetic Variation and Population Distribution
V. Physiological Function, Biosynthesis, and Variations in Disease
VI. Phylogenetic Distribution
References
7 Serum Lipoproteins
I. Introduction
II. Intact Lipoproteins
III. Lipoprotein Apoproteins
IV. Human Disorders Associated with Serum Lipoprotein Abnormalities
V. Genetic Polymorphism
VI. Serum Lipoproteins in Species Other than Man
VII. Biosynthesis and Metabolism of Serum Lipoproteins
VIII. Physiological Function and Evolutionary Advantages
IX. Perspectives
References
8 The Complement System
I. Introduction
II. Nomenclature
III. General Molecular Dynamics
IV. The Classical Pathway
V. The Proteins and Reaction Products of the Classical Pathway
VI. The Alternative Pathway
VII. The Proteins and Reaction Products of the Alternative Pathway
VIII. Regulators of the Complement System
IX. Conclusion
References
9 β2-Microglobulin
I. Introduction
II. Purification and Physical Properties
III. Chemical Composition and Structure
IV. Physiological Function, Biosynthesis, and Catabolism
V. Presence and Function in Cell Membranes
VI. Conclusions
References
Subject Index
