The Plasma Proteins - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780125684019, 9780323138086

The Plasma Proteins

2nd Edition

Structure, Function, and Genetic Control

Authors: Frank W Putnam
eBook ISBN: 9780323138086
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1975
Page Count: 497
Description

The Plasma Proteins: Structure, Function, and Genetic Control, Second Edition, Volume I is a systematic account of the structure, function, and genetic control of plasma proteins. Clinical relevance is introduced in terms of principles, with emphasis on human proteins. Animal proteins are also used as examples in some cases.

Comprised of nine chapters, this volume begins with a historical background on plasma proteins, along with their nomenclature, characterization, and genetic markers. The primary structure and three-dimensional conformation of plasma proteins are also considered. The discussion then turns to the chemical, physical, and biological properties of various plasma proteins such as serum albumin, lipoproteins, and immunoglobulins. Subsequent chapters deal with protease inhibitors in plasma; purification, physical properties, chemical composition, and molecular structure of transferrin; biosynthesis and metabolism of serum lipoproteins; and physical, chemical, and functional properties of the proteins of the complement system. The final chapter is devoted to ?2-microglobulin, with particular reference to its purification and physical properties; chemical composition and structure; physiological function, biosynthesis, and catabolism; and presence and function in cell membranes.

This monograph will be of interest to molecular biologists and biochemists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1 Perspectives-Past, Present, and Future

I. Introduction

II. Historical

III. Characterization of the Plasma Proteins

IV. The Scroll of the Plasma Proteins

V. Genetic Markers in Plasma Proteins

VI. Primary Structure and Three-Dimensional Conformation of Plasma Proteins

VII. Conclusion

References

2 Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Omega-The Roster of the Plasma Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Serum Albumin

III. Thyroxine-Binding Proteins

IV. α- and β-Glycoproteins in Search of a Function

V. α1-Globulins

VI. α2-Globulins

VII. β-Globulins

VIII. Minor Low Molecular Weight Proteins with y or Basic Mobility and Unknown Function

IX. Lipoproteins

X. The Complement System

XI. Coagulation Proteins

XII. Immunoglobulins

References

3 Serum Albumin

I. Introduction

II. Purification and Properties

III. Metabolism, Physiological Functions, and Alterations in Disease

IV. Genetic Aspects and Phylogeny

References

4 α1-Acid Glycoprotein

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Purification

III. Crystallization

IV. Chemical Properties

V. Physicochemical Properties

VI. Immunochemical Properties

VII. Studies on the Structure of the Carbohydrate Moiety

VIII. Polymorphism

IX. The Carbohydrate-Protein Linkage

X. The Amino Acid Sequence

XI. The Amino Acid Substitutions

XII. Homology with Other Plasma Proteins

XIII. Secondary Structure

XIV. Genetically Determined Protein Variants

XV. Metabolism

XVI. Speculations Pertaining to the Biological Role

References

5 Protease Inhibitors in Plasma

I. Introduction

II. α1-Antitrypsin

III. α2-Macroglobulins

IV. Other Protease Inhibitors of Plasma

V. Comparative Biochemistry

References

6 Transferrin

I. Introduction

II. Purification and Physical Properties

III. Chemical Composition and Molecular Structure

IV. Genetic Variation and Population Distribution

V. Physiological Function, Biosynthesis, and Variations in Disease

VI. Phylogenetic Distribution

References

7 Serum Lipoproteins

I. Introduction

II. Intact Lipoproteins

III. Lipoprotein Apoproteins

IV. Human Disorders Associated with Serum Lipoprotein Abnormalities

V. Genetic Polymorphism

VI. Serum Lipoproteins in Species Other than Man

VII. Biosynthesis and Metabolism of Serum Lipoproteins

VIII. Physiological Function and Evolutionary Advantages

IX. Perspectives

References

8 The Complement System

I. Introduction

II. Nomenclature

III. General Molecular Dynamics

IV. The Classical Pathway

V. The Proteins and Reaction Products of the Classical Pathway

VI. The Alternative Pathway

VII. The Proteins and Reaction Products of the Alternative Pathway

VIII. Regulators of the Complement System

IX. Conclusion

References

9 β2-Microglobulin

I. Introduction

II. Purification and Physical Properties

III. Chemical Composition and Structure

IV. Physiological Function, Biosynthesis, and Catabolism

V. Presence and Function in Cell Membranes

VI. Conclusions

References

Subject Index

