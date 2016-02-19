The Plasma Proteins V5 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780125684057, 9780323161749

The Plasma Proteins V5

2nd Edition

Structure, Function, and Genetic Control

Editors: Frank Putnam
eBook ISBN: 9780323161749
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th February 1987
Page Count: 432
Description

The Plasma Proteins: Structure, Function, and Genetic Control, Second Edition, Volume V explores the contribution of molecular biology and gene cloning approaches to the advancement of plasma protein structure, function, and genomic organization studies.

This volume is composed of five chapters and begins with a discussion on the DNA sequences and chromosomal location of plasma protein genes, specifically the cloning and sequencing of immunoglobulin genes. These topics are followed by a discussion on the advances in relation to discovered genetic variants present either as normal phenotypes or in dyslipoproteinemic states associated with cardiovascular disease. A chapter highlights the application of molecular biology techniques to the study of gene structure and the translational and maturation steps of every major plasma apolipoprotein. Another chapter emphasizes the unique features of protein structure and the conformational changes that characterize the assembly of macromolecular complexes in plasma and on cell surfaces. The concluding chapter provides a comprehensive review of the integration of molecular biology, physiology, and pathology of plasma proteins and their response in inflammation.
This book will be of great value to molecular biologists, physiologists, pathologists, and clinicians.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1 DNA Sequencing and Chromosomal Locations of Human Plasma Protein Genes

I. Introduction

II. Plasma Proteins Mapped on Human Chromosomes

III. Gene Organization Revealed by DNA Sequences Encoding Human Plasma Proteins

IV. Conclusions

References

2 Immunoglobulins: Structure, Function, and Genes

I. Introduction

II. Principles of Immunoglobulin Structure

III. The Variable Region

IV. Primary Structure of the Constant Regions of Immunoglobulin Polypeptide Chains

V. Structure and Function of Oligosaccharides

VI. Three-Dimensional Structure and Binding Sites

VII. Cytotropic Functions of the Fc Region

VIII. Structure and Evolution of the Immunoglobulin Supergene Family

References

3 Plasma Apolipoproteins: Gene Structure, Function, and Variants

I. Introduction

II. ApoA-I

III. ApoA-II

IV. ApoA-IV

V. ApoB

VI. Lp(a)

VII. ApoC-I

VIII. ApoC-II

IX. ApoC-III

X. ApoE

XI. Phylogenetic Relationships among Plasma Apolipoproteins

XII. Apolipoprotein Variants Associated with Pathological States

XIII. Concluding Remarks

References

4 α2-Macroglobulin and Related Thiol Ester Plasma Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Brief Historical Perspective

III. The Family of α2M-Related Proteins

IV. α2M, PZP, C3, C4, and C5 as a Class of Homologous Proteins

V. Chromosome Assignment, Genetic Variation, and Sites of Synthesis

VI. Shape of the Macroglobulins, C3, C4, and C5

VII. The β-Cysteinyl-γ-glutamyl Thiol Ester Structure in α2M, C3, and C4

VIII. Conformational Change and the Nascent State

IX. Formation and Properties of α2M-Proteinase Complexes

X. Cell Recognition, Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis, and Cellular Effects

XI. Conclusions and Perspectives

References

5 Synthesis, Processing, and Secretion of Plasma Proteins by the Liver and Other Organs and Their Regulation

I. Introduction: Coordinate Regulation of Plasma Protein Synthesis and Mechanism of Synthesis and Secretion

II. Response of the Plasma Protein Synthesizing System in the Liver to Trauma and Inflammation

III. Perinatal Development of the Plasma Protein Synthesizing System

IV. Molecular Mechanisms of the Regulation of Plasma Protein Synthesis in the Liver

V. Plasma Protein Synthesis in the Choroid Plexus

VI. Human Acute-Phase Proteins and Their Physiopathological Role and Clinical Significance. Modulation of the Acute-Phase Response

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Appendix: Sequences of Plasma Proteins

I. Introductory Remarks

II. Amino Acid Sequences

Index




Details

About the Editor

Frank Putnam

