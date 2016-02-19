The Plasma Proteins V5
2nd Edition
Structure, Function, and Genetic Control
The Plasma Proteins: Structure, Function, and Genetic Control, Second Edition, Volume V explores the contribution of molecular biology and gene cloning approaches to the advancement of plasma protein structure, function, and genomic organization studies.
This volume is composed of five chapters and begins with a discussion on the DNA sequences and chromosomal location of plasma protein genes, specifically the cloning and sequencing of immunoglobulin genes. These topics are followed by a discussion on the advances in relation to discovered genetic variants present either as normal phenotypes or in dyslipoproteinemic states associated with cardiovascular disease. A chapter highlights the application of molecular biology techniques to the study of gene structure and the translational and maturation steps of every major plasma apolipoprotein. Another chapter emphasizes the unique features of protein structure and the conformational changes that characterize the assembly of macromolecular complexes in plasma and on cell surfaces. The concluding chapter provides a comprehensive review of the integration of molecular biology, physiology, and pathology of plasma proteins and their response in inflammation.
This book will be of great value to molecular biologists, physiologists, pathologists, and clinicians.
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1 DNA Sequencing and Chromosomal Locations of Human Plasma Protein Genes
I. Introduction
II. Plasma Proteins Mapped on Human Chromosomes
III. Gene Organization Revealed by DNA Sequences Encoding Human Plasma Proteins
IV. Conclusions
References
2 Immunoglobulins: Structure, Function, and Genes
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Immunoglobulin Structure
III. The Variable Region
IV. Primary Structure of the Constant Regions of Immunoglobulin Polypeptide Chains
V. Structure and Function of Oligosaccharides
VI. Three-Dimensional Structure and Binding Sites
VII. Cytotropic Functions of the Fc Region
VIII. Structure and Evolution of the Immunoglobulin Supergene Family
References
3 Plasma Apolipoproteins: Gene Structure, Function, and Variants
I. Introduction
II. ApoA-I
III. ApoA-II
IV. ApoA-IV
V. ApoB
VI. Lp(a)
VII. ApoC-I
VIII. ApoC-II
IX. ApoC-III
X. ApoE
XI. Phylogenetic Relationships among Plasma Apolipoproteins
XII. Apolipoprotein Variants Associated with Pathological States
XIII. Concluding Remarks
References
4 α2-Macroglobulin and Related Thiol Ester Plasma Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Brief Historical Perspective
III. The Family of α2M-Related Proteins
IV. α2M, PZP, C3, C4, and C5 as a Class of Homologous Proteins
V. Chromosome Assignment, Genetic Variation, and Sites of Synthesis
VI. Shape of the Macroglobulins, C3, C4, and C5
VII. The β-Cysteinyl-γ-glutamyl Thiol Ester Structure in α2M, C3, and C4
VIII. Conformational Change and the Nascent State
IX. Formation and Properties of α2M-Proteinase Complexes
X. Cell Recognition, Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis, and Cellular Effects
XI. Conclusions and Perspectives
References
5 Synthesis, Processing, and Secretion of Plasma Proteins by the Liver and Other Organs and Their Regulation
I. Introduction: Coordinate Regulation of Plasma Protein Synthesis and Mechanism of Synthesis and Secretion
II. Response of the Plasma Protein Synthesizing System in the Liver to Trauma and Inflammation
III. Perinatal Development of the Plasma Protein Synthesizing System
IV. Molecular Mechanisms of the Regulation of Plasma Protein Synthesis in the Liver
V. Plasma Protein Synthesis in the Choroid Plexus
VI. Human Acute-Phase Proteins and Their Physiopathological Role and Clinical Significance. Modulation of the Acute-Phase Response
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Appendix: Sequences of Plasma Proteins
I. Introductory Remarks
II. Amino Acid Sequences
Index
