The Plasma Proteins V2
1st Edition
The Plasma Proteins, Volume II: Biosynthesis, Metabolism, Alternations in Disease is a 10-chapter text that explores the physiological role and metabolic interrelationships of the human plasma proteins in the normal state and in disease.
The first two chapters cover the physical properties, chemical composition, function, methods of analysis of human serum lipoproteins and plasma enzymes. The subsequent chapter considers the normal levels of hormones in plasma or serum and their distribution in the plasma protein fractions. These topics are followed by discussions on the blood coagulation system, the serum proteins in the animal kingdom at maturity and during embryonic development, and the biosynthesis of plasma proteins. The remaining chapters examine the qualitative abnormalities in various plasma proteins. These chapters also discuss the modification in plasma protein synthesis induced by genetic variation. Such alterations are described for albumin, ceruloplasmin, haptoglobin, iron-binding globulin, fibrinogen, antihemophilic globulin, and other blood clotting factors, as well as γ-globulin.
Biochemists, physiologists, and medical researchers will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
11. Structure and Function of Human Serum Lipoproteins
I. Introduction
II. Ultracentrifugal Lipoprotein Flotation Methodology
III. Interrelationships between Lipoprotein Measurements
IV. Physical Properties of the Serum Lipoproteins
V. Chemical Composition of the Serum Lipoproteins
VI. Lipoprotein Structure
VII. Lipoprotein Distributions in Human Populations
VIII. Serum Lipoproteins in Various Metabolic States
IX. Serum Lipoproteins in Evaluation of Subclinical Metabolic Status
X. Factors Influencing Lipoprotein Concentrations In Vivo
XI. Metabolic Data on Plasma Lipoproteins
References
12. Plasma Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Identity of Plasma Enzymes
III. Properties and Individuality of the Role of Certain Plasma Enzymes
IV. Measurement of Enzymes in Plasma
V. Identification of Tissue Origin
VI. Origin of Plasma Enzymes
VII. Fate of Plasma Enzymes
VIII. Homeostasis of Plasma Enzymes
References
13. Circulating Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Hormone Levels in Human Plasma
III. Hormones of the Pituitary Gland
IV. Insulin
V. Thyroid Hormones
VI. Steroid Hormones
VII. Epinephrine and Norepinephrine
VIII. Erythropoietin
IX. General Discussion
References
14. The Blood Coagulation System
I. Introduction
II. Fibrin and Fibrin Formation
III. Fibrinogen, Thrombin, and Their Interaction
IV. Prothrombin and Its Activation
V. Blood Thromboplastin
VI. Physiological Blood Coagulation
VII. The Measurement of Clotting Efficiency
VIII. Physiological and Pathological Variations in the Clotting Mechanism
References
15. Comparative Biochemistry and Embryology
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Plasma Protein Composition Throughout the Animal Kingdom
IV. Physiological Relationships
V. Genetic, Taxonomical, and Phylogenetic Relationships
VI. Embryonic Development
VII. Cellular Sites of Synthesis
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
16. The Biosynthesis of Plasma Proteins
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations on Protein Metabolism
III. General Considerations on Protein Turnover
IV. General Considerations of y-Globulin Formation
V. Plasma Protein Metabolism
VI. γ-Globulin Biosynthesis
VII. Summary
References
17. Alterations in Plasma Protein Patterns in Disease
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Pre-Albumins
IV. Albumin
V. α-Globulins
VI. ß-Globulins
VII. The C-Reactive Protein
VIII. Properdin
IX. Fibrinogen
X. γ-Globulin
XI. Summary and Conclusions
References
18. Abnormal Serum Globulins
I. Introduction
II. Identification of Pathological Globulins in Sera
III. Physical Characterization and Homogeneity of Purified Abnormal Globulins
IV. Chemical Composition and Structure
V. Antigenic Constitution and Immunological Relationships
VI. Physical and Chemical Differentiation of Abnormal Serum Globulins and Bence-Jones Proteins
VII. Transmissible Mouse Plasmocytomas
VIII. Biosynthesis of Abnormal Proteins
IX. Conclusion and Summary
References
19. Genetic Alterations in Plasma Proteins of Man
I. Introduction
II. Albumins
III. Ceruloplasmin
IV. Haptoglobins
V. Iron-Binding Globulins or Transferrins
VI. Blood Coagulation Factors
VII. γ-Globulins
VIII. Miscellaneous Hereditary Diseases
IX. Growth and Development
X. Epilogue
References
Author Index
Subject Index
