The Plasma Proteins V2

The Plasma Proteins, Volume II: Biosynthesis, Metabolism, Alternations in Disease is a 10-chapter text that explores the physiological role and metabolic interrelationships of the human plasma proteins in the normal state and in disease. The first two chapters cover the physical properties, chemical composition, function, methods of analysis of human serum lipoproteins and plasma enzymes. The subsequent chapter considers the normal levels of hormones in plasma or serum and their distribution in the plasma protein fractions. These topics are followed by discussions on the blood coagulation system, the serum proteins in the animal kingdom at maturity and during embryonic development, and the biosynthesis of plasma proteins. The remaining chapters examine the qualitative abnormalities in various plasma proteins. These chapters also discuss the modification in plasma protein synthesis induced by genetic variation. Such alterations are described for albumin, ceruloplasmin, haptoglobin, iron-binding globulin, fibrinogen, antihemophilic globulin, and other blood clotting factors, as well as γ-globulin. Biochemists, physiologists, and medical researchers will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Contributors to Volume II

Contributors to Volume I

Preface

List of Tables in Volume II

Contents of Volume I

11. Structure and Function of Human Serum Lipoproteins

I. Introduction

II. Ultracentrifugal Lipoprotein Flotation Methodology

III. Interrelationships between Lipoprotein Measurements

IV. Physical Properties of the Serum Lipoproteins

V. Chemical Composition of the Serum Lipoproteins

VI. Lipoprotein Structure

VII. Lipoprotein Distributions in Human Populations

VIII. Serum Lipoproteins in Various Metabolic States

IX. Serum Lipoproteins in Evaluation of Subclinical Metabolic Status

X. Factors Influencing Lipoprotein Concentrations In Vivo

XI. Metabolic Data on Plasma Lipoproteins

References

12. Plasma Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. Identity of Plasma Enzymes

III. Properties and Individuality of the Role of Certain Plasma Enzymes

IV. Measurement of Enzymes in Plasma

V. Identification of Tissue Origin

VI. Origin of Plasma Enzymes

VII. Fate of Plasma Enzymes

VIII. Homeostasis of Plasma Enzymes

References

13. Circulating Hormones

I. Introduction

II. Hormone Levels in Human Plasma

III. Hormones of the Pituitary Gland

IV. Insulin

V. Thyroid Hormones

VI. Steroid Hormones

VII. Epinephrine and Norepinephrine

VIII. Erythropoietin

IX. General Discussion

References

14. The Blood Coagulation System

I. Introduction

II. Fibrin and Fibrin Formation

III. Fibrinogen, Thrombin, and Their Interaction

IV. Prothrombin and Its Activation

V. Blood Thromboplastin

VI. Physiological Blood Coagulation

VII. The Measurement of Clotting Efficiency

VIII. Physiological and Pathological Variations in the Clotting Mechanism

References

15. Comparative Biochemistry and Embryology

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Plasma Protein Composition Throughout the Animal Kingdom

IV. Physiological Relationships

V. Genetic, Taxonomical, and Phylogenetic Relationships

VI. Embryonic Development

VII. Cellular Sites of Synthesis

VIII. Summary and Conclusions

References

16. The Biosynthesis of Plasma Proteins

I. Introduction

II. General Considerations on Protein Metabolism

III. General Considerations on Protein Turnover

IV. General Considerations of y-Globulin Formation

V. Plasma Protein Metabolism

VI. γ-Globulin Biosynthesis

VII. Summary

References

17. Alterations in Plasma Protein Patterns in Disease

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Pre-Albumins

IV. Albumin

V. α-Globulins

VI. ß-Globulins

VII. The C-Reactive Protein

VIII. Properdin

IX. Fibrinogen

X. γ-Globulin

XI. Summary and Conclusions

References

18. Abnormal Serum Globulins

I. Introduction

II. Identification of Pathological Globulins in Sera

III. Physical Characterization and Homogeneity of Purified Abnormal Globulins

IV. Chemical Composition and Structure

V. Antigenic Constitution and Immunological Relationships

VI. Physical and Chemical Differentiation of Abnormal Serum Globulins and Bence-Jones Proteins

VII. Transmissible Mouse Plasmocytomas

VIII. Biosynthesis of Abnormal Proteins

IX. Conclusion and Summary

References

19. Genetic Alterations in Plasma Proteins of Man

I. Introduction

II. Albumins

III. Ceruloplasmin

IV. Haptoglobins

V. Iron-Binding Globulins or Transferrins

VI. Blood Coagulation Factors

VII. γ-Globulins

VIII. Miscellaneous Hereditary Diseases

IX. Growth and Development

X. Epilogue

References

Author Index

Subject Index