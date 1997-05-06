The Plant Vacuole - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120059256, 9780080561790

The Plant Vacuole, Volume 25

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: J. A. Callow
Serial Volume Editors: Roger Leigh Dale Sanders
eBook ISBN: 9780080561790
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th May 1997
Page Count: 464
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
115.50
115.50
115.50
132.00
115.50
115.50
132.00
193.00
135.10
135.10
135.10
154.40
135.10
135.10
154.40
130.00
91.00
91.00
91.00
104.00
91.00
91.00
104.00
215.00
150.50
150.50
150.50
172.00
150.50
150.50
172.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

F. Marty, Ultrastructural Studies of Vacuole Biogenesis. N.V. Raikhel, Molecular Aspects of Vacuolar Biogenesis. J.A. Raven, The Vacuole: A Cost–Benefit Analysis. P. Matile, The Vacuole and Cell Senescence. G. Galili, Protein Bodies: Storage Vacuoles in Seeds. M. Wink, Compartmentation of Secondary Metabolites and Xenobiotics in Plant Vacuoles. R.A. Leigh, Solute Composition of Vacuoles. C.J. Pollock, The Vacuole and Carbohydrate Metabolism. D. Sanders, Vacuolar Ion Channels. U. Luttge, The Physiology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the Plant Vacuolar ATPase. P.A. Rea, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the Vacuolar H+-PPase. J.M. Davies, The Bioenergetics of Vacuolar H+ Pumps. E. Martinoia, Transport of Organic Molecules across the Tonopast. E. Blumwald, Secondary Inorganic Ion Transport at the Tonoplast. M.J. Chrispeels, Aquaporins and Water Transport across the Tonoplast. Subject Index.

Description

Advances in Botanical Research is a multi-volume publication that brings together reviews by recognized experts on subjects of importance to those involved in botanical research. For more than thirty years, Advances in Botanical Research has earned a reputation for excellence in the field. For those working on plant pathology, Advances in Plant Pathology has also carved a niche in the plant sciences during its decade of publication.Academic Press has merged Advances in Plant Pathology into Advances in Botanical Research. The plant science community will find that the merger of these two serials will provide one comprehensive resource for the field. To ensure complete coverage, John Andrews and Inez Tommerup, the editors of Advances in Plant Pathology, have joined the editorial board of the new series, which will include equal coverage of plant pathology and botany in both thematic and mixed volumes. The first few volumes of the new series will be slanted toward botany or plant pathology; however, future eclectic volumes will be fully integrated.The resulting synergy of these two serials greatly benefits the plant science community by providing a more comprehensive resource under one roof. The joint aim is to continue to include the very best articles, thereby maintaining the status of a high impact factor review series.

Readership

Plant scientists, postgraduates, and researchers, especially those in botany, plant pathology, and plant biochemistry.

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080561790

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

J. A. Callow Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Birmingham, U.K.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Roger Leigh Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cambridge, U.K.

Dale Sanders Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Plant Laboratory, Biology Department, University of York, York, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.