The Plane Wave Spectrum Representation of Electromagnetic Fields
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Electromagnetic Waves
Description
The Plane Wave Spectrum Representation of Electromagnetic Fields presents the theory of the electromagnetic field with emphasis to the plane wave. This book explains how fundamental electromagnetic fields can be represented by the superstition of plane waves traveling in different directions. Organized into two parts encompassing eight chapters, this book starts with an overview of the methods whereby plane wave spectrum representation can be used in attacking different characteristic problems belonging to the theories of radiation, diffraction, and propagation. This book then discusses the concept of relative simplicity of plane wave solutions of Maxwell's equations whereby their use enables some of the significant elementary physical and engineering characteristics of the electromagnetic field to be clarified. Other chapters consider the concept of an infinitely thin screen that is absolutely absorbing. The final chapter deals with the complicated problems that occur when anisotropic media are involved. Mathematicians and physicists will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Part I. Theory
I. Preliminaries
1.1. Objective
1.2. Maxwell's Equations
1.3. Fourier Integral Analysis
II. Plane Wave Representation
2.1. Plane Waves
2.2. Angular Spectrum of Plane Waves
2.1. Plane Surface Currents
III. Supplementary Theory
3.1. Radiated Power
3.2. The Radiation Field
3.3. Angular Spectrum with Simple Pole
3.4. Relation to other Representations
3.5. Gain and Supergain
Part II. Application
IV. Diffraction by a Plane Screen
4.1. Black Screen
4.2. Perfectly Conducting Screen
V. Propagation over a Uniform Plane Surface
5.1. Radio Propagation over a Homogeneous Earth
5.2. Surface Waves
VI. Propagation Over a Two-Part Plane Surface
6.1. Perfectly Conducting Half-plane on Surface of Semi-infinite Homogeneous Medium
6.2. Two-part Impedance Surface
VII. The Field of a Moving Point Charge
7.1. Motion in a Plane
7.2. Uniform Rectilinear Motion
VIII. Sources in Anisotropic Media
8.1. Uniaxial Medium
8.2. Magneto-ionic Medium
Index
Other Titles in the Series
Details
- No. of pages:
- 194
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149547