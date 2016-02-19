The Plane Wave Spectrum Representation of Electromagnetic Fields - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080131627, 9781483149547

The Plane Wave Spectrum Representation of Electromagnetic Fields

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Electromagnetic Waves

Authors: P. C. Clemmow
eBook ISBN: 9781483149547
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 194
Description

The Plane Wave Spectrum Representation of Electromagnetic Fields presents the theory of the electromagnetic field with emphasis to the plane wave. This book explains how fundamental electromagnetic fields can be represented by the superstition of plane waves traveling in different directions. Organized into two parts encompassing eight chapters, this book starts with an overview of the methods whereby plane wave spectrum representation can be used in attacking different characteristic problems belonging to the theories of radiation, diffraction, and propagation. This book then discusses the concept of relative simplicity of plane wave solutions of Maxwell's equations whereby their use enables some of the significant elementary physical and engineering characteristics of the electromagnetic field to be clarified. Other chapters consider the concept of an infinitely thin screen that is absolutely absorbing. The final chapter deals with the complicated problems that occur when anisotropic media are involved. Mathematicians and physicists will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Part I. Theory

I. Preliminaries

1.1. Objective

1.2. Maxwell's Equations

1.3. Fourier Integral Analysis

II. Plane Wave Representation

2.1. Plane Waves

2.2. Angular Spectrum of Plane Waves

2.1. Plane Surface Currents

III. Supplementary Theory

3.1. Radiated Power

3.2. The Radiation Field

3.3. Angular Spectrum with Simple Pole

3.4. Relation to other Representations

3.5. Gain and Supergain

Part II. Application

IV. Diffraction by a Plane Screen

4.1. Black Screen

4.2. Perfectly Conducting Screen

V. Propagation over a Uniform Plane Surface

5.1. Radio Propagation over a Homogeneous Earth

5.2. Surface Waves

VI. Propagation Over a Two-Part Plane Surface

6.1. Perfectly Conducting Half-plane on Surface of Semi-infinite Homogeneous Medium

6.2. Two-part Impedance Surface

VII. The Field of a Moving Point Charge

7.1. Motion in a Plane

7.2. Uniform Rectilinear Motion

VIII. Sources in Anisotropic Media

8.1. Uniaxial Medium

8.2. Magneto-ionic Medium

Index

