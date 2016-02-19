The Plane Wave Spectrum Representation of Electromagnetic Fields presents the theory of the electromagnetic field with emphasis to the plane wave. This book explains how fundamental electromagnetic fields can be represented by the superstition of plane waves traveling in different directions. Organized into two parts encompassing eight chapters, this book starts with an overview of the methods whereby plane wave spectrum representation can be used in attacking different characteristic problems belonging to the theories of radiation, diffraction, and propagation. This book then discusses the concept of relative simplicity of plane wave solutions of Maxwell's equations whereby their use enables some of the significant elementary physical and engineering characteristics of the electromagnetic field to be clarified. Other chapters consider the concept of an infinitely thin screen that is absolutely absorbing. The final chapter deals with the complicated problems that occur when anisotropic media are involved. Mathematicians and physicists will find this book useful.