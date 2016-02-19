The Pivot of Civilization
1st Edition
Description
The Pivot of Civilization talks about how birth control is viewed and will affect civilization and approach individual and social problems. The book also discusses different issues that affect mothers and children in this day and age. The text covers topics such as issues that have arisen due to birth control; the difficult state mothers are still in; child labor; negative effects of philanthropy and organized charity; the relation of Marxian Socialism to birth control; the problems with eugenics; and the orthodox Catholic view on contraception. The book is recommended for those who wish to understand and learn more about birth control, including how it affects the civilization, mothers, and children. Those who are interested in knowing how civilization views birth control and affects mothers and children will also find the book helpful.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter I A New Truth Emerges
Chapter II Conscripted Motherhood
Chapter III "Children Troop Down from Heaven"
Chapter IV The Fertility of the Feeble-Minded
Chapter V The Cruelty of Charity
Chapter VI Neglected Factors of the World Problem
Chapter VII Is Revolution the Remedy?
Chapter VIII Dangers of Cradle Competition
Chapter IX A Moral Necessity
Chapter X Science the Ally
Chapter XI Education and Expression
Chapter XII Woman and the Future
Appendix: Principles and Aims of the American Birth Control League
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1950
- Published:
- 1st January 1950
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156651