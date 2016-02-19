The Pivot of Civilization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080187358, 9781483156651

The Pivot of Civilization

1st Edition

Authors: Margaret Sanger
eBook ISBN: 9781483156651
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1950
Page Count: 302
Description

The Pivot of Civilization talks about how birth control is viewed and will affect civilization and approach individual and social problems. The book also discusses different issues that affect mothers and children in this day and age. The text covers topics such as issues that have arisen due to birth control; the difficult state mothers are still in; child labor; negative effects of philanthropy and organized charity; the relation of Marxian Socialism to birth control; the problems with eugenics; and the orthodox Catholic view on contraception. The book is recommended for those who wish to understand and learn more about birth control, including how it affects the civilization, mothers, and children. Those who are interested in knowing how civilization views birth control and affects mothers and children will also find the book helpful.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter I A New Truth Emerges

Chapter II Conscripted Motherhood

Chapter III "Children Troop Down from Heaven"

Chapter IV The Fertility of the Feeble-Minded

Chapter V The Cruelty of Charity

Chapter VI Neglected Factors of the World Problem

Chapter VII Is Revolution the Remedy?

Chapter VIII Dangers of Cradle Competition

Chapter IX A Moral Necessity

Chapter X Science the Ally

Chapter XI Education and Expression

Chapter XII Woman and the Future

Appendix: Principles and Aims of the American Birth Control League


About the Author

Margaret Sanger

