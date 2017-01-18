The Pituitary, Fourth Edition, continues the tradition of a cogent blend of basic science and clinical medicine which has been the successful hallmark of prior editions. This comprehensive text is devoted to the pathogenesis, diagnosis, and treatment of pituitary disorders. The new edition has been extensively revised to reflect new knowledge derived from advances in molecular and cell biology, biochemistry, diagnostics, and therapeutics as they apply to the pituitary gland.

The wide spectrum of clinical disorders emanating from dysfunction of the master gland is described in detail by experts in the field. Fundamental mechanisms underlying disease pathogenesis are presented to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of mechanisms subserving both normal and disordered pituitary hormone secretion and action.

This extensive body of knowledge is useful for students, trainees, physicians, and scientists who need to understand critical pituitary functions and how to care for patients with pituitary disorders. Chapters provide medical students, clinical and basic endocrinology trainees, endocrinologists, internists, pediatricians, gynecologists, and neurosurgeons with a comprehensive, yet integrated, text devoted to the science and art of pituitary medicine.