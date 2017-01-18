The Pituitary
4th Edition
Description
The Pituitary, Fourth Edition, continues the tradition of a cogent blend of basic science and clinical medicine which has been the successful hallmark of prior editions. This comprehensive text is devoted to the pathogenesis, diagnosis, and treatment of pituitary disorders. The new edition has been extensively revised to reflect new knowledge derived from advances in molecular and cell biology, biochemistry, diagnostics, and therapeutics as they apply to the pituitary gland.
The wide spectrum of clinical disorders emanating from dysfunction of the master gland is described in detail by experts in the field. Fundamental mechanisms underlying disease pathogenesis are presented to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of mechanisms subserving both normal and disordered pituitary hormone secretion and action.
This extensive body of knowledge is useful for students, trainees, physicians, and scientists who need to understand critical pituitary functions and how to care for patients with pituitary disorders. Chapters provide medical students, clinical and basic endocrinology trainees, endocrinologists, internists, pediatricians, gynecologists, and neurosurgeons with a comprehensive, yet integrated, text devoted to the science and art of pituitary medicine.
Key Features
- Brings together pituitary experts from all areas of research and practice who take readers all the way from bench research, to genomic and proteomic analysis, clinical analysis, and new therapeutic approaches to pituitary disorders
- Saves researchers and clinicians time in quickly accessing the very latest details on a broad range of issues related to normal and diseased pituitary function
- Provides a common language for endocrinologists, neurosurgeons, OB/GYNs, and endocrine researchers to discuss how the pituitary gland and hormones affect each major organ system
Readership
Researchers, practitioners, and graduate students, in endocrinology and researchers of endocrine diseases across biomedical disciplines, as well as those working with endocrinologists such as neurosurgeons and OB/GYNs
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Section I: Hypothalamic–Pituitary Function
- Chapter 1. Pituitary Development
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Pituitary Gland
- Formation of Rathke’s Pouch
- Glandular or Endocrine Gland Development
- Signals Controlling Pituitary Development
- Cell Differentiation
- Tissue Architecture and Cell Networks
- Pituitary Cell Cycle Control
- Progenitors and Stem Cells
- Corticotrophs
- Melanotrophs
- Gonadotrophs
- Somatotrophs
- Lactotroph Differentiation
- Thyrotrophs
- Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 2. Hypothalamic Regulation of Anterior Pituitary Function
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Anatomy and Histology of the Hypothalamic–Pituitary Unit
- Cellular Composition of the Anterior Pituitary
- Hypothalamic Factors Regulating Pituitary Function
- Hypothalamic Prolactin Regulators
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 3. Adrenocorticotrophin
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Corticotroph Biology
- Proopiomelanocortin Gene
- Regulation of the HPA Axis
- Effects of Secreted POMC-Derived Peptides in Physiology and Disease
- ACTH
- Measurement Assays for ACTH (RIA, IRMA, LC/MS, etc.)
- References
- Chapter 4. Growth Hormone
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Growth Hormone Gene Structure
- GH Synthesis
- Hypothalamic Hormones
- GH Action
- GH and Metabolism
- GH and Reproduction
- GH/IGF-1 and Cardiovascular Function
- GH Effects on Renal Function
- Tests of GH Secretion
- Clinical Use of GH
- GH Therapy in Adults
- References
- Chapter 5. Prolactin
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Historical Overview
- Cell of Origin
- Prolactin Gene
- Hormone Biosynthesis
- Hormone Secretion: Biochemistry
- Neuroendocrine Regulation
- Prolactin Action
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 6. Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Ontogeny of Thyrotroph Cells
- TSH Subunit Genes
- TSH Biosynthesis
- Regulation of TSH Biosynthesis
- TSH Secretion
- Regulation of TSH Secretion
- Action of TSH
- TSH Measurements
- Disorders of TSH Production
- References
- Chapter 7. Gonadotrophin Hormones
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Development, Embryology, and Histology
- Biochemical Structure and Molecular Biology of LH and FSH
- Ontogeny and Physiology of LH and FSH Secretion
- Biologic Functions of LH and FSH
- Assay Systems for the Measurement of Gonadotrophins
- Hypothalamic Regulation of LH and FSH
- Feedback Regulation of LH and FSH Secretion
- Molecular Biology of LH and FSH Subunit Genes
- Diagnostic Tests
- Clinical Disorders Affecting the Gonadotroph
- Acquired Hypogonadotrophic Disorders
- Hypergonadotrophic Disorders: Excessive or Nonphysiologic Secretion of Gonadotrophins
- Treatment of Hypogonadotrophic Disorders
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 8. The Posterior Pituitary
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Structure of the Neurohypophysis: Anatomy and Electrophysiology of Vasopressin-Producing Cells
- The Vasopressin and Oxytocin Genes
- Chemistry, Processing, and Metabolism of AVP
- Control of AVP Secretion
- Vasopressin Receptors and Antagonists
- Cellular Actions of Vasopressin
- Quantitating Renal Water Excretion
- Clinical Characteristics of Diabetes Insipidus Disorders
- Investigation of a Patient With Polyuria
- Radioimmunoassay of AVP, Copeptin, and Other Laboratory Determinations
- Syndrome of Inappropriate Secretion of the Antidiuretic Hormone (SIADH)
- Signs, Symptoms, and Treatment of Hyponatremia
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Section II: Hypothalamic–Pituitary Disorders
- Chapter 9. The Hypothalamus
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Anatomy
- Hypothalamic Physiology
- Pathophysiology of Hypothalamic syndromes
- Clinical Features of Hypothalamic Syndromes
- Specific Hypothalamic Disorders
- Traumatic brain injury
- References
- Chapter 10. Anterior Pituitary Failure
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Mortality
- Etiology
- Clinical Manifestations
- Diagnostic Testing
- Treatment of Hypopituitarism
- References
- Chapter 11. Pituitary Dysfunction in Systemic Disorders
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Systemic Disorders Directly Affecting the Pituitary Gland
- Autoimmune
- Amyloidosis
- Infectious Diseases
- Iron Overload
- Snakebite
- Metastatic Cancer (see also chapter: Nonpituitary Sellar Masses)
- Genetic Multiglandular Tumoral Syndromes (see also chapter: Genetics of Pituitary Tumor Syndromes)
- Other Stalk and Pituitary Lesions (see also chapter: Nonpituitary Sellar Masses)
- Changes in Pituitary Morphology and Function with Aging
- General Effects of Systemic Illness on Pituitary Function
- Pituitary Alterations Associated With Specific Systemic Disorders
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 12. Drugs and Pituitary Function
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Opiates and Opiate Antagonists
- Amphetamines and Methylphenidate
- Caffeine
- Benzodiazepines
- Antidepressants
- Lithium
- Antipsychotic Drugs
- Other Dopamine Antagonists
- Dopamine Agonists
- Cholinergic Agonists and Antagonists
- Antihypertensives
- Antihistamines
- Cancer Therapies
- Estrogens
- Androgens
- Antiandrogens
- Glucocorticoids
- Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals
- Miscellaneous Drugs
- Alcohol
- Smoking
- Cocaine
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 13. The Pituitary Gland in Pregnancy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Normal Pituitary during Pregnancy
- Pituitary Tumors and Pregnancy
- Nontumoral Pituitary Disturbances Related to Pregnancy
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 14. Psychiatric Disease in Hypothalamic–Pituitary Disorders
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Psychiatric Diseases in Hypothalamic–Pituitary Disorders
- Hormone Excess Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders
- Rare Diseases of the Hypothalamus/Pituitary Gland and Psychiatric Disorders
- Diagnosing Psychiatric Disorders in Hypothalamlic–Pituitary Diseases
- Therapy of Psychiatric Disorders in Hypothalamic–Pituitary Disease
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Section III: Pituitary Tumors
- Chapter 15. Acromegaly
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Pathogenesis
- Genetic Syndromes
- Clinical Features of Acromegaly
- Diagnosis
- Treatment of Acromegaly
- Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators
- Choice of Therapy
- References
- Chapter 16. Prolactinoma
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Classification
- Epidemiology and Natural History of Prolactinomas
- Pathogenesis
- Clinical Manifestations
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
- Special Situations
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 17. Cushing Disease
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Pathophysiology
- Epidemiology
- Chronic ACTH and Proopiomelanocortin (POMC) Peptide Oversecretion by the Pituitary
- Pathology of the Adrenal in Cushing Disease
- Other Causes of Cushing’s Syndrome
- Clinical Features
- Diagnosis of Cushing Disease
- Cushing Disease in Children
- Cushing Disease in Pregnant Women
- Long-Term Outcome of Cushing Disease
- Diagnostic Approach
- Imaging Techniques
- Pitfalls in Diagnosis
- Treatment
- Pituitary Surgery and Radiation
- Medical Treatments
- Overall Approach for Treatment
- Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 18. Thyrotrophin-Secreting Pituitary Tumors
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Pathogenesis
- Pathology
- Clinical Features
- Diagnosis
- Differential Diagnosis
- Treatment
- Criteria of Cure and Follow-Up
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 19. Nonfunctioning and Gonadotrophin-Secreting Adenomas
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Epidemiology
- Pathology
- Etiology
- Clinical Features
- Assessment
- Differential Diagnosis
- Treatment
- Gonadotrophinomas
- References
- Chapter 20. Atypical Pituitary Adenomas
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Current WHO Definition of Atypical Pituitary Adenomas
- Controversies Regarding the Nature and Diagnosis of Atypical Pituitary Adenomas
- Genetics and Molecular Basis of Atypical Pituitary Adenomas
- Clinical Characteristics and the Functional Status of Atypical Pituitary Adenomas
- Prognostic Factors in Atypical Pituitary Adenomas
- Surgical Management of Atypical Pituitary Adenomas
- Medical Management of Atypical Pituitary Adenomas
- Radiation Therapy/Stereotactic Radiosurgery
- Future Avenues
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 21. Genetics of Pituitary Tumor Syndromes
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Syndromic Conditions Associated With Pituitary Adenomas
- Genetic Forms of Isolated Pituitary Adenomas
- Genetic Testing Overview
- References
- Chapter 22. Nonpituitary Sellar Masses
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Clinical Diagnosis
- Imaging Diagnosis
- Morphological Diagnosis
- Specific Lesions
- Conclusion
- References
- Section IV: Pituitary Procedures
- Chapter 23. Pituitary Imaging
- Abstract
- Introduction
- History of Pituitary Imaging
- Plain Films and Tomograms
- Angiography
- Computed Tomography
- MR: Technique and Anatomy
- Pituitary Size and Shape
- Microadenomas
- Macroadenomas
- Posterior Pituitary
- Other Intrasellar/Suprasellar Masses
- Empty Sella
- References
- Chapter 24. Pituitary Surgery
- Abstract
- Historical Overview
- Diagnostic Evaluation
- Surgical and FunctionalAnatomy
- Surgical Techniques
- Complications
- Further Treatment
- Pituitary Tumors
- Evolving Technologies
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 714
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 18th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128134214
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128041697
About the Editor
Shlomo Melmed
Dr. Melmed co-edits Endocrinology: Basic and Clinical Principles, is the Neuroendocrine Section Editor for DeGroot and Jameson's Textbook of Endocrinology, and Williams Textbook of Endocrinology; and is pituitary section author for Harrison's Textbook of Medicine. In addition to being the Editor-in-Chief of Pituitary, he is on the editorial board of Journal of Clinical Investigation and past Editor-in-Chief of Endocrinology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Senior Vice President and Dean of the Medical Faculty, Cedars Sinai Health System, Los Angeles, CA, USA