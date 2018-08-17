The Physiotherapist's Pocketbook - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702055065, 9780702077999

The Physiotherapist's Pocketbook

3rd Edition

Essential Facts at Your Fingertips

Authors: Karen Kenyon Jonathan Kenyon
eBook ISBN: 9780702077999
eBook ISBN: 9780702078002
Paperback ISBN: 9780702055065
eBook ISBN: 9780702077982
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th August 2018
Page Count: 432
Key Features

  • A to Z list of pathologies
  • Contraindications to treatment
  • Pharmacology section with over 150 drugs described
  • Biochemical and haematological values
  • Common abbreviations

About the Authors

Karen Kenyon Author

BSc(Hons), BA(Hons), MCSP, Department of Physiotherapy,Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, Sussex Partnership Foundation Trust, UK

Jonathan Kenyon Author

Advanced Physiotherapy Practitioner, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, UK

