The Physiotherapist's Pocketbook
3rd Edition
Essential Facts at Your Fingertips
Authors: Karen Kenyon Jonathan Kenyon
eBook ISBN: 9780702077999
eBook ISBN: 9780702078002
Paperback ISBN: 9780702055065
eBook ISBN: 9780702077982
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th August 2018
Page Count: 432
Key Features
- A to Z list of pathologies
- Contraindications to treatment
- Pharmacology section with over 150 drugs described
- Biochemical and haematological values
- Common abbreviations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 17th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702077999
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702078002
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702055065
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702077982
About the Authors
Karen Kenyon Author
BSc(Hons), BA(Hons), MCSP, Department of Physiotherapy,Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, Sussex Partnership Foundation Trust, UK
Jonathan Kenyon Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Physiotherapy Practitioner, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.