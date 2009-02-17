The Physiotherapist's Pocketbook
2nd Edition
Essential Facts at Your Fingertips
Table of Contents
Section 1 Neuromusculoskeletal anatomy
Musculoskeletal anatomy illustrations
Brachial plexus
Lumbosacral plexus
Peripheral nerve motor innervation
Peripheral nerve sensory innervation
Dermatomes
Myotomes
Reflexes
Common locations for palpation of pulses
References and further reading
Section 2 Musculoskeletal
Muscle innervation chart
Muscles listed by function
Alphabetical listing of muscles
The Medical Research Council scale for muscle power
Trigger points
Normal joint range of movement
Average range of segmental movement
Close packed positions and capsular patterns for selected joints
Common postures
Beighton hypermobility score
Beighton criteria: diagnostic criteria for benign joint hypermobility syndrome
Common classifications of fractures
Classification of ligament and muscle sprains
Common musculoskeletal tests
Neurodynamic tests
Precautions with physical neural examination and management
Nerve pathways
Diagnostic triage for back pain (including red flags)
Psychosocial yellow flags
Musculoskeletal assessment
References and further reading
Section 3 Neurology
Neuroanatomy illustrations
Signs and symptoms of cerebrovascular lesions
Signs and symptoms of injury to the lobes of the brain
Signs and symptoms of haemorrhage to other areas of the brain
Cranial nerves
Cranial nerves
Key features of upper and lower motor neurone lesions
Functional implications of spinal cord injury
Glossary of neurological terms
Neurological tests
Modified Ashworth scale
Neurological assessment
References and further reading
Section 4 Respiratory
Respiratory anatomy illustrations
Respiratory volumes and capacities
Chest X-rays
Auscultation
Percussion note
Interpreting blood gas values
Respiratory failure
Nasal cannula
Sputum analysis
Modes of mechanical ventilation
Cardiorespiratory monitoring
ECGs
Biochemical and haematological studies
Treatment techniques
Tracheostomies
Respiratory assessment
References and further reading
Section 5 Pathology
Alphabetical listing of pathologies
Diagnostic imaging
Electrodiagnostic tests
Section 6 Pharmacology
Drug classes
A–Z of drugs
Prescription abbreviations
Further reading
Section 7 Appendices
Maitland symbols
Grades of mobilization/manipulation
Abbreviations
Prefixes and suffixes
Adult basic life support
Paediatric basic life support
Conversions and units
Laboratory values
Physiotherapy management of the spontaneously breathing, acutely breathless patient
Description
The Physiotherapist’s Pocket Book is an exceptionally comprehensive, handy reference that is ideal for clinicians in their daily practice and students on core clinical placements – musculoskeletal, neurology, respiratory. The second edition of this extremely popular book has been updated and expanded to make it even more invaluable during clinical practice. It is designed to be a useful aide memoir during assessment and treatment planning with instant access to key facts and figures.
Key Features
- A to Z list of pathologies
- Contraindications to treatment
- Pharmacology section with over 150 drugs described
- Biochemical and haematological values
- Common abbreviations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 17th February 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039591
About the Authors
Karen Kenyon Author
BSc(Hons), BA(Hons), MCSP, Department of Physiotherapy,Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, Sussex Partnership Foundation Trust, UK
Jonathan Kenyon Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Physiotherapy Practitioner, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, UK