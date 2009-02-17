The Physiotherapist's Pocketbook

Section 1 Neuromusculoskeletal anatomy

Musculoskeletal anatomy illustrations

Brachial plexus

Lumbosacral plexus

Peripheral nerve motor innervation

Peripheral nerve sensory innervation

Dermatomes

Myotomes

Reflexes

Common locations for palpation of pulses

References and further reading

Section 2 Musculoskeletal

Muscle innervation chart

Muscles listed by function

Alphabetical listing of muscles

The Medical Research Council scale for muscle power

Trigger points

Normal joint range of movement

Average range of segmental movement

Close packed positions and capsular patterns for selected joints

Common postures

Beighton hypermobility score

Beighton criteria: diagnostic criteria for benign joint hypermobility syndrome

Common classifications of fractures

Classification of ligament and muscle sprains

Common musculoskeletal tests

Neurodynamic tests

Precautions with physical neural examination and management

Nerve pathways

Diagnostic triage for back pain (including red flags)

Psychosocial yellow flags

Musculoskeletal assessment

References and further reading

Section 3 Neurology

Neuroanatomy illustrations

Signs and symptoms of cerebrovascular lesions

Signs and symptoms of injury to the lobes of the brain

Signs and symptoms of haemorrhage to other areas of the brain

Cranial nerves

Cranial nerves

Key features of upper and lower motor neurone lesions

Functional implications of spinal cord injury

Glossary of neurological terms

Neurological tests

Modified Ashworth scale

Neurological assessment

References and further reading

Section 4 Respiratory

Respiratory anatomy illustrations

Respiratory volumes and capacities

Chest X-rays

Auscultation

Percussion note

Interpreting blood gas values

Respiratory failure

Nasal cannula

Sputum analysis

Modes of mechanical ventilation

Cardiorespiratory monitoring

ECGs

Biochemical and haematological studies

Treatment techniques

Tracheostomies

Respiratory assessment

References and further reading

Section 5 Pathology

Alphabetical listing of pathologies

Diagnostic imaging

Electrodiagnostic tests

Section 6 Pharmacology

Drug classes

A–Z of drugs

Prescription abbreviations

Further reading

Section 7 Appendices

Maitland symbols

Grades of mobilization/manipulation

Abbreviations

Prefixes and suffixes

Adult basic life support

Paediatric basic life support

Conversions and units

Laboratory values

Physiotherapy management of the spontaneously breathing, acutely breathless patient