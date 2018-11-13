The Physiotherapist's Pocketbook, First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131256398

The Physiotherapist's Pocketbook, First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Essential Facts at Your Fingertips

Authors: Karen Kenyon Jonathan Kenyon
Paperback ISBN: 9788131256398
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 13th November 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131256398

About the Author

Karen Kenyon

BSc(Hons), BA(Hons), MCSP, Department of Physiotherapy,Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, Sussex Partnership Foundation Trust, UK

Jonathan Kenyon

Affiliations and Expertise

Advanced Physiotherapy Practitioner, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.