The Physiotherapist's Pocket Guide to Exercise

This book is for therapists involved in exercise therapy for the prevention and treatment of disease. It covers exercise assessment, current prescription guidelines, precautions, exercise design and clinical case studies. The book also includes exercises to increase strength, power, local muscle endurance, range of movement and aerobic capacity and will be relevant to all areas of therapy practice. In addition to the general guidelines, considerations for exercise groups and exercise at home as well as exercise in special patient populations are addressed. This allows therapists who are expert in one area to become familiar with exercise prescription in another. The book underpins therapeutic exercise in general and also addresses specific considerations for particular clinical situations within current guidelines and practical considerations.