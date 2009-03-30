The Physiotherapist's Pocket Guide to Exercise - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443102691, 9780702061523

The Physiotherapist's Pocket Guide to Exercise

1st Edition

Assessment, Prescription and Training

Authors: Angela Glynn Helen Fiddler
eBook ISBN: 9780702061523
eBook ISBN: 9780702039294
Paperback ISBN: 9780443102691
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th March 2009
Page Count: 224
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction to Exercise Physiology
Chapter 2. Principles of Therapeutic Exercise Design
Chapter 3. Exercise to Increase Cardiovascular Fitness
Chapter 4. Exercise to Increase Muscle Strength
Chapter 5. Exercise to Increase Muscle Endurance
Chapter 6. Exercise to Improve Power
Chapter 7. Exercise to Increase Range of Movement and Flexibility
Chapter 8. Prescription of Home Exercise Programmes
Chapter 9. Group Exercise
Chapter 10. Exercise Through the Life Span
Chapter 11. Exercise in Acute Conditions
Chapter 12. Exercise in People with Chronic Conditions
Chapter 13. Case Studies

Description

This book is for therapists involved in exercise therapy for the prevention and treatment of disease. It covers exercise assessment, current prescription guidelines, precautions, exercise design and clinical case studies. The book also includes exercises to increase strength, power, local muscle endurance, range of movement and aerobic capacity and will be relevant to all areas of therapy practice. In addition to the general guidelines, considerations for exercise groups and exercise at home as well as exercise in special patient populations are addressed. This allows therapists who are expert in one area to become familiar with exercise prescription in another. The book underpins therapeutic exercise in general and also addresses specific considerations for particular clinical situations within current guidelines and practical considerations.

Key Features

  • Underpinning exercise physiology
  • Physical principles of exercise design
  • Guidelines for exercise training
  • Clinical exercise prescription
  • Limitations to exercise in common conditions
  • Example case studies

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702061523
eBook ISBN:
9780702039294
Paperback ISBN:
9780443102691

About the Authors

Angela Glynn Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, School of Health Professions, University of Brighton

Helen Fiddler Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Lecturer, School of Health Professions, University of Brighton

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.