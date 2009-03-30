The Physiotherapist's Pocket Guide to Exercise
1st Edition
Assessment, Prescription and Training
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction to Exercise Physiology
Chapter 2. Principles of Therapeutic Exercise Design
Chapter 3. Exercise to Increase Cardiovascular Fitness
Chapter 4. Exercise to Increase Muscle Strength
Chapter 5. Exercise to Increase Muscle Endurance
Chapter 6. Exercise to Improve Power
Chapter 7. Exercise to Increase Range of Movement and Flexibility
Chapter 8. Prescription of Home Exercise Programmes
Chapter 9. Group Exercise
Chapter 10. Exercise Through the Life Span
Chapter 11. Exercise in Acute Conditions
Chapter 12. Exercise in People with Chronic Conditions
Chapter 13. Case Studies
Description
This book is for therapists involved in exercise therapy for the prevention and treatment of disease. It covers exercise assessment, current prescription guidelines, precautions, exercise design and clinical case studies. The book also includes exercises to increase strength, power, local muscle endurance, range of movement and aerobic capacity and will be relevant to all areas of therapy practice. In addition to the general guidelines, considerations for exercise groups and exercise at home as well as exercise in special patient populations are addressed. This allows therapists who are expert in one area to become familiar with exercise prescription in another. The book underpins therapeutic exercise in general and also addresses specific considerations for particular clinical situations within current guidelines and practical considerations.
Key Features
- Underpinning exercise physiology
- Physical principles of exercise design
- Guidelines for exercise training
- Clinical exercise prescription
- Limitations to exercise in common conditions
- Example case studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 30th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702061523
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039294
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443102691
About the Authors
Angela Glynn Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Health Professions, University of Brighton
Helen Fiddler Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Lecturer, School of Health Professions, University of Brighton