The Physiology of The Eye
1st Edition
The Physiology of the Eye, Third Edition reviews major advances in the physiology of the eye, including improvements in photochemical and electrophysiological techniques. In particular, the successful application of modern microelectrode techniques to the recording of activity at all stages in the visual pathway is considered.
This edition is organized into five sections and begins with an overview of the vegetative physiology and biochemistry of the eye, emphasizing the aqueous humor and the intraocular pressure, the vitreous body, cornea, and lens. The following chapters discuss the mechanism of vision, including the electrophysiology of the retina, and some fundamental principles of ocular physiology. An account of the important advances made possible by the application of modern methods to the analysis of the eye movements, pupillary function, and so on is also given. The remaining sections focus on the theoretical and practical foundation laid by the work of classical research workers in the realm of physiological optics. This book is intended for students and researchers in fields ranging from ocular science to physiology and biochemistry.
Anatomical Introduction
- Section I: The Vegetative Physiology and Biochemistry of the Eye Part
- 1. Aqueous Humor and the Intraocular Pressure
- 2. The Vitreous Body
- 3. The Cornea
- 4. The Lens
- Section II: The Mechanism of Vision
- 1. Retinal Structure and Organization
- 2. Measurement of the Stimulus
- 3. Some General Aspects of Vision
- 4. Electrophysiology of the Retina
- 5. Photochemical Aspects of Vision
- 6. Dark-Adaptation and the Minimum Stimulus for Vision
- 7. Flicker
- 8. Visual Acuity
- 9. Wavelength Discrimination and the Theory of Color Vision
- 10. Stiles-Crawford Effect; Adaptation; Photopic Sensitivity Curves
- Section III: The Muscular Mechanisms
- 1. The Extraocular Muscles and Their Actions
- 2. Nervous Control of the Eye Movements
- 3. The Pupil
- 4. Accommodation
- 5. The Near Response
- 6. The Protective Mechanism
- Section IV: Visual Perception
- Section V: Visual Optics
- 652
- English
- © Academic Press 1972
- 1st January 1972
- Academic Press
- 9780323143943