The Physiology of Physical Training

1 Basic cellular functions, cellular adaptation, and metabolism

1.1 Cell and organelles

1.2 Cellular adaptation

1.3 Metabolic processes

1.4 „R” Extra

Summary

Test questions

Bibliography

2 Skeletal muscle, function, muscle fiber types

2.1 Muscle contraction

2.1.1 Types of contractions

2.2 Types of muscle fibers

2.3 Tendons and connective tissue

2.4 Skeletal muscles and aging

2.5 „R” Extra

2.5.1 Fiber type assessment

2.5.2 Molecular markers in skeletal muscle

Summary

Test questions

Bibliography

3 Adaptation, phenotypic adaptation, fatigue, overtraining

3.1 Homeostasis and adaptation

3.2 Fatigue

3.2.1 Central fatigue, nervous system fatigue

3.2.2 Peripheral fatigue, muscle fatigue

3.3 Muscle soreness and overtrainin

3.3.1 Muscle soreness

3.3.2 Overtraining

3.4 Regeneration and resting

3.5 Principals of exercise training

3.6 Acclimatization

3.7 „R” Extra

Summary

Test questions

Bibliography

4 Fundamentals of strength training

4.1 Force generation and adaptation in the sarcomeres

4.2 Types of muscle contraction and force generation

4.3 Motor units and force generation

4.4 Synchronization of motor units and force generation

4.5 Muscle hypertrophy

4.6 Methodology of strength training

4.6.1 Maximal strength training

4.6.2 Explosive strength

4.6.3 Strength endurance training

4.6.4 Training for cross-sectional area growth

4.6.5 Neuromuscular coordination training

4.6.6 Occlusion training

4.6.7 Unstable surface training (proprioception training)

4.7 „R” Extra

Summary

Test questions

Bibliography

5 Fundamentals of endurance training

5.1 Heart as a main factor in endurance performance

5.2 Cardiovascular system as a determining factor of endurance performance

5.2.1 Blood as oxygen carrier and a determining factor of performance

5.2.2 Arterial- venous concentration difference of oxygen (A-V O2 difference): efficiency

5.2.3 Peripheral blood supply, vascularization as one of the main factor determining VO2max

5.3 Mitochondrial content and enzymatic activity as one of the main factor determining VO2max

5.4 Effect of metabolic processes on endurance

5.5 Lactate threshold

5.6 Endurance training methods

5.6.1 Aerobic endurance training methods

5.6.2 Anaerobic endurance training methods

5.6.3 High-altitude training

5.7 R Extra

Summary

Test questions

Bibliography

6 Speed as complex conditional ability

6.1 Forms of speed

6.1.1 Reaction time

6.1.2 Movement speed

6.1.3 Acceleration ability

6.1.4 Maximal locomotory speed

6.1.5 Braking ability

6.1.6 Decision speed

6.1.7 Learning speed

6.2 Explosive training

6.3 „R” Extra

Summary

Test questions

Bibliography

7 Fundamentals of joint flexibility

7.1 Joint flexibility

7.2 Stretchiness of muscles and tendons

7.3 Proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation

7.4 Additional limiting factors of joint flexibility

7.5 „R” Extra

Summary

Test questions

Bibliography

8 Diet and sport

8.1 Diet and metabolism

8.2 Diet and aerobic endurance

8.3 Diet and strength and speed

8.4 Diet and weight-class sports

8.5 Vitamins, minerals and sport performance

8.6 „R” Extra

Summary

Test questions

Bibliography

9 Physical training and prevention

9.1 VO2max and cardiovascular and heart diseases

9.2 Does high VO2max decreases the incidence of cancer?

9.3 VO2max and neurodegeneration

9.4 Metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes

9.5 „R” Extra

Summary

Test questions

Bibliography

10 Physical training and aging

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hypothetic models of aging

10.3 Physical training and free radical theory of aging

10.4 Physical training and aging of the central nervous system

10.5 Physical training and cardiovascular aging

10.6 Physical training and age-related alterations of bones and muscles

10.7 „R” Extra

Summary

Test questions

Bibliography

11 Sport genetics

11.1 Epigenetic modifications

11.2 Genetics and sport

11.3 „R” Extra

Summary

Test questions

Bibliography





