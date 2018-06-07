The Physiology of Physical Training
1st Edition
Description
The Physiology of Physical Training provides complete coverage of the physiological and methodological aspects of physical training, providing essential knowledge for anyone involved in exercise physiology. Physiological processes at the cellular level (and for the whole organism) are covered to better explain particular training methods and convey a deeper knowledge and understanding of training techniques. Coverage of exercise training-induced adaptive responses and the most appropriate training methods to bring about targeted adaptive changes are also included. This is the perfect reference for researchers of physiology/kinesiology and human kinetics, practicing coaches, graduate students and sports medicine specialists.
Key Features
- Describes exercise-induced adaptation, from the cell to the whole body
- Demonstrates practical applications of exercise for injury, disease prevention and improved physical performance
- Fully integrates the knowledge of molecular exercise physiology and training methods
Readership
Researchers of physiology/kinesiology and human kinetics, practicing coaches, graduate students and sports medicine specialists
Table of Contents
1 Basic cellular functions, cellular adaptation, and metabolism
1.1 Cell and organelles
1.2 Cellular adaptation
1.3 Metabolic processes
1.4 „R” Extra
Summary
Test questions
Bibliography
2 Skeletal muscle, function, muscle fiber types
2.1 Muscle contraction
2.1.1 Types of contractions
2.2 Types of muscle fibers
2.3 Tendons and connective tissue
2.4 Skeletal muscles and aging
2.5 „R” Extra
2.5.1 Fiber type assessment
2.5.2 Molecular markers in skeletal muscle
Summary
Test questions
Bibliography
3 Adaptation, phenotypic adaptation, fatigue, overtraining
3.1 Homeostasis and adaptation
3.2 Fatigue
3.2.1 Central fatigue, nervous system fatigue
3.2.2 Peripheral fatigue, muscle fatigue
3.3 Muscle soreness and overtrainin
3.3.1 Muscle soreness
3.3.2 Overtraining
3.4 Regeneration and resting
3.5 Principals of exercise training
3.6 Acclimatization
3.7 „R” Extra
Summary
Test questions
Bibliography
4 Fundamentals of strength training
4.1 Force generation and adaptation in the sarcomeres
4.2 Types of muscle contraction and force generation
4.3 Motor units and force generation
4.4 Synchronization of motor units and force generation
4.5 Muscle hypertrophy
4.6 Methodology of strength training
4.6.1 Maximal strength training
4.6.2 Explosive strength
4.6.3 Strength endurance training
4.6.4 Training for cross-sectional area growth
4.6.5 Neuromuscular coordination training
4.6.6 Occlusion training
4.6.7 Unstable surface training (proprioception training)
4.7 „R” Extra
Summary
Test questions
Bibliography
5 Fundamentals of endurance training
5.1 Heart as a main factor in endurance performance
5.2 Cardiovascular system as a determining factor of endurance performance
5.2.1 Blood as oxygen carrier and a determining factor of performance
5.2.2 Arterial- venous concentration difference of oxygen (A-V O2 difference): efficiency
5.2.3 Peripheral blood supply, vascularization as one of the main factor determining VO2max
5.3 Mitochondrial content and enzymatic activity as one of the main factor determining VO2max
5.4 Effect of metabolic processes on endurance
5.5 Lactate threshold
5.6 Endurance training methods
5.6.1 Aerobic endurance training methods
5.6.2 Anaerobic endurance training methods
5.6.3 High-altitude training
5.7 R Extra
Summary
Test questions
Bibliography
6 Speed as complex conditional ability
6.1 Forms of speed
6.1.1 Reaction time
6.1.2 Movement speed
6.1.3 Acceleration ability
6.1.4 Maximal locomotory speed
6.1.5 Braking ability
6.1.6 Decision speed
6.1.7 Learning speed
6.2 Explosive training
6.3 „R” Extra
Summary
Test questions
Bibliography
7 Fundamentals of joint flexibility
7.1 Joint flexibility
7.2 Stretchiness of muscles and tendons
7.3 Proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation
7.4 Additional limiting factors of joint flexibility
7.5 „R” Extra
Summary
Test questions
Bibliography
8 Diet and sport
8.1 Diet and metabolism
8.2 Diet and aerobic endurance
8.3 Diet and strength and speed
8.4 Diet and weight-class sports
8.5 Vitamins, minerals and sport performance
8.6 „R” Extra
Summary
Test questions
Bibliography
9 Physical training and prevention
9.1 VO2max and cardiovascular and heart diseases
9.2 Does high VO2max decreases the incidence of cancer?
9.3 VO2max and neurodegeneration
9.4 Metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes
9.5 „R” Extra
Summary
Test questions
Bibliography
10 Physical training and aging
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hypothetic models of aging
10.3 Physical training and free radical theory of aging
10.4 Physical training and aging of the central nervous system
10.5 Physical training and cardiovascular aging
10.6 Physical training and age-related alterations of bones and muscles
10.7 „R” Extra
Summary
Test questions
Bibliography
11 Sport genetics
11.1 Epigenetic modifications
11.2 Genetics and sport
11.3 „R” Extra
Summary
Test questions
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 7th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128151389
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128151372
About the Author
Zsolt Radák
Zsolt Radák received his PhD from Tsukuba University in Japan. He has received Hungary’s Bolyai Research Fellowship in Medicine and the Szechenyi Professorship from the Hungarian Academy of Science. He is the DSc of Hungarian Academy of Science in the field of medicine. He is a professor and served as dean, and also associate-dean,of the Faculty of Physical Education and Sport Science of Semmelweis University,Budapest, Hungary. Since 2008 he has been the head of the only sport science doctoral school in Hungary. From September 2014 he was professor and head of the Research Institute of Sport Science, University of Physical Education. He has been a visiting professor at Toho University, Juntendo University, and Waseda University in Japan, Rennes University in France, Texas University in the USA, and Beijing Sport University in China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head of Research Institute of Sport Science, University of Physical Education, Budapest, Hungary