The Physiology of Insecta - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780125916011, 9781483266619

The Physiology of Insecta

2nd Edition

Volume I

Editors: Morris Rockstein
eBook ISBN: 9781483266619
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 528
Description

The Physiology of Insecta, Second Edition, Volume I, is part of a multivolume treatise that brings together the known facts, the controversial material, and the many still unsolved and unsettled problems of insect physiology. Since the first edition of this multivolume treatise was published, there has been a notable expansion of scientific endeavor in each of the various aspects of insect physiology. The original three-volume work has now grown to a thoroughly revised six-volume treatise. The present volume contains six chapters and begins with a discussion of the biology of the Insecta. This is followed by separate chapters on the structure and origin of the female reproductive system; the control of oogenesis, semen production, sexual behavior, and ovipostion; physiological and biochemical changes during insect development; insect endocrinology; and aging in insects.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Preface to First Edition

Contents of Other Volumes

Physiology of Ontogeny—Biology, Development, and Aging

Chapter 1. Biology of the Insecta

Biology of the Insecta

References

Chapter 2. Reproduction

I. Structure and Origin of the Female Reproductive System

II. Oogenesis

III. Oviposition: Accessory Glands

IV. Fertility and Sterility

V. Structure and Origin of the Male Reproductive System

VI. Formation of Sperm and Semen

VII. Courtship and the Role of Pheromones

VIII. Insemination: The Copulatory Act

IX. Determination of Sex and Sexual Characters: Parthenogenesis

References

Chapter 3. Reproduction—Endocrine Control

I. Control of Oogenesis

II. Control of Semen Production

III. Control of Sexual Behavior and Oviposition

IV. Social Relations in Control of Reproduction

References

Chapter 4. Physiological and Biochemical Changes during Insect Development

I. Introduction

II. Embryonic Development

III. Postembryonic Development

IV. Prospects for Future Work in the Physiology and Biochemistry of Insect Development

References

Chapter 5. Physiology of Growth and Development: Endocrine Aspects

I. Introduction

II. The Endocrine Glands: Structure and General Functions

III. Endocrine Gland Interactions

IV. The Molting Hormone—Chemistry and Metabolism

V. The Juvenile Hormone—Chemistry and Metabolism

VI. The Action of Insect Hormones

VII. Conclusions

References

Supplementary References

Chapter 6. Aging in Insects

I. Insects in the Study of Aging

II. Adult Life Span of Insects

III. Factors Influencing Life Span

IV. Manifestations of Senescence

V. Evolution of Aging

VI. Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index

528
English
© Academic Press 1973
Academic Press
9781483266619

Morris Rockstein

