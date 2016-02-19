The Physiology of Insecta
2nd Edition
Volume I
Description
The Physiology of Insecta, Second Edition, Volume I, is part of a multivolume treatise that brings together the known facts, the controversial material, and the many still unsolved and unsettled problems of insect physiology. Since the first edition of this multivolume treatise was published, there has been a notable expansion of scientific endeavor in each of the various aspects of insect physiology. The original three-volume work has now grown to a thoroughly revised six-volume treatise. The present volume contains six chapters and begins with a discussion of the biology of the Insecta. This is followed by separate chapters on the structure and origin of the female reproductive system; the control of oogenesis, semen production, sexual behavior, and ovipostion; physiological and biochemical changes during insect development; insect endocrinology; and aging in insects.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Preface to First Edition
Contents of Other Volumes
Physiology of Ontogeny—Biology, Development, and Aging
Chapter 1. Biology of the Insecta
Biology of the Insecta
References
Chapter 2. Reproduction
I. Structure and Origin of the Female Reproductive System
II. Oogenesis
III. Oviposition: Accessory Glands
IV. Fertility and Sterility
V. Structure and Origin of the Male Reproductive System
VI. Formation of Sperm and Semen
VII. Courtship and the Role of Pheromones
VIII. Insemination: The Copulatory Act
IX. Determination of Sex and Sexual Characters: Parthenogenesis
References
Chapter 3. Reproduction—Endocrine Control
I. Control of Oogenesis
II. Control of Semen Production
III. Control of Sexual Behavior and Oviposition
IV. Social Relations in Control of Reproduction
References
Chapter 4. Physiological and Biochemical Changes during Insect Development
I. Introduction
II. Embryonic Development
III. Postembryonic Development
IV. Prospects for Future Work in the Physiology and Biochemistry of Insect Development
References
Chapter 5. Physiology of Growth and Development: Endocrine Aspects
I. Introduction
II. The Endocrine Glands: Structure and General Functions
III. Endocrine Gland Interactions
IV. The Molting Hormone—Chemistry and Metabolism
V. The Juvenile Hormone—Chemistry and Metabolism
VI. The Action of Insect Hormones
VII. Conclusions
References
Supplementary References
Chapter 6. Aging in Insects
I. Insects in the Study of Aging
II. Adult Life Span of Insects
III. Factors Influencing Life Span
IV. Manifestations of Senescence
V. Evolution of Aging
VI. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483266619