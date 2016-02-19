The Physiology of Insect Reproduction provides a comprehensive coverage of insect reproductive system. The title details basic phenomena governing reproductive processes in insects, with the whole spectrum of an insect reproductive cycle. The text first covers insect genitalia, and proceeds to discussing sex determination. Next, the selection talks about the development of unfertilized eggs in insects. The text also deals with gonadal development, along with insect mating behavior. Chapter 7 details the factors that affect egg production and fecundity, while Chapter 8 tackles hormonal control of egg maturation. The ninth chapter covers endocrine influence on reproduction in the male insect. The next chapters discuss oviposition, heterogony, and viviparity. The last two chapters deal with functional hermaphroditism and insect societies, respectively. The book will be of great use to students and researchers in the field of entomology.

Table of Contents



Preface

1. The Genitalia

2. Sex Determination

A. Balance Hypothesis

B. Epistatic Sex Determination

C. Haploid-Diploid Sex Determination

D. Other Mechanisms of Sex Determination

E. Epigenetic Factors Influencing Sex Determination

F. Intersexuality

G. Sex Ratio

3. Parthenogenesis

A. The Phenomenon

B. Cytology of Parthenogenesis

C. Gynogenesis

D. Polyploidy and Parthenogenesis

E. Evolution of Parthenogenesis

4. Sex Differentiation

5. Gonadal Development

A. Spermatogenesis

B. Oogenesis

1. Oocyte Differentiation

2. Vitellogenesis

6. Mating

A. Mating Behavior

1. Courtship in Apterygota

2. Visual Stimuli and Sex Recognition

3. Auditory Stimuli in Courtship Behavior

4. Pheromones

5. Tactile Stimuli

6. Nuptial Gifts

7. Control of Mating Behavior

8. Environmental Factors Influencing Mating Behavior

9. Mating Behavior as an Isolating Mechanism

B. Insemination

1. Transfer of Spermatozoa via Spermatophore

2. Direct Sperm Transfer

3. Haemocoelic Insemination

4. The Insemination Reaction

5. Passage of Spermatozoa within the Female

7. Factors that Affect Egg Production and Fecundity

A. Nutritional Requirements

1. Food Quality

2. Food Quantity

3. Autogeny

4. Mechanisms Involved

B. Mating Stimuli

C. Environmental Factors

1. Temperature

2. Humidity

3. Photoperiodic Influences

4. Group Interactions

5. Availability of Hosts

6. Interactions of Different Environmental Factors

D. Hybrid Vigor (Heterosis)

8. Hormonal Control of Egg Maturation

A. Anatomy of the Neuroendocrine System

B. Egg Maturation Controlled by the Corpus Allatum

1. Experimental Proof

2. Morphological Evidence

C. Activation of the Corpora Allata

1. Feeding Stimuli

2. The Internal Nutritional Milieu

3. Mating Stimuli

4. Environmental Stimuli

D. Neurosecretion and Egg Maturation

E. Inhibition of the Corpora Allata

F. The Mode of Hormone Action in Egg Maturation

1. The Gonadotropic Hormone

2. The Effects on Metabolism

3. The Chemical Nature of the Corpus Allatum Hormone

G. Integration of Endocrine Control of Reproduction Addendum

9. Endocrine Influence on Reproduction in the Male Insect

10. Oviposition

11. Heterogony

A. Aphidoidea

1. The Phenomenon

2. Control of Heterogony by Photoperiod and Temperature

3. Control through Crowding and Nutrition

4. Intrinsic Factors and "Interval Timer"

5. Polymorphism

6. Some Evolutionary Aspects

B. Cecidomyidae

C. Cynipidae

12. Viviparity

A. Classification and Occurrence

B. Control of Egg Maturation

C. Ecological Aspects

13. Functional Hermaphroditism

14. Insect Societies

A. Caste Determination and Control of Social Structure

1. Genetic Determination

2. Trophogenic Determination

3. Pheromonal Control

4. Dominance Hierarchy

B. Fecundity

C. Evolutionary Aspects of Social Behavior

15. Glossary

