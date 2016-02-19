The Physiology of Growth
1st Edition
Description
The Bacteria, Volume IV: The Physiology of Growth focuses on the biochemical phenomena that are expressed at the level of the intact microbial cell and of the growing cell. This book explores the structure, metabolism, and biosynthesis of bacteria. Organized into nine chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the growth requirements, metabolic pathways, individual enzymes, and a variety of other components and functions of the bacterial cell. This text then analyzes the genetic organization of bacteria and explains the nuclear division in bacteria. Other chapters consider the effects of physical environment upon the growth of microorganisms. This book discusses as well the methods for obtaining bacterial cultures by manipulating environmental factors. The final chapter deals with chemotherapeutic drugs, which are valuable tools in the investigation of bacterial organization and function. Bacteriologists, microbiologists, biochemists, microbial physiologists, and cell physiologists interested in the study of bacteria will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume IV
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Contents of Volume II
Contents of Volume III
Contents of Volume V
1. Synchronous Growth
I. Introduction
II. Technical and Theoretical Problems
III. Synchronization Experiments: Methods, Applications, and Interpretations
References
2. Nutritional Requirements of Microorganisms
I. Introduction
II. Energy Sources for Microbial Growth
III. Nutritional Factors Utilized for Synthesis of Cell Materials
IV. Effect of Nutrition on Specialized Cellular Functions
V. Application of Knowledge of Microbial Nutrition
References
3. Ecology of Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. General Characteristics of Microbial Ecosystems
III. Criteria for Adequacy of Ecological Analyses
IV. Kinds of Bacteria in Nature
V. Identification of Activities in Habitats
VI. Quantitative Study of Bacterial Ecosystems
References
4. Exoenzymes
I. Introduction
II. Definitions: Theoretical and Operational
III. A Survey of Exoenzymes
IV. Surface Enzymes
V. Chemical and Physicochemical Properties
VI. Physiology of Formation
VII. Possible Mechanisms of Liberation
VIII. Conclusion and Summary
References
5. Permeation
I. Introduction
II. ß-Galactoside Permease in Escherichia coli
III. Galactose Permease in Escherichia coli
IV. Maltose Permease in Escherichia coli
V. Glucuronide Permease in Escherichia coli
VI. The Bacterial α-Glucoside Permease
VIL Amino Acid Permeases
VIII. Transport of Inorganic Ions
IX. Some Other Permeation Systems
X. Physiological Consequences and Significance of Permeases
XL Mechanism
References
6. Physiology of Sporulation
I. Introduction
II. Genetic Control of Sporulation
III. The Ontogeny of the Spore
IV. Induction of Sporulation
V. Influence of Oxygen
VI. Derivation of Spore Components
VII. Liberation of Spores from Vegetative Cells
VIII. Conclusion
References
7. Temperature Relationships
I. Temperature and the Rate of Chemical Reactions
II. The Effect of Temperature on the Rate of Bacterial Growth
III. Variation among Bacteria with Respect to Temperature Response
IV. The Effect of Temperature on the Composition of the Bacterial Cell
V. Temperature and Bacterial Nutrition
VI. Death of Bacteria at Temperature Extremes
References
8. Halophilism
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence of Halophilic Bacteria
III. The Halophilic Bacteria
IV. Effect of Salt on Nonhalophilic Bacteria
V. Physiological Characteristics of the Halophilic Bacteria
VI. Biochemical Characteristics of the Halophilic Bacteria
References
9. Antimicrobial Agents: Mechanism of Action and Use in Metabolic Studies
I. Introduction
II. Metabolite Analogs
III. Antibiotics
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 474
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323163002