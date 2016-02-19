The Physiology of Fishes, Volume I focuses on authoritative reviews of the state of knowledge of the various aspects of fish physiology. The selection first offers information on aquatic respiration of fish and cardiovascular systems. Topics include respiration system, metabolic rate, air-breathing organs, relative dimensions of the cardiovascular system, and reaction of piscine circulation to hormones and drugs. The text then elaborates on the alimentary canal and digestion, including esophagus, stomach, intestine, rectum, gastric digestion, and control of digestive functions. The book examines excretion and osmoregulation and the skin and scales, as well as stenohaline and anadromous fishes, skin, and scales. The publication also underscores endocrine organs, gonads and reproduction, and early development and hatching. The selection is a dependable reference for general zoologists and comparative physiologists.

Table of Contents



Contributors to Volume I

Preface

Contents of Volume II

Chapter I Respiration

Part 1. The Aquatic Respiration of Fish

I. Introduction

II. The Respiratory System

III. The Metabolic Rate

References

Part 2. Air Breathing

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence

III. Air-Breathing Organs

IV. Physiology

References

Chapter II The Cardiovascular System

I. Fragmentary Nature of the Available Information

II. Anatomy

III. Relative Dimensions of the Cardiovascular System

IV. The Myocardium

V. Hemodynamics

VI. The Circulatory System and Oxygen Transport

VII. The Influence of Environmental Factors

VIII. Nervous Control of the Circulation

IX. The Reaction of the Piscine Circulation to Some Hormones and Drugs

X. The Lymph System

References

Chapter III The Alimentary Canal and Digestion

I. General Organization of the Digestive System

II. Buccal Cavity and Pharynx

III. Esophagus

IV. Stomach

V. Intestine (Mid-Gut)

VI. Rectum (Hind-Gut)

VII. Gastric Digestion

VIII. Intestinal Digestion

IX. Adaptations of Enzymes to Diet

X. Absorption

XI. The Control of Digestive Functions

References

Chapter IV Excretion and Osmoregulation

I. Introduction

II. Stenohaline Fishes

III. Anadromous Fishes (Salmon and Lamprey)

IV. Catadromous Fishes (Eel)

V. Euryhaline Teleost Fishes

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter V The Skin and Scales

I. The Skin

II. Scales

Selected Bibliography

Chapter VI Endocrine Organs

I. Introduction

II. Anatomical Relations and Generalized Statement of Function

III. Growth, Development, and Metamorphosis

IV. Metabolism

V. Reproduction

VI. Seasonal Cycles of Endocrine Activity

References

Chapter VII The Gonads and Reproduction

I. Introduction

II. Structural Relationships

HI. Physiology of the Prespawning Fish

IV. Fertilization

V. Gestation

References

Chapter VIII Early Development and Hatching

I. Introduction

II. The Fish Egg

III. The Effects of Environmental Conditions upon Development

IV. The Metabolism of the Egg and Alevin

V. Developmental Mechanics of the Fish Egg

VI. Hatching

References

Chapter IX Experimental Studies on Growth

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Considerations

III. The Size Hierarchy Effect

IV. Effects of Parental Factors on Growth

V. Growth Cycles and Changes in Growth Rate with Age

VI. The Relation between Food and Growth

VII. The Effects of Environmental Factors on Growth

VIII. Growth Hormones

IX. Pond Culture

References

Chapter X The Biochemical Composition of Fish

I. Introduction

II. Reliability of Methods

III. Factors Affecting Composition

IV. Nature and Amount of Fish Constituents

V. Composition and Function

VI. General Conclusions

VII. The Constituents of Fish

References

Author Index

Subject Index