The Physiology of Fishes
Metabolism
Description
The Physiology of Fishes, Volume I focuses on authoritative reviews of the state of knowledge of the various aspects of fish physiology.
The selection first offers information on aquatic respiration of fish and cardiovascular systems. Topics include respiration system, metabolic rate, air-breathing organs, relative dimensions of the cardiovascular system, and reaction of piscine circulation to hormones and drugs. The text then elaborates on the alimentary canal and digestion, including esophagus, stomach, intestine, rectum, gastric digestion, and control of digestive functions.
The book examines excretion and osmoregulation and the skin and scales, as well as stenohaline and anadromous fishes, skin, and scales. The publication also underscores endocrine organs, gonads and reproduction, and early development and hatching.
The selection is a dependable reference for general zoologists and comparative physiologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume I
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Chapter I Respiration
Part 1. The Aquatic Respiration of Fish
I. Introduction
II. The Respiratory System
III. The Metabolic Rate
References
Part 2. Air Breathing
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence
III. Air-Breathing Organs
IV. Physiology
References
Chapter II The Cardiovascular System
I. Fragmentary Nature of the Available Information
II. Anatomy
III. Relative Dimensions of the Cardiovascular System
IV. The Myocardium
V. Hemodynamics
VI. The Circulatory System and Oxygen Transport
VII. The Influence of Environmental Factors
VIII. Nervous Control of the Circulation
IX. The Reaction of the Piscine Circulation to Some Hormones and Drugs
X. The Lymph System
References
Chapter III The Alimentary Canal and Digestion
I. General Organization of the Digestive System
II. Buccal Cavity and Pharynx
III. Esophagus
IV. Stomach
V. Intestine (Mid-Gut)
VI. Rectum (Hind-Gut)
VII. Gastric Digestion
VIII. Intestinal Digestion
IX. Adaptations of Enzymes to Diet
X. Absorption
XI. The Control of Digestive Functions
References
Chapter IV Excretion and Osmoregulation
I. Introduction
II. Stenohaline Fishes
III. Anadromous Fishes (Salmon and Lamprey)
IV. Catadromous Fishes (Eel)
V. Euryhaline Teleost Fishes
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter V The Skin and Scales
I. The Skin
II. Scales
Selected Bibliography
Chapter VI Endocrine Organs
I. Introduction
II. Anatomical Relations and Generalized Statement of Function
III. Growth, Development, and Metamorphosis
IV. Metabolism
V. Reproduction
VI. Seasonal Cycles of Endocrine Activity
References
Chapter VII The Gonads and Reproduction
I. Introduction
II. Structural Relationships
HI. Physiology of the Prespawning Fish
IV. Fertilization
V. Gestation
References
Chapter VIII Early Development and Hatching
I. Introduction
II. The Fish Egg
III. The Effects of Environmental Conditions upon Development
IV. The Metabolism of the Egg and Alevin
V. Developmental Mechanics of the Fish Egg
VI. Hatching
References
Chapter IX Experimental Studies on Growth
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Considerations
III. The Size Hierarchy Effect
IV. Effects of Parental Factors on Growth
V. Growth Cycles and Changes in Growth Rate with Age
VI. The Relation between Food and Growth
VII. The Effects of Environmental Factors on Growth
VIII. Growth Hormones
IX. Pond Culture
References
Chapter X The Biochemical Composition of Fish
I. Introduction
II. Reliability of Methods
III. Factors Affecting Composition
IV. Nature and Amount of Fish Constituents
V. Composition and Function
VI. General Conclusions
VII. The Constituents of Fish
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1957
- Published:
- 1st January 1957
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483262314