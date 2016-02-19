The Physiology and Pharmacology of the Microcirculation
The Physiology and Pharmacology of the Microcirculation, Volume 2, discusses the microcirculatory function of specific organ systems. The first volume of The Physiology and Pharmacology of the Microcirculation presented some general aspects of microcirculatory function and then concentrated on the microcirculation of a specific organ system, namely, brain, eye, heart, and kidneys. This second and final volume continues the presentation of microcirculatory function of specific organ systems. The book begins with a chapter on the microcirculation of the lungs, with a description of its microcirculatory features and current methods of study. This is followed by separate chapters on the microcirculation of the splanchnic organs. These include the stomach, emphasizing hemodynamics, tissue oxygenation, and control of blood flow; the small and large intestine. Subsequent chapters deal with the microcirculatory responses of both the liver and spleen to different physiological and pharmacological challenges; the microcirculation of the skin, with emphasis on human microcirculation; normal and abnormal microcirculatory dynamics in skeletal muscle; microcirculation of bone; and microcirculation of the salivary glands and exocrine pancreas. The final chapter presents a selective review of pathological events involving the microcirculation, with the emphasis directed toward human diseases.
1. Microcirculation of the Lungs
I. Introduction
II. Anatomic Features of the Pulmonary Circulation
III. Physiologic and Functional Aspects
IV. Some Current Problems and Directions for Future Studies
References
2. Microcirculation of the Stomach
I. Anatomy of a Gastric Circulation
II. Methods for Measuring Gastric Hemodynamics and Oxygenation
III. Control of Gastric Blood Flow
IV. Pathophysiology
References
3. Microcirculation of the Small Intestine
I. Introduction
II. Anatomic Overview
III. Blood Flow and Flow Distribution
IV. Regulation of Intestinal Blood Flow
V. Fluid Exchange
VI. Effects of Pharmacologic Agents and Physiologic Manipulations
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
4. Microcirculation of the Large Intestine
I. Introduction
II. Anatomic Considerations
III. Blood Flow
IV. Capillary Fluid and Solute Exchange
V. Conclusions
References
5. Microcirculation of the Liver and Spleen
I. Introduction and Anatomic Considerations
II. Regulation of Liver Blood Flow
III. Regulation of Liver Volume
IV. Regulation of Hepatic Sinusoid Diameter
V. Regulation of Hepatic Oxygen Uptake
VI. Hepatic Fluid Exchange
VII. Regulation of Splenic Blood Flow
VIII. Regulation of Splenic Oxygen Uptake
IX. Regulation of Splenic Fluid Exchange
X. The Spleen as a Store of Red Blood Cells
XI. Summary and Conclusions
References
6. Microcirculation of the Skin
I. Introduction
II. Anatomy of Skin Microcirculation
III. Skin Blood Flow
IV. Techniques for Studying Skin Microcirculation in Humans
V. Changes in Skin Microcirculation in Different Pathologic Conditions
VI. Study of Human Skin Microcirculation in the Future
References
7. Microcirculation of Skeletal Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Architecture
III. Hemodynamics
IV. Microvascular Smooth Muscle
V. Local Metabolic Regulation of Muscle Perfusion and Oxygenation
VI. Intrinsic Myogenic Control of the Microvasculature
VIL Transmicrovascular Exchanges of Water and Hydrophilic Solutes
VIII. Nervous Influences on Muscle Microvasculature
IX. Hormonal Influences on Muscle Microvasculature
X. Pathobiology of the Muscle Microcirculation
XI. Epilogue
References
8. Microcirculation of Bone
I. Morphology of the Vascular System in Bone
II. Blood Flow
III. Physiology of Turnover of Bone (Repair)
IV. Molecular and Ionic Exchange in Cortical Bone
V. Pharmacokinetics of Antimicrobial Agents in Normal and Osteomyelitic Bone
VI. Action of Hormones on Bone
References
9. Microcirculation of the Exocrine Glands
I. Introduction
II. The Salivary Gland
III. The Pancreas
References
10. Pathophysiology Involving the Microcirculation
I. Introduction
II. Functional Anatomy of the Microvascular Endothelium
III. Small Blood Vessel Responses to Injury
References
Index
