The Physiology and Pharmacology of the Microcirculation
1st Edition
The Physiology and Pharmacology of the Microcirculation, Volume 1 discusses the biochemistry, metabolism, pharmacology, and physiology of the general microcirculation. This volume is organized into nine chapters that explore the microcirculation in several organ systems, such as brain, eye, heart, and kidney. The introductory chapters treat the biochemistry of isolated elements of the microvasculature, with special emphasis on the central nervous system. These chapters also explore the microvascular element and the vascular smooth muscle, focusing on their ultrastructural characteristics, innervation, and contraction-relaxation, and the effects of both endogenous and pharmacological vasoactive substances on vascular smooth muscle. The subsequent chapters deal with the exchange mode of the microcirculation; the mechanisms involved in the regulation of transcapillary fluid exchange; and the permeability of capillaries to small and large molecules in a variety of tissues. A discussion on the control mechanisms modulating microcirculatory dynamics is also included. The remaining four chapters are organized to deal with the microcirculation process in selected organs.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Contents of Volume 2
1. Biochemical Mechanisms of the Microvasculature
I. Introduction
II. Techniques for Isolation of Microvessels
III. Monoamine Mechanisms
IV. Other Receptor Mechanisms and Associated Biochemical Events
V. Transport Processes and Related Carrier Enzymes
VI. Other Enzyme Systems
VII. Conclusions
References
2. Regulation of Vascular Smooth Muscle of the Microcirculation
I. Introduction
II. Vascular Smooth Muscle in the Microcirculation
III. Humoral Factors Affecting Vascular Smooth Muscle
IV. Directions for Future Research
References
3. Fluid Exchange in the Microcirculation
I. Introduction
II. Starling Forces Defined
III. Interactive Relationship among the Starling Forces
IV. Drug Effects
V. Future Endeavors
VI. References
4. Permeability Characteristics of the Microcirculation
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Studying Vascular Permeability
III. Applications of Vascular Permeability Data to Pore Theory
IV. Ultrastructural Basis for Capillary Permeability
References
5. Microcirculatory Control Systems
I. Introduction
II. Local Microcirculatory Control Systems
III. Remote Control of the Microcirculation
IV. Conclusions
References
6. Microcirculation of the Brain
I. Introduction
II. Anatomic Considerations
III. Methods of Studying the Cerebral Circulation
IV. Regulation of Cerebral Blood Flow
V. Regulation of Cerebral Blood Flow in the Fetus and Neonate
VI. Future Directions
References
7. Microcirculation of the Eye
I. Introduction
II. Anatomic Considerations
III. Methods Used in Studies of Ocular Blood Flow
IV. Normal Blood Flow
V. Physiologic Regulation of Ocular Blood Flow
VI. Pharmacologic Regulation of Ocular Blood Flow
VII. Fluid Exchange within the Eye
VIII. Exchange of Metabolites between Blood and Retina
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
8. Microcirculation of the Heart
I. Functional Anatomy
II. The Coronary Vessel Wall
III. Microcirculatory Exchange
IV. Determinants of Coronary Blood Flow
V. Coronary Circulation during Ischemia
References
9. Microcirculation of the Kidneys
I. Introduction
II. Structural Aspects of the Renal Microcirculation
III. Fluid and Solute Exchange across the Cortical Capillaries
IV. Distribution of Blood Flow within the Kidney
V. Physiologic Control of the Renal Microcirculation
VI. Concluding Comments
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 514
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147477