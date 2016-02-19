The Physiology and Pharmacology of the Microcirculation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125083010, 9780323147477

The Physiology and Pharmacology of the Microcirculation

1st Edition

Editors: Nicholas Mortillaro
eBook ISBN: 9780323147477
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1983
Page Count: 514
Description

The Physiology and Pharmacology of the Microcirculation, Volume 1 discusses the biochemistry, metabolism, pharmacology, and physiology of the general microcirculation. This volume is organized into nine chapters that explore the microcirculation in several organ systems, such as brain, eye, heart, and kidney. The introductory chapters treat the biochemistry of isolated elements of the microvasculature, with special emphasis on the central nervous system. These chapters also explore the microvascular element and the vascular smooth muscle, focusing on their ultrastructural characteristics, innervation, and contraction-relaxation, and the effects of both endogenous and pharmacological vasoactive substances on vascular smooth muscle. The subsequent chapters deal with the exchange mode of the microcirculation; the mechanisms involved in the regulation of transcapillary fluid exchange; and the permeability of capillaries to small and large molecules in a variety of tissues. A discussion on the control mechanisms modulating microcirculatory dynamics is also included. The remaining four chapters are organized to deal with the microcirculation process in selected organs.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Contents of Volume 2

1. Biochemical Mechanisms of the Microvasculature

I. Introduction

II. Techniques for Isolation of Microvessels

III. Monoamine Mechanisms

IV. Other Receptor Mechanisms and Associated Biochemical Events

V. Transport Processes and Related Carrier Enzymes

VI. Other Enzyme Systems

VII. Conclusions

References

2. Regulation of Vascular Smooth Muscle of the Microcirculation

I. Introduction

II. Vascular Smooth Muscle in the Microcirculation

III. Humoral Factors Affecting Vascular Smooth Muscle

IV. Directions for Future Research

References

3. Fluid Exchange in the Microcirculation

I. Introduction

II. Starling Forces Defined

III. Interactive Relationship among the Starling Forces

IV. Drug Effects

V. Future Endeavors

VI. References

4. Permeability Characteristics of the Microcirculation

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Studying Vascular Permeability

III. Applications of Vascular Permeability Data to Pore Theory

IV. Ultrastructural Basis for Capillary Permeability

References

5. Microcirculatory Control Systems

I. Introduction

II. Local Microcirculatory Control Systems

III. Remote Control of the Microcirculation

IV. Conclusions

References

6. Microcirculation of the Brain

I. Introduction

II. Anatomic Considerations

III. Methods of Studying the Cerebral Circulation

IV. Regulation of Cerebral Blood Flow

V. Regulation of Cerebral Blood Flow in the Fetus and Neonate

VI. Future Directions

References

7. Microcirculation of the Eye

I. Introduction

II. Anatomic Considerations

III. Methods Used in Studies of Ocular Blood Flow

IV. Normal Blood Flow

V. Physiologic Regulation of Ocular Blood Flow

VI. Pharmacologic Regulation of Ocular Blood Flow

VII. Fluid Exchange within the Eye

VIII. Exchange of Metabolites between Blood and Retina

IX. Concluding Remarks

References

8. Microcirculation of the Heart

I. Functional Anatomy

II. The Coronary Vessel Wall

III. Microcirculatory Exchange

IV. Determinants of Coronary Blood Flow

V. Coronary Circulation during Ischemia

References

9. Microcirculation of the Kidneys

I. Introduction

II. Structural Aspects of the Renal Microcirculation

III. Fluid and Solute Exchange across the Cortical Capillaries

IV. Distribution of Blood Flow within the Kidney

V. Physiologic Control of the Renal Microcirculation

VI. Concluding Comments

References

Index




Nicholas Mortillaro

