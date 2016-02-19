The Physiological Effects of High Altitude
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Held at Interlaken, September 18-22, 1962
Description
The Physiological Effects of High Altitude covers the concepts and principles in high altitude physiology. This book is divided into four main sections that discuss the adaptive mechanisms in natural acclimatization and the bodily processes of exercise at high altitudes.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the development of chronic mountain sickness; comparison of growth and development of the rat at high altitude; body weight during early acclimatization; experiments on wound healing and activity of the adrenocortical system; and experiments on pregnancy and lactation. Other sections deal with the volume and structure of erythrocytes and hemoglobin at high altitude, particularly the responses of deer mice to altitude. This book also examines the hematologic changes during rest and physical activity in man at high altitude. The remaining sections are devoted to the hematologic changes during physical activity, as well as the hypoxic stimulus and mechanism of erythropoiesis.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of High Altitude Research Stations
List of Participants
Abbreviations
Introduction: Where are We? A Short Review of High Altitude
Physiology
Acclimatization to High Altitudes
First Session
Comparison of Growth and Development of the Rat at High Altitude and at Sea Level
Some Examples of Endocrine and Metabolic Functions in Rats During Acclimatization to High Altitude
Blood Volumes and Heart Weights in Two Strains of Rats During Adaptation to a Natural Altitude of 12,470 ft
Physiological Responses of Deer Mice to Various Native Altitudes
Hematologic Changes During Rest and Physical Activity in Man at High Altitude
Erythropoietin in Goats at Simulated High Altitude
Second Session. Chairman: A. B. Otis
Action of High Altitude Chronic Hypoxia on Newborn Animals
Adaptations of Pregnant Ewes and Their Fetuses to High Altitude
17-OHCS Excretion and Blood Eosinophils at an Altitude of 2000 m
Effect of Chronic Exposure to Hypoxia on Blood Pressure and Thyroid Function of Hypertensive Rats
Existence and Growth of Bacteria at High Altitude
Immunophysiological Considerations of Antibody Formation at High Altitude
Immunity and Resistance to Pathogenic Bacteria at High Altitude
The Resistance of Three Inbred Strains of Immunized and Non-Immunized Mice to E. coli Infection at Low and High Altitude
Third Session. Chairman
Heart Rate and Alveolar Gas in Exercise During Acclimatization to Altitude
Regulation of Breathing in Exercise at High Altitude
Muscular Exercise at Great Altitudes
Oxygen Transfer by the Lungs at High Altitude
Maximum Oxygen Consumption of Peruvian Indians Native to High Altitude
Possible RoleofCatecholamines in Alveolar—Arterial Oxygen Gradient at Altitude
Work Capacity and Its Limiting Factors at High Altitude
Fourth Session. Chairman
Cardiovascular Changes at High Altitude
Effect of Artificial High Altitude Climate (up to 3000 m) on the Thermoregulation Efficiency of Man
Hypoxie - Hypercapneic Interaction at High Altitude
The Role of Cerebrospinal Fluid in the Respiratory Acclimatization to High Altitude in Man
Response to Physical Activity During Adaptation to Altitude
Effects of Age and Exercise on Altitude Tolerance in Rats
Altitude-Induced Changes in Plasma and Urinary Nitrogen and Electrolyte Constituents of Rats
Nitrogen and Mineral Metabolism at Altitude
Medical Problems During Acclimatization to High Altitude
Chairmen's Reports
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194479