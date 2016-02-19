The Physiological Effects of High Altitude - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483166995, 9781483194479

The Physiological Effects of High Altitude

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Symposium Held at Interlaken, September 18-22, 1962

Editors: W. H. Weihe
eBook ISBN: 9781483194479
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 378
Description

The Physiological Effects of High Altitude covers the concepts and principles in high altitude physiology. This book is divided into four main sections that discuss the adaptive mechanisms in natural acclimatization and the bodily processes of exercise at high altitudes. Some of the topics covered in the book are the development of chronic mountain sickness; comparison of growth and development of the rat at high altitude; body weight during early acclimatization; experiments on wound healing and activity of the adrenocortical system; and experiments on pregnancy and lactation. Other sections deal with the volume and structure of erythrocytes and hemoglobin at high altitude, particularly the responses of deer mice to altitude. This book also examines the hematologic changes during rest and physical activity in man at high altitude. The remaining sections are devoted to the hematologic changes during physical activity, as well as the hypoxic stimulus and mechanism of erythropoiesis.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


List of High Altitude Research Stations

List of Participants

Abbreviations

Introduction: Where are We? A Short Review of High Altitude

Physiology

Acclimatization to High Altitudes

First Session

Comparison of Growth and Development of the Rat at High Altitude and at Sea Level

Some Examples of Endocrine and Metabolic Functions in Rats During Acclimatization to High Altitude

Blood Volumes and Heart Weights in Two Strains of Rats During Adaptation to a Natural Altitude of 12,470 ft

Physiological Responses of Deer Mice to Various Native Altitudes

Hematologic Changes During Rest and Physical Activity in Man at High Altitude

Erythropoietin in Goats at Simulated High Altitude

Second Session. Chairman: A. B. Otis

Action of High Altitude Chronic Hypoxia on Newborn Animals

Adaptations of Pregnant Ewes and Their Fetuses to High Altitude

17-OHCS Excretion and Blood Eosinophils at an Altitude of 2000 m

Effect of Chronic Exposure to Hypoxia on Blood Pressure and Thyroid Function of Hypertensive Rats

Existence and Growth of Bacteria at High Altitude

Immunophysiological Considerations of Antibody Formation at High Altitude

Immunity and Resistance to Pathogenic Bacteria at High Altitude

The Resistance of Three Inbred Strains of Immunized and Non-Immunized Mice to E. coli Infection at Low and High Altitude

Third Session. Chairman

Heart Rate and Alveolar Gas in Exercise During Acclimatization to Altitude

Regulation of Breathing in Exercise at High Altitude

Muscular Exercise at Great Altitudes

Oxygen Transfer by the Lungs at High Altitude

Maximum Oxygen Consumption of Peruvian Indians Native to High Altitude

Possible RoleofCatecholamines in Alveolar—Arterial Oxygen Gradient at Altitude

Work Capacity and Its Limiting Factors at High Altitude

Fourth Session. Chairman

Cardiovascular Changes at High Altitude

Effect of Artificial High Altitude Climate (up to 3000 m) on the Thermoregulation Efficiency of Man

Hypoxie - Hypercapneic Interaction at High Altitude

The Role of Cerebrospinal Fluid in the Respiratory Acclimatization to High Altitude in Man

Response to Physical Activity During Adaptation to Altitude

Effects of Age and Exercise on Altitude Tolerance in Rats

Altitude-Induced Changes in Plasma and Urinary Nitrogen and Electrolyte Constituents of Rats

Nitrogen and Mineral Metabolism at Altitude

Medical Problems During Acclimatization to High Altitude

Chairmen's Reports

Author Index

Subject Index

