The Physiological Ecology of Woody Plants
1st Edition
Table of Contents
How Woody Plants Grow. Physiological and Environmental Requirements for Tree Growth. Establishment and Growth of Tree Stands. Radiation. Temperature. Soil Properties and Mineral Nutrition. Water Stress. Soil Aeration, Compaction, and Flooding. Air Pollution. Carbon Dioxide. Fire. Wind. Cultural Practices. Each chapter includes references. Index.
Description
The efficient management of trees and other woody plants can be improved given an understanding of the physiological processes that control growth, the complex environmental factors that influence those processes, and our ability to regulate and maintain environmental conditions that facilitate growth.
Key Features
- Emphasizes genetic and environmental interactions that influence woody plant growth
- Outlines responses of individual trees and tree communities to environmental stress
- Explores cultural practices useful for efficient management of shade, forest, and fruit trees, woody vines, and shrubs
Readership
Upper-level undergraduate students, graduate students, and researchers in agronomy, arboriculture, ecology, forestry, horticulture, genetics, and soil science. It will also be of interest to landscape architects
Details
- 657
- English
- © Academic Press 1990
- 28th December 1990
- Academic Press
- 9780323138000
About the Series Editors
Jacques Roy Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre d'Ecologie Fantionnelle et Evolutive, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Montpellier, France
About the Authors
Theodore Kozlowski Author
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Natural Resources, University of California, Berkeley, U.S.A.
Paul Kramer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, U.S.A.
Stephen Pallardy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Natural Resources, University of Missouri, Columbia, U.S.A.