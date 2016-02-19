The Physiological Ecology of Woody Plants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124241602, 9780323138000

The Physiological Ecology of Woody Plants

1st Edition

Authors: Theodore Kozlowski Paul Kramer Stephen Pallardy
Series Editors: Jacques Roy
eBook ISBN: 9780323138000
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1990
Page Count: 657
Table of Contents

How Woody Plants Grow. Physiological and Environmental Requirements for Tree Growth. Establishment and Growth of Tree Stands. Radiation. Temperature. Soil Properties and Mineral Nutrition. Water Stress. Soil Aeration, Compaction, and Flooding. Air Pollution. Carbon Dioxide. Fire. Wind. Cultural Practices. Each chapter includes references. Index.

Description

The efficient management of trees and other woody plants can be improved given an understanding of the physiological processes that control growth, the complex environmental factors that influence those processes, and our ability to regulate and maintain environmental conditions that facilitate growth.

Key Features

  • Emphasizes genetic and environmental interactions that influence woody plant growth
  • Outlines responses of individual trees and tree communities to environmental stress
  • Explores cultural practices useful for efficient management of shade, forest, and fruit trees, woody vines, and shrubs

Readership

Upper-level undergraduate students, graduate students, and researchers in agronomy, arboriculture, ecology, forestry, horticulture, genetics, and soil science. It will also be of interest to landscape architects

Theodore Kozlowski Author

College of Natural Resources, University of California, Berkeley, U.S.A.

Paul Kramer Author

Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, U.S.A.

Stephen Pallardy Author

School of Natural Resources, University of Missouri, Columbia, U.S.A.

Jacques Roy Series Editor

Centre d'Ecologie Fantionnelle et Evolutive, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Montpellier, France

