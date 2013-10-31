The Physiological Basis of Rehabilitation Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483178189, 9781483193991

The Physiological Basis of Rehabilitation Medicine

2nd Edition

Editors: John A. Downey Stanley J. Myers Erwin G. Gonzalez
eBook ISBN: 9781483193991
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 31st October 2013
Page Count: 782
Description

The Physiological Basis of Rehabilitation Medicine: Second Edition presents a comprehensive examination of the management of patients with functional impairments due to disease or trauma. It discusses the distinction between disabilities and impairments per se. It addresses the method in which the human body adapts and compensates for the stress produced by physical injuries. Some of the topics covered in the book are the physiology of cerebellum and basal ganglia; description of upper and lower motor neurons; anatomy of the vascular supply to the brain; characteristics of the autonomic nervous system; structure, chemistry, and function of skeletal muscle; the receptors in muscle; and cardiopulmonary physiology. The role of muscle spindles in perception of limb position and movement is fully covered. An in-depth account of the physiology of synovial joints and articular cartilage are provided. The cellular and glandular components of the skin are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the factors involve in wound healing. Another section focuses on the nerve conduction and neuromuscular transmission.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, dermatologists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributing Authors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Upper and Lower Motor Neurons

Chapter 2 Anatomy and Physiology of the Vascular Supply to the Brain

Chapter 3 Cerebellum and Basal Ganglia

Chapter 4 The Autonomic Nervous System

Chapter 5 Skeletal Muscle: Structure, Chemistry, and Function

Chapter 6 Receptors in Muscle and Their Role in Motor Control

Chapter 7 Cardiopulmonary Physiology

Chapter 8 Physiology of Synovial Joints and Articular Cartilage

Chapter 9 Physiology of the Skin

Chapter 10 Nerve Conduction and Neuromuscular Transmission

Chapter 11 The Motor Unit and Muscle Action Potentials

Chapter 12 Evoked Potentials: Introduction

A. Visual Evoked Potentials

B. Auditory Evoked Potentials

C. Somatosensory and Motor Evoked Potentials

Chapter 13 Human Thermoregulation

Chapter 14 Control of the Circulation in the Limbs

Chapter 15 Exercise and Fatigue

Chapter 16 Energy Expenditure During Ambulation

Chapter 17 Physiologic Changes Associated with Bed Rest and Major Body Injury

Chapter 18 Obesity and Weight Control

Chapter 19 Urogenital Physiology

Chapter 20 Autonomic Function in the Isolated Spinal Cord

Chapter 21 Peripheral Nerve Regeneration

Chapter 22 Biofeedback

Chapter 23 The Physiologic Aspects and Clinical Application of Functional Electrical Stimulation in Rehabilitation

Chapter 24 Central Nervous System Plasticity and Cognitive Remediation

Chapter 25 Aging of the Reproductive System in Women: Menopause

Chapter 26 Aphasia, Apraxia, and Agnosia

Chapter 27 Skeletal Physiology and Osteoporosis

Chapter 28 Biology of Aging in Humans

Chapter 29 Pain and Suffering

Index


About the Editor

John A. Downey

Stanley J. Myers

Erwin G. Gonzalez

