The Physiological Basis of Rehabilitation Medicine
2nd Edition
Description
The Physiological Basis of Rehabilitation Medicine: Second Edition presents a comprehensive examination of the management of patients with functional impairments due to disease or trauma. It discusses the distinction between disabilities and impairments per se. It addresses the method in which the human body adapts and compensates for the stress produced by physical injuries.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the physiology of cerebellum and basal ganglia; description of upper and lower motor neurons; anatomy of the vascular supply to the brain; characteristics of the autonomic nervous system; structure, chemistry, and function of skeletal muscle; the receptors in muscle; and cardiopulmonary physiology. The role of muscle spindles in perception of limb position and movement is fully covered. An in-depth account of the physiology of synovial joints and articular cartilage are provided. The cellular and glandular components of the skin are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the factors involve in wound healing. Another section focuses on the nerve conduction and neuromuscular transmission.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, dermatologists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributing Authors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Upper and Lower Motor Neurons
Chapter 2 Anatomy and Physiology of the Vascular Supply to the Brain
Chapter 3 Cerebellum and Basal Ganglia
Chapter 4 The Autonomic Nervous System
Chapter 5 Skeletal Muscle: Structure, Chemistry, and Function
Chapter 6 Receptors in Muscle and Their Role in Motor Control
Chapter 7 Cardiopulmonary Physiology
Chapter 8 Physiology of Synovial Joints and Articular Cartilage
Chapter 9 Physiology of the Skin
Chapter 10 Nerve Conduction and Neuromuscular Transmission
Chapter 11 The Motor Unit and Muscle Action Potentials
Chapter 12 Evoked Potentials: Introduction
A. Visual Evoked Potentials
B. Auditory Evoked Potentials
C. Somatosensory and Motor Evoked Potentials
Chapter 13 Human Thermoregulation
Chapter 14 Control of the Circulation in the Limbs
Chapter 15 Exercise and Fatigue
Chapter 16 Energy Expenditure During Ambulation
Chapter 17 Physiologic Changes Associated with Bed Rest and Major Body Injury
Chapter 18 Obesity and Weight Control
Chapter 19 Urogenital Physiology
Chapter 20 Autonomic Function in the Isolated Spinal Cord
Chapter 21 Peripheral Nerve Regeneration
Chapter 22 Biofeedback
Chapter 23 The Physiologic Aspects and Clinical Application of Functional Electrical Stimulation in Rehabilitation
Chapter 24 Central Nervous System Plasticity and Cognitive Remediation
Chapter 25 Aging of the Reproductive System in Women: Menopause
Chapter 26 Aphasia, Apraxia, and Agnosia
Chapter 27 Skeletal Physiology and Osteoporosis
Chapter 28 Biology of Aging in Humans
Chapter 29 Pain and Suffering
Index
- 782
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- 31st October 2013
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483193991