The Physiological Basis of Memory
1st Edition
The Physiological Basis of Memory, Second Edition reviews many areas of research that shed light on the physiological basis of memory, from mnemonic function and memory facilitation to synaptic transmission. The book also considers neuropsychology involving animal subjects, learning produced by direct brain stimulation, and the basis of associative learning at the cellular level. This edition is organized into 10 chapters and begins with an overview of the link between protein synthesis and memory, paying attention to studies devoted to chemical changes associated with learning; the effect of inhibitors of RNA and protein synthesis on learning; the molecular code of memory; and the role of proteins in learning. The reader is methodically introduced to the enhancement of memory consolidation; the use of the cellular-connection approach to investigate both non-associative and associative learning; and the effect of depression on memory storage. The following chapters discuss the impact of brain lesions on animal memory; the neurology of memory and amnesia in human and nonhuman primates; the function of the neural substrate for self-stimulation of the medial forebrain bundle; and the effects of electroconvulsive shock on memory. A chapter on the role of catecholamines in memory processing concludes the book. This book should be useful to researchers and students interested in the physiology of memory.
Contributors
Preface to the First Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
Chapter 1. Protein Synthesis and Memory
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Changes Associated with Learning
III. Effect of Inhibitors of RNA and Protein Synthesis on Learning
IV. The Search for a Molecular Code of Memory
V. Modern Conceptions of the Role of Proteins in Learning
VI. Conclusions
Chapter 2. Facilitation of Memory Consolidation
I. Introduction
II. Pretraining versus Post Training Treatments
III. Time Dependency
IV. Memory Modulation
V. Attenuation of Experimentally Induced Amnesia
VI. On the Nature of Specificity
VII. Peripheral Mechanisms
VIII. Conclusions
Chapter 3. Cellular Neurophysiological Studies of Learning
I. Introduction
II. Nonassociative Learning: Habituation and Sensitization
III. Associative Learning: Introduction
IV. Vertebrate Studies of Associative Learning
V. Invertebrate Studies of Associative Learning
VI. Conclusions
Chapter 4. Spreading Depression: A Behavioral Analysis
I. Introduction
II. The Neural Properties of Spreading Depression
III. Methodological Requirements for Using Spreading Depression in Behavioral Research
IV. The Behavioral Effects of Spreading Depression
V. Reevaluating the Behavioral Effects of Spreading Depression
VI. Conclusion
Chapter 5. Brain Lesions and Memory in Animals: A Reappraisal
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of the Medial Temporal Amnesia in Humans
III. Production of Temporal Lobe Amnesia in Experimental Animals
IV. The Frontal Lobes and Memory
V. The Effects of Frontal Lesions in Humans
VI. A Final Synthesis
VII. Summary
Chapter 6. The Neurology of Memory: The Case for Correspondence between the Findings for Human and Nonhuman Primate
I. Introduction
II. Description and Etiology of Amnesia
III. Two Forms of Amnesia
IV. What Has Human Diencephalic and Bitemporal Amnesia Taught Us about the Nature of the Impairment?
V. What Has Human Diencephalic and Bitemporal Amnesia Taught Us about the Regions That Are Affected?
VI. Studies of Monkeys with Hippocampal Lesions
VII. The Brain Regions Critical to Amnesia: Two Hypotheses
VIII. The Behavioral Tasks Used to Study Memory in Monkeys: Some Are Sensitive to Human Amnesia, but Others Are Not
IX. Summary
Chapter 7. Self-Stimulation
I. Introduction
II. The Normal Function of the Neural Substrate for Self-Stimulation of the MFB
III. Identifying the Substrate
IV. Conclusions
Chapter 8. Electroconvulsive Shock and Memory
I. Introduction
II. Amnesic Effects of ECS
III. The Consolidation Process
IV. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9. The Cholinergic Synapse and the Site of Memory
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Investigations
III. Conclusions
Chapter 10. The Role of Catecholamines in Memory Processing
I. Introduction
II. Methodological Considerations
III. Catecholamines and Memory Processing
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th August 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149969