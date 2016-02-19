The Physiological and Technical Basis of Electromyography aims to help the clinician involved in the study of diseases of the peripheral nervous system and muscle to better understand the pathophysiological basis for many of the observations derived from electromyography and nerve conduction studies.

The book begins with basic background information to enable the reader to understand the pathophysiological mechanisms covered in the remainder of the text. This is followed by separate chapters on the physiological consequences of the main patterns of injury and repair affecting the peripheral nervous system; the general principles of stimulation and recording techniques as applied to man; and techniques employed to record somatosensory evoked potentials. Subsequent chapters cover the motor unit; priorities and objectives of needle electromyography; abnormal spontaneous and provoked activity originating in motoneurons or their axons; neuromuscular transmission; and the important aspects of the anatomy and physiology of cranial nerves and the electrophysiological methods available for testing them. This book is intended not only for practicing electromyographers but also for those neurologists and physiatrists who, although they may not practice electromyography, have an interest in neuromuscular diseases and the place of electromyography in the analysis of these disorders.