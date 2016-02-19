The Physiological and Technical Basis of Electromyography
1st Edition
Description
The Physiological and Technical Basis of Electromyography aims to help the clinician involved in the study of diseases of the peripheral nervous system and muscle to better understand the pathophysiological basis for many of the observations derived from electromyography and nerve conduction studies.
The book begins with basic background information to enable the reader to understand the pathophysiological mechanisms covered in the remainder of the text. This is followed by separate chapters on the physiological consequences of the main patterns of injury and repair affecting the peripheral nervous system; the general principles of stimulation and recording techniques as applied to man; and techniques employed to record somatosensory evoked potentials. Subsequent chapters cover the motor unit; priorities and objectives of needle electromyography; abnormal spontaneous and provoked activity originating in motoneurons or their axons; neuromuscular transmission; and the important aspects of the anatomy and physiology of cranial nerves and the electrophysiological methods available for testing them. This book is intended not only for practicing electromyographers but also for those neurologists and physiatrists who, although they may not practice electromyography, have an interest in neuromuscular diseases and the place of electromyography in the analysis of these disorders.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Introduction: The Limitations of Electrophysiological Testing
1. The Normal Transmembrane Potential and Impulse Conduction
2. Conduction in Abnormal Nerve
3. The Recording of Conducted Electrical Potentials in Nerve Trunks and Conduction in Human Motor and Sensory Fibers
4. Evoked Potentials
5. The Normal Motor Unit
6. Quantitative Assessment of the Output of Muscles and Motor Unit Estimates
7. Electromyography—Normal
8. Needle Electromyographic Abnormalities in Neurogenic and Muscle Diseases
9. Normal and Abnormal Spontaneous Activity in Muscle
10.Neuromuscular Transmission—Normal and Abnormal
11.Electromyography and the Cranial Nerves
12.Electromyography and Disorders of the Central Nervous System
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 524
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
- Published:
- 1st September 1984
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163291