The Physics of Selenium and Tellurium
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Symposium Held at Montreal, Canada October 12–13, 1967
The Physics of Selenium and Tellurium contains the proceedings of the International Symposium on the Physics of Selenium and Tellurium held in Montreal, Canada, on October 12-13, 1967 and sponsored by the Selenium-Tellurium Development Association, Inc. The papers explore the physics of selenium and tellurium, with emphasis on band structure, crystal growth and characterization, optical properties, and electrical properties. This book consists of 33 chapters and opens with a review of progress in the physics of selenium and tellurium, particularly with respect to the mechanical and thermal properties of trigonal selenium and tellurium and their lattice dynamics. The following chapters focus on calculations of the band structure of selenium and tellurium; magnetoabsorption in tellurium; trapping levels in hexagonal selenium; and coordination and thermal motion in crystalline selenium and tellurium. Infrared-active lattice vibrations in amorphous selenium and the contribution of lattice vibrations to the optical constants of tellurium are also discussed. This monograph will be a useful resource for physicists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Keynote Address
Recent Progress in the Physics of Selenium and Tellurium
Band Structure
Band Structure Calculations on Selenium and Tellurium
Magnetoabsorption in Tellurium
Shubnikov-de Haas Effect in Tellurium
Interband Transition of Holes in Tellurium
Trapping Levels in Hexagonal Selenium
Pseudopotential Band Structure for Selenium
Optical Properties and Energy Band Structure of Trigonal Selenium
Crystal Growth and Characterization
Impurities in Seleniumâ€”Detection and Influence on Physical Properties
Single-Crystal Growth of Hexagonal Selenium from Impurity Doped Melts
Etch Pit Studies on Single Crystals of Hexagonal Selenium Grown from the Melt at High Pressures
The Growth of Selenium Single-Crystal Films
Solubility and Growth of Trigonal Selenium from Aqueous Sulfide Solutions
The Morphology and Growth of Trigonal Selenium Crystals
The Growth of Î±- and ÃŸ-Red Monoclinic Selenium Crystals and an Investigation of Some of Their Physical Properties
Preparation and Identification of Selenium Î±-Monoclinic Crystals Grown from Selenium-Saturated CS2
Crystallization and Viscosity of Vitreous Selenium
Growth, Perfection and Damageability of Tellurium Single Crystals
Coordination and Thermal Motion in Crystalline Selenium and Tellurium
Optical Properties
Infrared-Active Lattice Vibrations in Amorphous Selenium
Optical Properties of Amorphous and Liquid Selenium
The Structure of Amorphous Selenium from Infrared Measurements
The Raman Spectrum of Trigonal, Î±-Monoclinic and Amorphous Selenium
The Phonon Spectra of Trigonal Selenium and Tellurium
Photoluminescence of Selenium and Selenium-Tellurium Mixed Crystals
Light Beam Modulation in Trigonal Selenium
Investigations on Crystalline Tellurium and Solid Amorphous and Liquid Selenium with Inelastic Neutron Scattering
The Contribution of the Lattice Vibrations to the Optical Constants of Tellurium
Electrical Properties
Investigation of the Charge-Transfer State in Selenium by the Electronic Paramagnetic Resonance Method
The Conductivity Mechanism in Monocrystalline Selenium
Electrical Conductivity of Selenium and Selenium-Containing Glasses at Temperatures up to 1000Â°C
Electrical Behavior of the Contact between Cadmium and a Single Crystal Selenium Film
Magnetophonon Resonance in Tellurium
Author Index
Subject Index
