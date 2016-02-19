The Physics of MOS Insulators focuses on the experiments, research, and discussions made on MOS insulators. Divided into eight parts and having 72 chapters, the selection features the lengthy literature of contributors in the field of biochemistry who have continuously worked to highlight the structure, properties, applications, processes, experiments, and research done on MOS insulators. Scattered within the numerous chapters of the selection are experiments that are supported by lengthy discussions and data necessary to validate the claims of the authors. Although the chapters cover different topics, generally, they present how MOS insulators have captured the interest of biochemists and other individuals who are interested in this discipline. The papers generally include samples and measurements, observations, discussions, numerical representations, methodologies, conclusions, and recommendations. This book is a dependable source of information for those who are keen enough to study the physics of MOS insulators. This text is highly recommended to biochemists, students, and scholars who find this area of study interesting.

Chapter I: Transport Properties

High Current Injection into SiO2 Using Si-Rich SiO2 Films and Experimental Applications

High Field Conduction in Thick Oxide MNOS Capacitors on p-Type Silicon

Dielectric Breakdown in Thermal SiO2 Grown from Doped Polycrystalline Silicon Thin Films

The Effect of Diffusion on the Photoconductivity of Thin Films

The Kinetic Behavior of Mobile Ions in SiO2 Studied with TSIC and TVS Measurements

Interactions between Small-Polaronic Particles in Solids

Small-Polaron Hopping without Trap Participation in Dispersive Transient Transport in SiO2 of MOS Structures

Electron Transport in SiO2 Films at Low Temperatures

Physical Effects in Lateral MIS Structures with Ultra-Thin Oxides

Oxygen as a Two-Level Tunneling System in SiO2

Chapter II: Bulk Properties

Periodic Structural Models and Radial Distribution Functions of SiOx: x = 0 to 2

The Optical Absorption Edge of SiO2

Band Structure and Density of States of ß-Silicon Nitride

Electron Microscopy and Raman Spectroscopy of Nb2O5, Ta2O5 and Si3N4 Thin Films

Phonons and Submicrocrystallites in Amorphous SiO2

Chemical Bonding in SiO

Structural and Bond Flexibility of Vitreous SiO2 Films

Chapter III: Bulk Defects

Electron-Transfer Model for E'-Center Optical Absorption in SiO2

Assignment of the Optical Absorption of the E1' Center in SiO2

Electronic Structure of Vacancies and Interstitials in SiO2

Surface and Bulk Vibrations in Ion-Implanted Amorphous Silica

Energy Distribution of Electron Trapping Defects in Thick-Oxide MNOS Structures

Traps in SiO2-Si Structure Determined by Electrochemical Method

Charge Trapping and Associated Luminescence in MOS Oxide Layers

Time Decay of Photoluminescence from Amorphous SiO2

Electron-Beam-Induced Luminescence in SiO2

Photoionization Cross Section of the 2.5 eV Electron Trap in SiO2

Hydrogenation of Amorphous Silicon Nitride

Chapter IV: Oxidation - Si

Initial Oxidation of Ion-Sputtered Silicon (100)

Fixed Surface Charge Density Generation at the Interface of Anodic SiO2-Si Systems

Tracer Measurements of Network Oxygen Exchange during Water Diffusion in SiO2 Films

An 18O Study of the Oxygen Exchange in Silicon Oxide Films during Thermal Treatment in Water Vapor

X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Siloxene: A Model Compound Representing Intermediate Oxidation States of Silicon and Interface Defect Sites

Effect of Annealing in O2/N2 Mixture on the MOS Characteristics

Chapter V: Oxidation-Compound Semiconductors

Chemical Reactions in Native Oxide Films Formed on III-V Semiconductors

Anodic Oxide Insulators on InP and InAs

Optical Properties and Interface Analysis of the GaAs-Anodic Oxide System

XPS Study of GaAs(lOO) Surface Oxide Chemistry and Interface Potential

Germanium (Oxy)nitride Based Surface Passivation Technique as Applied to GaAs and InP

KrF-Laser Annealing of Native Oxides on GaAs

Anodic Oxidation of Hg0.68Cd0.32Te

Chapter VI: Interfaces

Chemical Bonding at Metal/SiO2/Si(111) Interfaces

Dipole Layers at the Gold-SiO2 Interface

Measurement of Tunneling into Interface States

Improved Experimental Characterization of the Si/SiO2 Interface

Gap States of Crystalline Silicon and Amorphous SiO2 System

Interface Width and Structure of the Si02 Layer on Oxidized Si

Chemical Composition and Kinetic Law of the SiO2/Si Interface

Auger Analysis Coupled with Capacitance Studies of the Si-SiO2 Interface

Some Metal-Silicon Dioxide Interface Phenomena

Field Effect Spectroscopy of Semiconductor-Insulator Interface States Using Thin Film Transistor Structures

The Properties and Applications of GaAs and InP MIS Structures

A Study of the Electronic Structure of the GaAs/Natural Oxide Interface

Interface States in GaAs/LaF3 MIS Configurations

Chapter VII: Defects at Interfaces

Generation of Interface States in the Si-SiO2 System by Photoinjection of Electrons

Reduced Oxidation States and Radiation-Induced Trap Generation at Si/SiO2 Interfaces

Studies of Electron-Beam Radiation and Hydrogenation Effects on Si-SiO2 Interface and SiO2 by XPS

A Microscopic Model for the Qss Defect at the Si/SiO2 Interface

EPR Defects and Interface States on Oxidized (111) and (100) Silicon

Characteristic Defects at the Si-SiO2 Interface

Impurity Segregation at the Si-SiO2 Interface

Investigation of Hydrogen and Chlorine at the SiO2/Si Interface

Surface-Potential Dependence of EPR Centers at the Si/SiO2 Interface

Electron-Beam-Induced Defects at Si-SiO2 Interface

Chapter VIII: Device Physics

Anomalous Gate Current on Avalanche Hot Electron Injection in MOS Structures

Noise from MOS Transistors at Weak and Uniform Inversion

Polymerized Langmuir Film MIS Structures

MOS Wearout and Breakdown Statistics

Effect of Preparation Methods on Performance of MOS Photovoltaic Solar Cell

