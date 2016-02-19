The Physics of MOS Insulators
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Topical Conference on the Physics of MOS Insulators Held at the Jane S. McKimmon Conference Center, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, North Carolina, June 18-20, 1980
Description
The Physics of MOS Insulators focuses on the experiments, research, and discussions made on MOS insulators.
Divided into eight parts and having 72 chapters, the selection features the lengthy literature of contributors in the field of biochemistry who have continuously worked to highlight the structure, properties, applications, processes, experiments, and research done on MOS insulators. Scattered within the numerous chapters of the selection are experiments that are supported by lengthy discussions and data necessary to validate the claims of the authors. Although the chapters cover different topics, generally, they present how MOS insulators have captured the interest of biochemists and other individuals who are interested in this discipline. The papers generally include samples and measurements, observations, discussions, numerical representations, methodologies, conclusions, and recommendations. This book is a dependable source of information for those who are keen enough to study the physics of MOS insulators. This text is highly recommended to biochemists, students, and scholars who find this area of study interesting.
Table of Contents
Chapter I: Transport Properties
High Current Injection into SiO2 Using Si-Rich SiO2 Films and Experimental Applications
High Field Conduction in Thick Oxide MNOS Capacitors on p-Type Silicon
Dielectric Breakdown in Thermal SiO2 Grown from Doped Polycrystalline Silicon Thin Films
The Effect of Diffusion on the Photoconductivity of Thin Films
The Kinetic Behavior of Mobile Ions in SiO2 Studied with TSIC and TVS Measurements
Interactions between Small-Polaronic Particles in Solids
Small-Polaron Hopping without Trap Participation in Dispersive Transient Transport in SiO2 of MOS Structures
Electron Transport in SiO2 Films at Low Temperatures
Physical Effects in Lateral MIS Structures with Ultra-Thin Oxides
Oxygen as a Two-Level Tunneling System in SiO2
Chapter II: Bulk Properties
Periodic Structural Models and Radial Distribution Functions of SiOx: x = 0 to 2
The Optical Absorption Edge of SiO2
Band Structure and Density of States of ß-Silicon Nitride
Electron Microscopy and Raman Spectroscopy of Nb2O5, Ta2O5 and Si3N4 Thin Films
Phonons and Submicrocrystallites in Amorphous SiO2
Chemical Bonding in SiO
Structural and Bond Flexibility of Vitreous SiO2 Films
Chapter III: Bulk Defects
Electron-Transfer Model for E'-Center Optical Absorption in SiO2
Assignment of the Optical Absorption of the E1' Center in SiO2
Electronic Structure of Vacancies and Interstitials in SiO2
Surface and Bulk Vibrations in Ion-Implanted Amorphous Silica
Energy Distribution of Electron Trapping Defects in Thick-Oxide MNOS Structures
Traps in SiO2-Si Structure Determined by Electrochemical Method
Charge Trapping and Associated Luminescence in MOS Oxide Layers
Time Decay of Photoluminescence from Amorphous SiO2
Electron-Beam-Induced Luminescence in SiO2
Photoionization Cross Section of the 2.5 eV Electron Trap in SiO2
Hydrogenation of Amorphous Silicon Nitride
Chapter IV: Oxidation - Si
Initial Oxidation of Ion-Sputtered Silicon (100)
Fixed Surface Charge Density Generation at the Interface of Anodic SiO2-Si Systems
Tracer Measurements of Network Oxygen Exchange during Water Diffusion in SiO2 Films
An 18O Study of the Oxygen Exchange in Silicon Oxide Films during Thermal Treatment in Water Vapor
X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Siloxene: A Model Compound Representing Intermediate Oxidation States of Silicon and Interface Defect Sites
Effect of Annealing in O2/N2 Mixture on the MOS Characteristics
Chapter V: Oxidation-Compound Semiconductors
Chemical Reactions in Native Oxide Films Formed on III-V Semiconductors
Anodic Oxide Insulators on InP and InAs
Optical Properties and Interface Analysis of the GaAs-Anodic Oxide System
XPS Study of GaAs(lOO) Surface Oxide Chemistry and Interface Potential
Germanium (Oxy)nitride Based Surface Passivation Technique as Applied to GaAs and InP
KrF-Laser Annealing of Native Oxides on GaAs
Anodic Oxidation of Hg0.68Cd0.32Te
Chapter VI: Interfaces
Chemical Bonding at Metal/SiO2/Si(111) Interfaces
Dipole Layers at the Gold-SiO2 Interface
Measurement of Tunneling into Interface States
Improved Experimental Characterization of the Si/SiO2 Interface
Gap States of Crystalline Silicon and Amorphous SiO2 System
Interface Width and Structure of the Si02 Layer on Oxidized Si
Chemical Composition and Kinetic Law of the SiO2/Si Interface
Auger Analysis Coupled with Capacitance Studies of the Si-SiO2 Interface
Some Metal-Silicon Dioxide Interface Phenomena
Field Effect Spectroscopy of Semiconductor-Insulator Interface States Using Thin Film Transistor Structures
The Properties and Applications of GaAs and InP MIS Structures
A Study of the Electronic Structure of the GaAs/Natural Oxide Interface
Interface States in GaAs/LaF3 MIS Configurations
Chapter VII: Defects at Interfaces
Generation of Interface States in the Si-SiO2 System by Photoinjection of Electrons
Reduced Oxidation States and Radiation-Induced Trap Generation at Si/SiO2 Interfaces
Studies of Electron-Beam Radiation and Hydrogenation Effects on Si-SiO2 Interface and SiO2 by XPS
A Microscopic Model for the Qss Defect at the Si/SiO2 Interface
EPR Defects and Interface States on Oxidized (111) and (100) Silicon
Characteristic Defects at the Si-SiO2 Interface
Impurity Segregation at the Si-SiO2 Interface
Investigation of Hydrogen and Chlorine at the SiO2/Si Interface
Surface-Potential Dependence of EPR Centers at the Si/SiO2 Interface
Electron-Beam-Induced Defects at Si-SiO2 Interface
Chapter VIII: Device Physics
Anomalous Gate Current on Avalanche Hot Electron Injection in MOS Structures
Noise from MOS Transistors at Weak and Uniform Inversion
Polymerized Langmuir Film MIS Structures
MOS Wearout and Breakdown Statistics
Effect of Preparation Methods on Performance of MOS Photovoltaic Solar Cell
