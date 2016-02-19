The Physics of Glaciers
3rd Edition
Description
This updated and expanded version of the second edition explains the physical principles underlying the behaviour of glaciers and ice sheets. The text has been revised in order to keep pace with the extensive developments which have occurred since 1981. A new chapter, of major interest, concentrates on the deformation of subglacial till. The book concludes with a chapter on information regarding past climate and atmospheric composition obtainable from ice cores.
Readership
For graduate students starting research and also for established workers in glacier studies and related subjects such as geomorphology, climatology and paleoclimatology.
Table of Contents
Introduction. The Transformation of Snow to Ice. Mass Balance. Heat Budget and Climatology. Structure and Deformation of Ice. Hydraulics of Glaciers. Glacier Sliding. Deformation of Subglacial Till. Structure and Fabrics in Glaciers and Ice Sheets. Distribution of Temperature in Glaciers and Ice Sheets. Steady Flow of Glaciers and Ice Sheets. Flow of Ice Shelves and Ice Streams. Non-steady Flow of Glaciers and Ice Sheets. Surging and Tidewater Glaciers. Ice Core Studies. Appendices. References. Subject index.
6 b&w photos, 121 line drawings, 811 lit. refs. + 69 further reading suggestions.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1994
- Published:
- 17th October 1994
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483287256
About the Author
W. S. B. Paterson
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus, University of Copenhagen, Australian Antarctic Division, and Canadian Polar Continental Shelf Project