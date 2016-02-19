The Physics of Glaciers - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080379449, 9781483287256

The Physics of Glaciers

3rd Edition

Authors: W. S. B. Paterson
eBook ISBN: 9781483287256
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 17th October 1994
Description

This updated and expanded version of the second edition explains the physical principles underlying the behaviour of glaciers and ice sheets. The text has been revised in order to keep pace with the extensive developments which have occurred since 1981. A new chapter, of major interest, concentrates on the deformation of subglacial till. The book concludes with a chapter on information regarding past climate and atmospheric composition obtainable from ice cores.

Readership

For graduate students starting research and also for established workers in glacier studies and related subjects such as geomorphology, climatology and paleoclimatology.

Table of Contents

Introduction. The Transformation of Snow to Ice. Mass Balance. Heat Budget and Climatology. Structure and Deformation of Ice. Hydraulics of Glaciers. Glacier Sliding. Deformation of Subglacial Till. Structure and Fabrics in Glaciers and Ice Sheets. Distribution of Temperature in Glaciers and Ice Sheets. Steady Flow of Glaciers and Ice Sheets. Flow of Ice Shelves and Ice Streams. Non-steady Flow of Glaciers and Ice Sheets. Surging and Tidewater Glaciers. Ice Core Studies. Appendices. References. Subject index.

6 b&w photos, 121 line drawings, 811 lit. refs. + 69 further reading suggestions.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287256

About the Author

W. S. B. Paterson

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus, University of Copenhagen, Australian Antarctic Division, and Canadian Polar Continental Shelf Project

