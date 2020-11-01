The Physical Oceanography of the Arctic Mediterranean Sea describes the circulation and processes in the Arctic Mediterranean Sea (AMS), how our present knowledge has come about, and addresses likely changes in the AMS and its role in a future, possibly warmer, global climate.

The Arctic Mediterranean Sea has been intensively studied in recent years, especially during the fourth International Polar Year, 2007-2009, and we have become increasingly aware of the changes presently taking place. This book collects and presents newly acquired knowledge and sets it in perspective to previous studies. Authored by a world-renowned leader in the field, The Physical Oceanography of the Arctic Mediterranean Sea explores these questions with a look to the future for this globally important sea—a must-read for researchers and students in the fields of oceanography and climate science.