The Physical Oceanography of the Arctic Mediterranean Sea - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128169308

The Physical Oceanography of the Arctic Mediterranean Sea

1st Edition

Exploration, Observations, Interpretations

Authors: Bert Rudels
Paperback ISBN: 9780128169308
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 500
Description

The Physical Oceanography of the Arctic Mediterranean Sea describes the circulation and processes in the Arctic Mediterranean Sea (AMS), how our present knowledge has come about, and addresses likely changes in the AMS and its role in a future, possibly warmer, global climate.

The Arctic Mediterranean Sea has been intensively studied in recent years, especially during the fourth International Polar Year, 2007-2009, and we have become increasingly aware of the changes presently taking place. This book collects and presents newly acquired knowledge and sets it in perspective to previous studies. Authored by a world-renowned leader in the field, The Physical Oceanography of the Arctic Mediterranean Sea explores these questions with a look to the future for this globally important sea—a must-read for researchers and students in the fields of oceanography and climate science.

Key Features

  • Relates observed features to active processes and provides sufficient background information to understand the theoretical explanations
  • Presents the Arctic Mediterranean Sea in the context of global ocean circulation and climate
  • Presents a modern, comprehensive, coherent treatment of Arctic (and subarctic) physical oceanography

Readership

Polar oceanography, climate science, and atmospheric scientistsUndergraduate and PhD students, researchers, professors and other university teachers of climate and sea ice

Table of Contents

  1. Background
    2. Observing the Arctic Mediterranean Sea (AMS)
    3. Processes
    4. Circulation and (trans)formation of water masses
    5. Exchanges of mass, heat and freshwater
    6. Theoretical descriptions of enclosed basins
    7. Variability
    8. Change
    9. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC)
    10. The present, the past and the future

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128169308

About the Author

Bert Rudels

Bert Rudels received his PhD in oceanography at Gothenburg University, Sweden and has worked at the Norwegian Polar Institute in Oslo, Norway and at the Oceanographic Institution at the University of Hamburg, Germany. He began working at the Finnish Marine Institute in Helsinki, Finland in 1997, and in 2008 became professor of geophysics at the University of Helsinki. He currently works at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. He received the Nansen Medal of the European Geophysical Union in 2011. Dr. Rudels is currently research professor (emeritus) at the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Affiliations and Expertise

Finnish Meteorological Institute, Helsinki, Finland

