The Physical Environment
1st Edition
Editors: D. Jones A. Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781483289120
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th July 1992
Page Count: 344
Description
This volume covers such issues as sound and vibration, the thermal environment, and the visual environment. It contains conmmentaries from the leading authorities in the field.
Table of Contents
D.M. Jones, Noise. D.M. Jones and N. Morris Irrelevant Speech and Cognition. M.J. Griffing, Vibraiton. Thermal Environments. Hygge, Heat. S. Brooke and H. Ellis, Cold. Gaseous Environments: S.M Horvath and D.M. Drechsker-Parks, Air Pollution. B. Stollery, Organic Solvents. S. Brooke and H. Ellis, Hyperbaric Environments. Electromagnetic Environments: B. Stollery, Electrical Fields. E. Farmer, Ionization. Visual Environments: E Megaw, The Visual Environment. A.J. Tattersall, Visual Display Units. Index. S. Hygge, Heat. S. Brooke and H. Ellis, Cold.
About the Editor
D. Jones
A. Smith
