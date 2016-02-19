The Physical Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126503517, 9781483289120

The Physical Environment

1st Edition

The Physical Environment

Editors: D. Jones A. Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781483289120
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th July 1992
Page Count: 344
Description

This volume covers such issues as sound and vibration, the thermal environment, and the visual environment. It contains conmmentaries from the leading authorities in the field.

Table of Contents

D.M. Jones, Noise. D.M. Jones and N. Morris Irrelevant Speech and Cognition. M.J. Griffing, Vibraiton. Thermal Environments. Hygge, Heat. S. Brooke and H. Ellis, Cold. Gaseous Environments: S.M Horvath and D.M. Drechsker-Parks, Air Pollution. B. Stollery, Organic Solvents. S. Brooke and H. Ellis, Hyperbaric Environments. Electromagnetic Environments: B. Stollery, Electrical Fields. E. Farmer, Ionization. Visual Environments: E Megaw, The Visual Environment. A.J. Tattersall, Visual Display Units. Index. S. Hygge, Heat. S. Brooke and H. Ellis, Cold.

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483289120

