The Physical Basis of Chemistry

Praise for the First Edition:

"Both [Warren's] choice of material and his style and flair of presentation are exceptionally good." --Dudley Herschbach, Harvard University

"Professor Warren writes clearly and forcefully. His expression is at a high level but it is presented in an inviting manner for students-not condescending and not too cute." --Richard N. Zare, Stanford University

"This is a great book to supplement either an advanced general chemistry course or a junior-level physical chemistry course... As a supplement to an introductory chemistry textbook, it would provide mathematically advanced students with additional challenge and rigor. As a supplement to a physical chemistry textbook, it would provide a bridge between the standard introductory material and the mathematically more sophisticated physical chemistry texts." --Deborah Huntley, Saginaw State University