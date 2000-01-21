The Physical Basis of Chemistry
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. The Tools of the Trade: Mathematical Concepts
1.1 Units of Measurement
1.2 Common Functions and Chemical Applications
1.3 Vectors and Directions
1.4 Exponentials and Logarithms
1.5 Problems
Chapter 2. Essentials of Calculus for Chemical Applications
2.1 Derivatives
2.2 Applications of Derivatives
2.3 Principles of Integration
2.4 Problems
Chapter 3. Essential Physical Concepts for Chemistry
3.1 Forces and Interactions
3.2 Kinetic and Potential Energy
3.3 Harmonic Motion
3.4 Introduction to Waves
3.5 Introduction to Atomic and Molecular Interactions
3.6 Problems
Chapter 4. Introduction to Statistics and Statistical Mechanics
4.1 The "Random Walk" Problem
4.2 The Normal (Gaussian) Distribution
4.3 Applications of the Normal Distribution in Chemistry and Physics
4.4 The Boltzmann Distribution
4.5 Applications of the Boltzmann Distribution
4.6 Applications of Statistics to Kinetics and Thermodynamics
4.7 Problems
Chapter 5. Introduction to Quantum Mechanics
5.1 Prelude
5.2 Blackbody Radiation: Light as Particles
5.3 Heat Capacity and the Photoelectric Effect
5.4 Orbital Motion and Angular Momentum
5.5 Atomic Structure and Spectra: Quantization of Energy
5.6 Particles as Waves
5.7 The Consequences of Wave-Particle Duality
5.8 Classical Determinism and Quamtum Indeterminacy
5.9 Applications of the Uncertainty Principle
5.10 Angular Momentum and Quantization of Measurements
5.11 Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy and Imaging
5.12 Summary
5.13 Problems
Chapter 6. Applications of Quantum Mechanics
6.1 Wave Mechanics
6.2 Particle-In-A-Box: Exact Solution
6.3 Schrödinger's Equation for the Hydrogen Atom
6.4 Multielectron Atoms and Molecules
6.5 Problems
Chapter 7. The Kinetic Theory of Gases
7.1 Collisional Dynamics
7.2 Properties of Ideal Gases
7.3 Assumptions of the Kinetic Theory: A Second Look
7.4 Summary
7.5 Problems
Chapter 8. The Interaction of Radiation with Matter
8.1 Introduction to Absorption and Emission
8.2 Molecular Spectroscopy
8.3 Modern Laser Spectroscopy
8.4 Problems
Description
If the text you're using for general chemistry seems to lack sufficient mathematics and physics in its presentation of classical mechanics, molecular structure, and statistics, this complementary science series title may be just what you're looking for. Written for the advanced lower-division undergraduate chemistry course, The Physical Basis of Chemistry, Second Edition, offers students an opportunity to understand and enrich the understanding of physical chemistry with some quantum mechanics, the Boltzmann distribution, and spectroscopy. Posed and answered are questions concerning everyday phenomena. Unlike other texts on this subject, however, Dr. Warren deals directly with the substance of the questions, avoiding the use of predigested material more appropriate for memorization exercises than for actual concrete learning. The only prerequisite is first-semester calculus or familiarity with one-variable derivatives. In this new edition, the entire text has been rewritten and keyed with an accompanying website, which contains instructive QuickTime movies on topics presented in the text to enhance student learning and participation.
Readership
Appropriate for the chemistry professional and the educated layperson who has an interest in the practical applications of physical chemistry
Reviews
Praise for the First Edition:
"Both [Warren's] choice of material and his style and flair of presentation are exceptionally good." --Dudley Herschbach, Harvard University
"Professor Warren writes clearly and forcefully. His expression is at a high level but it is presented in an inviting manner for students-not condescending and not too cute." --Richard N. Zare, Stanford University
"This is a great book to supplement either an advanced general chemistry course or a junior-level physical chemistry course... As a supplement to an introductory chemistry textbook, it would provide mathematically advanced students with additional challenge and rigor. As a supplement to a physical chemistry textbook, it would provide a bridge between the standard introductory material and the mathematically more sophisticated physical chemistry texts." --Deborah Huntley, Saginaw State University
About the Authors
Warren Warren Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Princeton University, New Jersey, U.S.A.