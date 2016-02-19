The Photosynthetic Apparatus: Molecular Biology and Operation
The Photosynthetic Apparatus: Molecular Biology and Operation: Cell Culture and Somatic Cell Genetics of Plants, Volume 7B is a collection of papers that discuss plastids – organelles found in plants that set them apart from other organisms. The book is divided into two parts. Coverage of Part I includes concepts such as photosynthesis and the photosynthetic apparatus - light energy and photosynthetic electronic transport, photosynthetic phosphorylation, and fractionation of the photosynthetic apparatus; photosystem II – its protein components, genetic aspects, and structure and function; the cytochrome b6/f complex; and the structure and function of coupling factor components. Coverage of Part II includes the biochemistry and molecular biology of chlorophyll; genes and enzymes for carotenoid biosynthesis; photoregulated development of chloroplasts; and the differentiation of amyloplasts and chromoplasts. The text is recommended for botanists, molecular biologists, and biochemists who are interested in the study of plant cells and photosynthesis.
Part I
1 An Introduction to Photosynthesis and the Photosynthetic Apparatus
I. Introduction
II. The Path of Carbon—Photosynthetic Carbon Reduction
III. Light Energy and Photosynthetic Electron Transport
IV. Chloroplast Isolation and Structure
V Biophysics and More Biochemistry
VI. Photosynthetic Phosphorylation
VII. Fractionation of the Photosynthetic Apparatus
VIII. Photosynthetic Electron Transport is Vectorial
IX. Summary to the Mid-1970s
X. A Current View of the Photosynthetic Apparatus for Oxygenic Photosynthesis
References
2 Photosystem II
I. Introduction
II. PS II Protein Components
III. Genetic Aspects of PS II
IV. PS II Structure and Function
V Light-Harvesting Components
VI. Genetic Modification
References
3 Regulated Development of the Photosynthetic Apparatus in Anoxygenic Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Composition and Organization of the Bacterial Photosynthetic Apparatus
III. Formation of an Electrochemical Gradient of Protons
IV Photosynthetic Genes
V Assembly Process of the Photosynthetic Apparatus and Development of the Membrane System
References
4 The Cytochrome b6/f Complex
I. Introduction
II. Topography of the Subunits in the Membrane Bilayer
III. Function of bblf Complex in Electron Transport and H+ Translocation
References
5 Photosystem I
I. Introduction
II. Electron Transfer in PS I
III. Composition and Structure
IV Genes Encoding PS I Subunits
V Biogenesis
VI. The LHC of PS I
VII. Evolution
VIII. Conclusion
References
6 Coupling Factor Components: Structure and Function
I. General Nature of CFoCF1
II. Evolution of CF1/CFo Subunits
III. Biochemical Context
IV Structure, Molecular Genetics, and Function of Individual Subunits
V Subunit Interactions: The Integrated Functions
VI. Summary
References
Part II
7 Cyanobacterial Phycobilisomes: Progress Toward Complete Structural and Functional Analysis via Molecular Genetics
I. Introduction
II. PBPs and PBsomes
III. PBsomes in Synechococcus sp. PCC 7002
IV Organization and Transcription of Genes Encoding PBsome Components in Synechococcus sp. PCC 7002
V Organization and Transcription of Genes Encoding PBsome Components in Other Cyanobacteria
VI. Mutational Analyses of Genes Encoding Peripheral Rod Components of PBsomes of Synechococcus sp. PCC 7002
VII. Mutational Analyses of Genes Encoding Core Components of PBsomes of Synechococcus sp. PCC 7002
VIII. Effects of Nutrient Availability and Light Intensity on PBP Gene Expression in Synechococcus sp. PCC 7002
References
8 Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of Chlorophyll Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Formation of δ-Aminolevulinate
III. δ-Aminolevulinate Dehydratase (Porphobilinogen Synthase)
IV. Porphobilinogen Deaminase and Uroporphyrinogen III Synthase
V Urogen III Decarboxylase and Coprogen Oxidase
VI. Protogen Oxidase
VII. Magnesium Chelatase
VIII. S-Adenosylmethionine: Mg-Protoporphyrin O-Methylatransferase
IX. Mg-Protoporphyrin IX Monomethyl Ester Cyclase
X. Vinyl Reductase
XL Protochlorophyllide Reductase
XII. Formation of Chlorophyll a from Chlorophyllide a: Chlorophyll Synthetase
XIII. Chlorophyll b Synthesis
XIV Regulatory Aspects of Chlorophyll Biosynthesis
References
9 Genes and Enzymes for Carotenoid Biosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthetic Pathway and Its Enzymes
III. ABA Biosynthesis
IV. Structural Roles
V. Concluding Remarks
References
10 RuBisCO: Genes, Structure, Assembly, and Evolution
I. Introduction
II. RuBisCO Genes and Their Expression
III. Structure of RuBisCO
IV. Assembly of RuBisCO
V. Evolution of RuBisCO
References
11 Photoregulated Development of Chloroplasts
I. Introduction
II. Routes of Chloroplast Development
III. Gene Expression during Chloroplast Development
IV. Photoreceptors and Signal-Response Chain(s)
V. Chloroplast Differentiation in C4 Plants
VI. Prospects and Conclusions
References
12 Differentiation of Amyloplasts and Chromoplasts
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Amyloplasts and Chromoplasts
III. Expression of Genes for Nonphotosynthetic Plastid Formation
IV. Suppressed Expression of Genes for Photosynthesis
V. Concluding Remarks
References
13 Chromatic Adaptation by Cyanobacteria
I. Introduction
II. PBsome Structure, Composition, and Function
III. Physical Organization and Transcription of the Genes Involved in the Synthesis of PBsomes
IV. Regulation of the Synthesis of PBsome Components
V Photoreceptor(s) and Possible Regulatory Effectors
VI. Conclusions and Further Prospects
References
14 Possibilities for Intergenomic Integration: Regulatory Crosscurrents between the Plastid and Nuclear-Cytoplasmic Compartments
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear Control of Plastid Gene Expression
III. Plastid Regulation of Nuclear Gene Expression
IV. Evolution of Integrating Systems
V. Future Research
References
15 Protein-Coding Genes in Chloroplast DNA: Compilation of Nucleotide Sequences, Data Base Entries, and Rates of Molecular Evolution
I. Introduction
II. Genome Sequences and Gene Nomenclature
III. GenBank Entry Names and Electronic Mail Access to Sequence Data Bases
IV. Rates of Molecular Evolution
References
Index
